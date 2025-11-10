The Dark Side Of Being A Young Soul: 20 Simple Habits That Expose Your Immaturity

What is a young soul? Unlike more mature souls, young souls lack the empathetic outlook, moral compass, and intellect that develop naturally as souls age. For those who believe in metempsychosis, a young soul is recognized as the third stage of incarnation, after an infant soul and a baby soul. Young souls range from 13-29 years of age.

As a young soul, you possess a youthful curiosity, are beginning to assert yourself, and are learning about who you are and where you belong. Most people are young souls at some point in their lives, although the amount of time spent in that stage varies from person to person.

Young souls tend to be overly ambitious, super competitive, innovative, and self-centered. They are focused mainly on material gains, individual freedom, and their own self-expression.

Where an old soul may be diplomatic, sensitive, and cooperative with others, a young soul is from the “who cares about your feelings?” generation. But there are many ways to tell if you are a person with a young soul.

Here are 20 simple habits that expose your young soul's immaturity:

1. They love to compete

Immature souls believe that there always has to be a winner and a loser. They scratch and claw to get ahead, no matter the cost to others.

Healthy competitiveness, on the other hand, is often linked to internal motivations, like the desire for personal growth, skill mastery, and achieving goals. Research has shown that it can lead to increased motivation, a sense of accomplishment, and good sportsmanship.

2. They live in or near the city

BalanceFormCreative / Shutterstock

Young souls are career-focused and materialistic. It makes perfect sense that they would want to live near the big city where both the salaries and personalities are larger than life. Young souls tend to prioritize success and external achievement, which naturally draws them toward environments where ambition can flourish.

According to certified life and business coach Monica Magnetti, ambitious people are inherently drawn to spaces where they can achieve at higher levels. Since major cities offer both elevated salary opportunities and concentrated networks of ambitious professionals, young souls find these urban centers to be the ideal launching pad for their career ambitions and personal success.

3. Their love has conditions

People with a young soul see love as reciprocal. They love whoever loves them. Young souls have not yet developed the sense of selflessness required to really understand how to love.

In a spiritual context, 'young souls' are often described as being more focused on ego, material possessions, achievement, and external validation. According to research, individuals who grow up receiving conditional positive regard from caregivers might develop a belief system that they are only worthy of love if they are performing, achieving, or meeting standards.

4. Their definition of success is superficial

While mature people recognize success and doing what they love, and making a living at it, young souls focus on power, fame, and fortune. They are looking for an external reward instead of looking within.

5. They like to be in groups

Young souls have trouble spending time alone. Instead, they love to surround themselves with friends and associates at all times. This is due to their inability to love their own company.

6. They place value on people

Adult souls are proud of their life experiences and look to learn the lessons and do better in the future. Young souls look to people with connections to get ahead instead of focusing inward.

Empathy is a skill that develops over time, rooted in early social interactions and emotional regulation. A 2021 study found that children move from a self-focused, or egocentric, understanding of the world to a more mature, compassionate perspective.

7. They're focused to a fault

If you are striving for an important goal, you are willing to forego all people and things that may distract you. Because you see success as recognition, you don’t mind sacrificing relationships to get where you want to go.

8. They don’t think things through

As a young soul, you act without considering all of the options and opportunities first. This, of course, sometimes lands you in hot water, and it exposes you to serious repercussions.

According to psychologist Guy Winch, impulsivity is fundamentally about "a predisposition toward acting in a rapid and unplanned way without considering the consequences." This lack of forward thinking is what Winch identifies as a problem with executive functioning. This can land you in hot water professionally, relationally, and financially, because impulsive decisions tend to result in outcomes you didn't prepare for.

9. They must be stimulated

Those who have a young soul could never be content with reading a book quietly at home. They need to be out in the world, taking in all it has to offer. This can be downright exciting.

People who score high in sensation seeking are more likely to engage in thrill-seeking behaviors like extreme sports, substance use, reckless driving, and promiscuity. While this trait can lead to risky behavior, research explained that it can also manifest in more positive ways, such as seeking out new career paths, engaging in creative pursuits, or traveling to unfamiliar places.

10. They love to collect expensive things

Your closets are bursting at the seams with products you will likely never need. You must have the latest fashion trends and be willing to break the bank to do so.

11. They seek to differentiate themselves from others.

Young souls are individualistic, preferring to be seen as someone special, independent from the average person. They see life as a contest and have to come out on top.

12. They have a 'my way or the highway' attitude

People who have young souls are stubborn and lack the negotiation and compromise skills needed to navigate life. They see it as “my way or the highway.”

Spiritual frameworks often describe 'young souls' as caught up in their ego, focused on power, control, and personal achievement. This aligns with models of human development, which explain that individuals must first form a strong sense of self before they can move toward more mature ways of relating to others.

13. They have their own agenda — and it's often inflexible

Old souls tend to listen, take in all of the necessary information, and make an educated decision. Young souls, on the other hand, have their own agenda and perspective and tend to be closed-minded.

According to psychologist and behavioral expert Dr. Ali Fenwick, truly intelligent people are characterized by "listening more than they speak" and understanding that "everyone has unique experiences, skills, and talents that you can learn from." By contrast, young souls tend to lack this intellectual flexibility. Their closed-mindedness stems from an inability to consider alternative viewpoints or accept that complexity exists beyond their immediate perception.

14. They're always right

Because you are so strong in your stance on just about everything, young souls believe they are always right. This makes anyone with a different opinion inherently wrong.

15. They need visibility

Hananeko_Studio / Shutterstock

Because of the need to compete and win love, glory, and adulation, young souls must be in places where there are a lot of people and a lot of chances to see and be seen.

The desire for external validation is most pronounced in adolescence and early adulthood, as people figure out their identity. It's a natural part of growing up, but individuals with 'older souls,' as described by spiritualists, are often portrayed as having moved past this stage of external focus, even at a young age.

16. They have strings attached

You never do things out of the kindness of your heart. When you do something for someone, you fully expect them to return the favor. Anyone who doesn’t will see your wrath.

17. They're innovative

When you do something, you do it big. Never to be outdone, you come up with unique ideas and inventions that make you the center of attention and cause others to celebrate your wins.

According to psychologist Sherrie Campbell, to be truly innovative and unique, you have to be a visionary who is connected to yourself. Your willingness to think differently and challenge the status quo naturally makes others take notice of your accomplishments and celebrate your wins.

18. They throw caution to the wind

Young souls are brave and rarely scared. That’s not necessarily a good thing. As we get older, we learn that there are situations that require caution. Young souls rush in headfirst, willing to risk it all.

In spiritual belief systems, 'young souls' are often described as being more focused on ego, power, excitement, and short-term goals, with less consideration for long-term consequences.

Studies indicate that sensation-seeking and impulsivity are more common during adolescence. This is linked to brain development, where the parts of the brain responsible for emotional responses and reward are highly active, while the parts involved in planning and considerations of consequences are still maturing.

19. Their rivals have no idea they are enemies

They say, "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer." This is easy for people with young souls since they consider everyone a rival. Immature souls don’t believe in "friendly" competition.

According to Michelle E Vasquez, a licensed professional counselor, selfishness is rooted in the "me first" attitude, where self-centered people tend to criticize and blame rather than examine their own behavior. For young souls, it is an obligation that reflects their inability to embrace collaboration or understand that true growth comes through connection rather than conquest.

20. They change interests and partners like others change clothes

Young souls have no intention of staying in one place long. They change jobs, friends, mates, and interests on a whim as soon as the next big thing shows up.

If you have reviewed the signs of a young soul and find that most of them are traits that describe you, then your soul is young! There are tests you can take to confirm it as well.

Remember that all of us were young souls once, so having some of the characteristics does not make you a lost cause. Recognize your faults and work to help your soul mature.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.