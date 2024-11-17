3 Things The Most Intelligent Person In The Room Is Constantly Doing, According To A Psychologist

How to become or easily spot the smartest person in any room.

Written on Nov 17, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman who is the most intelligent person in the room Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock
Advertisement

If you want to be the most intelligent person in any room you walk into, psychologist and behavioral expert Dr. Ali Fenwick has some advice. 

Fenwick offered up “three strategies to be the smartest person in the room” in a TikTok. Each point can be backed up by research, proving that this really is the way to go about seeming more intelligent.

Here are 3 things the most intelligent person in the room is constantly doing:

1. Listening more than they speak

A lot of people love to talk. Conversation is a way to connect with people and develop relationships. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with yapping away, it can turn into a problem when that’s your only focus.

Advertisement
@moderndaypsychologist Sometimes the smartest thing is to play dumb 😉 here are three strategies to be the smartest person in the room 🧠 #moderndaypsychology #girlproblems #guyproblems #intelligence #smart #mindset #growth #emotionalintelligence ♬ Gypsy Woman - Gianni Coletti vs Keejay Freak Remix Edit - Crystal Waters & Musique Boutique

Better Up listed multiple reasons why it’s important to listen rather than to speak. 

Advertisement

For one, you learn much more this way. “Everyone has unique experiences, skills, and talents that you can learn from,” they wrote, and the most intelligent people are always willing to learn.

Listening also allows you to gain others' respect and makes it all the more powerful when you do speak up.

RELATED: 4 Tiny Habits Of People Who Make The Best Listeners

2. Utilizing non-verbal communication

When you communicate with someone, it’s not just about what’s being said; it’s also about how you say it. As such, Fenwick suggested viewers work to "master the art of non-verbal communication."

According to California State University, “Non-verbal communication encompasses a wide range of cues and signals we use to communicate without words" and "can be just as powerful as verbal communication."

Advertisement
@robertgreene Most communication is non-verbal. Be aware. #robertgreene #psychology #humannature #communication #fyp #tiktok ♬ original sound - Robert Greene

Things as simple as eye contact and facial expressions carry a lot of weight in a conversation. For example, if you delivered bad news with a smile, someone might think you weren’t serious — or be deeply offended.

Being able to both pick up on and present these small cues is a true mark of intelligence.

RELATED: 5 Tiny Ways To Read Someone's Behavior, According To Experts

Advertisement

3. Playing dumb

Of this third and final strategy, Fenwick said, “You will be surprised by what you learn and can achieve.”

Playing dumb might sound counterintuitive to appearing intelligent. In fact, it sounds like the absolute antithesis. However, there is much to be learned from not letting your intelligence take over.

@chasdidit_ I don’t even check people these days, I’ll let them play themselves out of my life. #fyp ♬ original sound - Chaswashere

If you think about it, it makes sense. If everyone knows you’re the smartest person in the room, they are likely to be more guarded when talking to you. By playing dumb, you become more approachable.

Advertisement
More for You:
Taylor Swift's Former Classmate Explains Why 'People Hated Her' In High School
How To Spot A REAL Narcissist (And Not Just A Bad Person)
Boss Uses ‘Wobbly Chair Test’ In Every Interview And Avoids Hiring Job Candidates That Fail
Why Tom Cruise Chooses Not To See His Daughter 11 Years After Their Last Sighting Together

Content creator @chasdidit_ explained why she often plays dumb and naive, noting, "When people underestimate your sense of intelligence, true colors come out."

By incorporating these simple skills into your life, you may find that you truly are the smartest person in the room — or at least find it easier to identify who is. 

RELATED: 10 Signs You're A Clever Person Who Is Way Smarter Than You Think

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.