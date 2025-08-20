5 Things Your Dog Wishes You Noticed About Their Personality, According To An Animal Communicator

Every dog has its own unique personality, and there are some things they wish their humans would notice about it. According to an animal communicator named Marissa, your dog is always trying to communicate with you, even if they can't actually speak. It’s true, and it’s not just about asking for a walk or letting you know they’re hungry. Our best friends have a range of emotions they try to share with us.

Marissa recently posted a video sharing her experiences in communicating with dogs and what they want to convey to their favorite humans. In the video, she shared five personality traits that dogs wish their owners noticed, which often come up during her animal communication sessions.

1. Their sense of humor

Your dog is often being goofy on purpose. "Dogs like to show me when they get the zoomies," Marissa said, "and when they do things like lay [sic] on their back and get all wiggly," Marissa explained that they want to show this playful side of their personality.

According to Stanley Coren, a psychology professor at the University of British Columbia, dogs most likely do have a sense of humor. He explained that it's hard to determine for sure since we cannot enter the mind of a dog to examine it directly. Still, "It certainly is possible to determine how playful a dog is," he said. "If playfulness is an indication of a sense of humor, then we could, in effect, rank the various dog breeds in terms of their sense of humor."

2. Their sensitivity

"There are certain dogs that are extra sensitive to the tone of your voice," Marissa said. She added that even the sharpness of your voice and your mood can affect them. If you often yell at your dog or call them names, they might take it personally and feel hurt. "Just use loving and kind words," she said, "and they will love that."

3. Their protection

"Even the smallest dogs still want to, and do, protect you, your home, your family, and your property," she said. She explained that every dog has a protective instinct, and no matter their size, they want to be recognized for the protection they give you. It is not always physical; it can also be energetic protection.

Dogs protect your peace. They protect your feelings. They even protect your secrets. They can heal you when you feel sad, and they always just know how to behave in any given scenario. It's why dogs are often used in therapy or even to assist in healing in a hospital setting.

Elise Samet, the program manager at Canine Assisted Therapy in Oakland Park, Florida, told the American Counseling Association, “We believe therapy dogs are not made; they are born. We have both rescues and nonrescues who are therapy dogs in our network, and they’re equally equipped once they pass the training. I’ve seen the walls come right down for people because the nonjudgment and comfort the dogs provide changes people’s mood and helps them to not have to feel alone with what they’re going through.”

4. Their cleverness

Marissa explained that animals have shown her ways they use their minds to solve problems, and that many simply enjoy problem-solving in general. "Dogs really like to be recognized for their intelligence," she said.

As Vet Dr. Virginia LaMon explained in a piece for PetMD, dogs are smart, and science is still catching up in terms of deciphering just how smart they actually are and what they are truly capable of. But, as she noted, their ability to read emotions and seemingly understand us better than we understand them should prove that humans underestimate their smarts on many levels.

5. Their patience

"From waiting for their treats or their food, to waiting for you to come home, even though they are really excited, dogs can be patient as saints," she said. And, as you might guess, they would like to be recognized for it. It is not easy to sit at home all day waiting for their favorite person to come home. Remember that when you don't feel like tossing the ball around the yard or going for an end-of-the-day walk.

So, are you ready to recognize your dog's personality traits? Maybe give them a laugh when they do something silly, show them love when they have been waiting for you at home all day, or give them a treat when they are clever. At the end of the day, your best friend just wants to be loved.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.