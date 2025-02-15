There's nothing more heartwarming than the bond a person has with their furry friend. When it comes to forming that close-knit bond with a dog, it's no secret that dogs can develop a rather unique and loving relationship with their owner. While every dog owner is different, there seems to be something extra special about the bond between a female owner and her boy dog.

Whether it's because of a female owner's gentle energy, compassionate soul, or their ability to naturally understand the kind of love and care their male dog needs, the connection between a woman and her boy dog is incomparable and unmatched.

Here are 10 sweet reasons why boy dogs bond better with their female owners

1. They may have a 'Mama's Boy' syndrome

In humans, Marni Feuerman, a psychotherapist, described the fact that boys and men with strong relationships with their mothers are mentally healthier, more empathetic, and have better relationships with women. Often referred to as a "mama's boy," young boys and men just have that special bond with their mother that they don't have with their father.

It seems the same can be said for boy dogs and their female owners. Male dogs tend to gravitate more toward the energy of women, making them more affectionate and cuddly.

2. The may have a 'hero complex'

Male dogs often feel a natural need to look after their female owners because of their protective instincts. They may see themselves as protectors, which makes them more emotionally connected to women. This seems to fall into place with male dogs having a bit more territorial and dominant personalities.

According to Pedigree, males can be more dominant, territorial, and easily distracted than female dogs. Since, by nature, dogs are considered more loyal pets, it's not shocking that a boy dog would end up being more in tune with their female owner's needs and emotions, maybe even feeling a sense of responsibility to keep her safe.

3. They have a playful and sweet nature

Male dogs are known to have a more playful and sweet nature about them compared to female dogs, and this is especially true with their female owners. Whether it's chasing around a ball or engaging in playful activities to get the attention of their owner, their fun-loving energy ends up building quite a strong emotional connection with women and just causes a plethora of laughter and happiness in the home.

This ends up making boy dogs such a good companion for women because of how much they light up their lives and make them feel loved and appreciated.

4. They are 'gentle giants'

Sometimes male dogs, especially ones larger in size and stature, can seem menacing and frightening to be around. But for the most part, male dogs are actually quite the opposite. They can be a gentle giant, especially around the woman who takes care of them, feeds them, and shows them affection and love.

When male dogs feel safe around their female owners, they end up becoming big, cuddly teddy bears. Some male dogs even tend to show a tendency to avoid rough play with their female owners due to a combination of factors, including their natural instinct to be more gentle with females.

5. They have a non-threatening presence

Even though male dogs tend to be territorial and overprotective, the non-threatening presence of their female owners allows them to exude gentle and affectionate behavioral traits. Instead of a boy dog being domineering and/or intimidating around their female owners, they might be just a bit more playful, calm, and patient.

It's even been found that dogs were more stressed when being walked by men compared to women. Erica Feuerbacher, Ph.D., of Virginia Tech, pointed out that previous research has also shown that petting by female volunteers reduced cortisol levels more than petting by male volunteers. "Women might be better at destressing dogs, or at least not escalating stress in dogs," she said.

6. They have higher patience and tolerance

One of the more caring qualities of male dogs is the fact that they have higher levels of patience and tolerance, which makes them such a good companion, especially for female owners. Whether it's constantly wanting attention, being affectionate with their cuddles, or their playful antics, male dogs tend to be more relaxed and forgiving with women.

It's a joy to be a woman and have a male dog because of how easygoing they are and their tolerance for things isn't as low compared to female dogs with female owners. At the end of the day, having a male dog can prove to even help your patience levels, especially as a pet owner.

7. They get excited greetings and constant companionship

One of the sweetest things about having a male dog as a female owner is the fact that they're always bursting with energy and excitement to greet you after coming home from a long day of work. Even if you've only been gone for five minutes to put a load of clothes in the washing machine, or take a quick trip to the store, your male dog will still be just as excited to see you.

Male dogs truly have a genuine reaction to being reunited after some time apart, and that can make coming home that much sweeter. Sarah Fraser, an animal behavior specialist, explained that there are some tips and tricks that you can do if your dog may get too overexcited to see you when you come home.

Some of those things include taking a deep breath and relaxing your facial muscles before coming through the door, focusing on soothing your furry friend, and, as you enter, saying a brief greeting like, "Hi, buddy."

8. They are emotionally Intuituve

An endearing quality that male dogs tend to have with their female owners is a sixth sense of their emotions and feelings. If you're ever feeling down, maybe even crying, it's probably likely that your male dog will walk over, sniffing around you, and will provide you with some cuddles and face licks to make you feel better.

It's as if they sense the negative energy surrounding you and are working their hardest to make you smile and laugh again because it makes them excited and happy to see you happy.

9. They are forgiving after mistakes

Unlike humans, who tend to dwell on mistakes and sometimes hold grudges, male dogs, especially with their female owners, are the complete opposite. They're quite forgiving and no matter what happens, they'll never stay upset or distance themselves after something has happened.

In the moment, a male dog may look surprised or even disappointed if he/she is being yelled at, has their paw or tail stepped on, or has been left home for a longer time than they would've liked, but they still have love and loyalty for you. It's one thing about male dogs that will never change and can be heartwarming in those moments when you feel guilty about making a mistake.

10. They are loyal and devoted no matter what

One of the most remarkable things about dogs, especially male dogs, is how loyal and devoted they are to their female owners. Their love isn't conditional in the slightest, and no matter what kind of person you might think you are, your boy dog only sees you as the most important person in the world, because to them, you are.

Their entire lives are centered around you. They could care less about your imperfections and flaws, to them, you are perfect just the way you are. Out of all of the horrors and tragedies that happen in this country and around the world, there's something tender about knowing that no matter what happens, your boy dog can remain a positive constant in your life.

