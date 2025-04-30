7 Rare Things Dogs Only Do For Their Absolute Favorite Person

We all know the basic ways that dogs show us they love us, from wagging their tails to rolling over for belly rubs. But there are some far more subtle signs, too — and they just might mean even more than those ones we all know and love.

There are 7 things dogs only do for their absolute favorite person.

Especially if they're one of the more happy-go-lucky breeds, we tend to think that dogs love pretty much anyone who's, you know, not a jerk to them. But studies have shown that that's far from the truth. Even the more gregarious dogs usually have one human who's their number one favorite.

Often, this has to do with key factors like who cared for them in the first six months of their life. However, even if your dog came to you much later than puppyhood, the level of affection and attention matters too. Dogs form positive and negative associations with pretty much everything, including people. Whomever they've formed the most positive associations with tends to win them over as the favorite. So, how can you tell if you've won this particular contest? Some trainers say there are seven key clues.

1. Soft eye contact and staring.

My July | Shutterstock

Have you ever noticed your dog lovingly staring at you with a lingering glance? Sorry to make it sound so romantic (eew), but it does mean exactly what you'd think: You are their favorite.

Eye contact between animals themselves is usually a communication of danger or aggression, so when they do it with a human, it's a big deal: It means they completely trust you. It also releases the bonding hormone oxytocin in both the dog and the owner, which is the same chemical that helps mothers bond with their babies.

2. Sleeping with their back to you.

It probably feels more like being shunned to us humans, but think about it: Would YOU turn your back on an animal out in the wild? You'd never see an attack coming if you did!

So when your dog does this to you, it means she or he fully trusts you and feels safe around you. They don't need to be on high alert because they know you're safe, so they never need to keep an eye on you when they're vulnerable.

3. Raise their eyebrows at you.

Yes, dogs DO have facial expressions — it's not just your perception. And in addition to those long, loving stares, dogs will also raise their eyebrows at the people they love the most, especially when they have their favorite human's attention.

They do this because the eyebrow raise makes their eyes appear bigger, which reminds us of their puppy days and triggers that "aww" reaction in us. So, basically, they're manipulating us, but still! Aww!

4. Yawning when you yawn.

Elayne Massaini | Shutterstock

You've likely heard of "contagious yawning" among us humans, which has been shown to correlate with better social skills among us. It turns out, the same may be true among our dogs.

Scientists think that contagious yawning is mainly a way for cohabitating animals to coordinate and synchronize their daily activities. But studies have also shown that when it comes to dogs, there may also be an emotional component. Duke University dog researcher Dr. Brian Hare told the American Kennel Club, "It’s reasonable to assume that dogs who yawn when their owners do are more emotionally connected to them."

5. Following you with their eyes.

Of course, there's the "velcro dog" that is basically attached to your hip and follows you wherever you go, which can be a sign of anxiety as much as a sign of devotion.

But dogs also often follow us just with their eyes, especially if we're their number one fave. They're basically monitoring you to see what you might be up to and where you might be going, in hopes that they can come, too. But with others in the household who aren't their favorite, they might not show much interest in their comings and goings.

6. Letting you do care and grooming tasks without a fuss.

Most dogs don't particularly enjoy having their nails clipped or being given a bath. Even if they allow a person to do it, they will typically fight back a bit.

But if you're dog treats tasks like bathing, teeth brushing and the like as if they're just another day at the spa, if means they have formed a very deep trust in you that goes further than anyone else — and certainly far beyond the trust (or lack thereof) they have for the vet or groomer!

7. Sleeping with you.

Bohdan Malitskiy | Shutterstock

They're not just furry blanket hogs. Sleeping behavior is a careful bit of calculus for dogs as well as cats, because again, in the wild, sleepytime is when the predators strike. But for dogs, this goes both ways. If they want to sleep with you, it shows that they have a deep trust in you. But also, it shows that they're protective of you. They want to share the bed so they can keep their favorite person safe at night as well.

So, how can you get on a dog's A-list? Veterinarians and trainers say that not forcing it is key, as is paying attention to their body language and backing off if they seem like they're becoming stressed or anxious. Keeping calm, rather than yelling, when they make mistakes helps, too.

Beyond that, it's all about quality time, both for playing and teaching them new skills that give them a sense of pride and win praise from you. And, of course, tasty treats don't hurt either! Butter them up a bit, and they'll be showing you these A-lister signs in no time.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.