Dogs are our most cherished companions. They not only help us with our stress and anxiety but also give us unconditional love at every turn. Even when we’re frustrated with our pup's bad habits or annoyed by their quirks, it’s impossible to ignore their sweet nature.

Although they can't verbally tell us how they feel, our beloved dogs send subtle signals that can help us understand how they're feeling. From anxiety and stress to secretly showing you love, dogs are constantly communicating — we just have to listen to what they’re saving.

Here are 7 sweet signs your dog is secretly showing love to you:

1. They greet you excitedly

If your dog meets you at the door with a raised wagging tail, chances are they're excited to see you. After a long day of lounging, your pooch is ready for a walk, treats, and some cuddle time. They missed you while you were gone, are happy to see your safe return, and are expressing their love through lots of excited kisses.

2. They make prolonged casual eye contact with you

If your dog is making eye contact with you, blinking, and maintaining a calm and relaxed demeanor, they are trying to express their love to you.

Of course, like any other animal behavior, it’s important to recognize their body language in conjunction with any of these “secret signals.” If your dog is making eye contact with you, not blinking, and looking stressed or agitated, there’s a chance they’re uncomfortable and trying to tell you something else.

Only you can decipher between a loving gaze and an urgent request to go to the bathroom.

3. They bring you their toys

If your dog is constantly dumping their toys in your space, carrying them to your bed, or dropping them in your lap, there's likely a wholesome reason why — so, no need to be annoyed! Pet behavior experts believe that dogs, as relatively territorial animals, carry their toys around for a sense of security. They only share their toys or allow other people to touch them when they feel a sense of safety, respect, or love for them.

So, while a slobbery toy might gross you out, it’s just a dog’s way of secretly showing you love and affection. Of course, they may also be itching for a game of fetch.

4. They take up a lot of space in your bed

When dogs feel comfortable, safe, and loved, they take up a lot of space. Whether it’s their big personality or a literal takeover of your bed, they’re not shy in making their presence known.

While single dog owners are more likely to let their dogs sleep in their beds, over 73% of married couples allow it, soaking up as much loving quality time with their pets as possible.

So, the next time you’re fighting for blankets with your dog or getting kicked in your sleep, remember they’re just showing you love.

5. They’re always looking back to make sure you’re close to them

Checking in — on walks, at home, or in the car — is often rooted in affection and love. Your dog wants to know where you are, make sure you’re okay, and secretly show you love with some eye contact.

6. They watch you leave.

Your dog might just be a part of your life, but for them, you’re their entire existence. Their relationship with you doesn’t leave their mind, whether you’re in the next room or headed to your car outside.

It's why so many dogs experience separation anxiety when their owners leave.

Dogs who follow you around when you’re about to leave and watch you from a window when you’re pulling away are sending you two messages — they miss you, and they love you.

Of course, they may also be watching your car drive away in anticipation of the unsupervised mischief they are about to get into.

7. They let out big sighs when relaxing

While sighs can sometimes be a sign of annoyance or frustration in dogs, they’re most commonly a sign of contentment, especially when you’re relaxing with them.

It can be shocking, comical even, to hear your dog sighing like they’ve worked a 60-hour work week, but it’s truly a sign of love. They’re feeling safe, comfortable, and happy — what more could a dog owner want?

