3 Things The Most Intelligent Person In The Room Is Constantly Doing, According To A Psychologist

If you want to be the most intelligent person in any room you walk into, psychologist and behavioral expert Dr. Ali Fenwick has some advice.

Fenwick offered up “three strategies to be the smartest person in the room” in a TikTok. Each point can be backed up by research, proving that this really is the way to go about seeming more intelligent.

Here are 3 things the most intelligent person in the room is constantly doing:

1. Listening more than they speak

A lot of people love to talk. Conversation is a way to connect with people and develop relationships. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with yapping away, it can turn into a problem when that’s your only focus.

Advertisement

Better Up listed multiple reasons why it’s important to listen rather than to speak.

Advertisement

For one, you learn much more this way. “Everyone has unique experiences, skills, and talents that you can learn from,” they wrote, and the most intelligent people are always willing to learn.

Listening also allows you to gain others' respect and makes it all the more powerful when you do speak up.

2. Utilizing non-verbal communication

When you communicate with someone, it’s not just about what’s being said; it’s also about how you say it. As such, Fenwick suggested viewers work to "master the art of non-verbal communication."

According to California State University, “Non-verbal communication encompasses a wide range of cues and signals we use to communicate without words" and "can be just as powerful as verbal communication."

Advertisement

Things as simple as eye contact and facial expressions carry a lot of weight in a conversation. For example, if you delivered bad news with a smile, someone might think you weren’t serious — or be deeply offended.

Being able to both pick up on and present these small cues is a true mark of intelligence.

Advertisement

3. Playing dumb

Of this third and final strategy, Fenwick said, “You will be surprised by what you learn and can achieve.”

Playing dumb might sound counterintuitive to appearing intelligent. In fact, it sounds like the absolute antithesis. However, there is much to be learned from not letting your intelligence take over.

If you think about it, it makes sense. If everyone knows you’re the smartest person in the room, they are likely to be more guarded when talking to you. By playing dumb, you become more approachable.

Advertisement

Content creator @chasdidit_ explained why she often plays dumb and naive, noting, "When people underestimate your sense of intelligence, true colors come out."

By incorporating these simple skills into your life, you may find that you truly are the smartest person in the room — or at least find it easier to identify who is.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.