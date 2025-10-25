While true limitations and consequences of trading physical books for online alternatives are often most harmful for young kids’ comprehension, according to a study from Review of Educational Research, people opting for reading print as adults do boast certain benefits that digital counterparts don’t have access to. From a 20% reduction in risk of mortality over a decade to true cognitive benefits, passing up a physical novel all the time just isn’t worth the convenience of a phone or tablet.

Outside of the cognitive benefits, people who still read physical books instead of scrolling usually have these rare personality traits. They’re not only opting for reading in their free time to avoid doomscrolling on social media, they’re wildly intentional and passionate about having a physical book in their hands.

People who still read physical books instead of scrolling usually have these 11 rare personality traits

1. They're deeply present

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Finding quiet space for mindfulness can be hard amid a chaotic and busy schedule, but reading a physical book and being present with it for a few minutes can quickly offer that kind of respite. Unlike doomscrolling or being online, reading a physical book requires people to be present in their mind and body, rather than escaping through a screen.

Of course, reading online can offer similar benefits, alongside convenience, but screen time — whether you’re scrolling through social media or reading a book — can take away some of that beneficial power.

Advertisement

2. They're self-aware

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Self-awareness is all about knowing yourself and feeding into your self-esteem with rituals, habits, and reflection that boost those feelings of understanding and peace. People who still read physical books instead of scrolling and indulge in active hobbies at home that provide them space for mindfulness are often effortlessly self-aware.

They don’t just learn a lot about themselves by reading, whether it’s a fiction novel or a nonfiction book — they learn other people’s perspectives, practice their intuition, and boost their self-esteem in powerful ways.

Advertisement

3. They're willing to give people grace

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

According to a study from PLOS One, reading fiction books often builds and promotes empathy in the reader, giving them access to new stories, perspectives, and people that they may overlook or avoid in everyday life.

Even if it’s entirely subconscious as they’re reading, they’re soaking up these insights and are allowed to leverage them to make better connections down the road. People who still read physical books instead of scrolling are often highly empathetic, because they learn about others, even in mindful moments of intentional alone time at home.

Advertisement

4. They're imaginative

Lomb | Shutterstock

The same parts of the brain that are often responsible for creative thinking and innovation are related to behaviors like daydreaming and imagination, according to a study from Cerebral Cortex. A person who still reads physical books is often highly imaginative, because the aspects of their creative brain that are imaginative are often sparked while reading.

They’re able to learn from new people, soak up perspectives and experiences through books, and imagine their own identity in accordance with whatever they’re reasoning — connecting dots, even if it’s entirely subconscious.

Advertisement

5. They're self-disciplined

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Even if the habits that they’re disciplined in prioritizing, like reading or reflecting, are positively influential in their lives, it can take a lot of effort to avoid the allure of doomscrolling online or engaging on social media.

While too much screen time is most detrimental for kids and young adults, adults can still develop stress, anxious thoughts, and health concerns from overusing their phones or social media. That’s why this self-discipline is so important for people who regularly read physical books, not only for their mental health, but for general well-being.

Advertisement

6. They're reflective, rather than reactive

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Self-reflection is incredibly important for personal well-being. Not only does it offer space for a person to regulate their emotions and connect with themselves, but it also gives them a chance to reflect on how and why they think the way they do.

Reading a physical book offers space for people to reflect, without the heightened emotions and reactions that come from an unregulated person in real-life situations and conflicts.

Advertisement

7. They're thoughtful

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

The art of appreciating a ritual, being self-accountable, and leaning into introspective habits are all behaviors that people who regularly read physical books boast. Not only do they build self-awareness and intuition from taking the time to read thoughtfully, but they also build a strong sense of social awareness and thoughtfulness for others by reading.

Experts even suggest that reading books regularly helps to banish negative thoughts from a person’s mindset, pushing them toward a more thoughtful, positive baseline.

Advertisement

8. They're old souls

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

People who regularly read books aren’t all necessarily old souls, but people who are intentional about picking their genres, getting out of their comfort zones, and appreciating the print nature of traditional novels in their hands might be.

They prefer to be intentional with how they read, even if the intention and enjoyment they find in books is more about the content than how it feels in their hands.

Advertisement

9. They're deeply emotional

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

According to a 2024 study, emotional intelligence and well-being are inherently linked. From emotional regulation to self-awareness and self-esteem, the products of emotional intelligence are grounding — providing meaning for people in their lives, even if they’re just reading a book at home.

With the deep understanding and perspective that comes from reading a book, it’s no surprise that these readers are deeply emotional. They not only navigate the world through their own perspectives and with their own emotional intelligence in mind, but they’re also actively soaking up the knowledge and insights of authors and characters on the page.

Advertisement

10. They're poetic and romantic

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Even if they’re not “romantic” in a traditional sense, people who still read physical books instead of scrolling are often poetic and intentional. They appreciate the old-school rituals of reading physical novels and literature, even if it means stepping away from some of the superficial trends and surface-level interactions happening online.

For people who regularly use social media, this deep level of romance, poetry, and meaning can be hard to come by, unless they’re actively balancing offline rituals with scrolling online.

Advertisement

11. They're introspective

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Reading books and literature offline often offers space for people to practice their introspective habits. It offers space for them to reflect on how they think and look deeply inside themselves, all without having to leave the house. It’s a multifaceted hobby that offers a million benefits and moments of healthy solitude.

People who still read physical books often have a ton of moments for introspection throughout their routines. They’re deeply introspective because they connect with themselves in the pages of their books often, and often find joy, meaning, and purpose doing it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.