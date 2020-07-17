Crystal children are a gift to the world.

A crystal child is a spiritual being that is gifted with special personality traits.

Each child is unique in their own way but a crystal child has natural abilities that are unlike anyone else.

Crystal children are also called 'star children' or a 'star-child'. To find out if you're a crystal child, you can take this quiz for free.

What is a crystal child?

Born after 2001, These earthy, peacemaking children are special here to make the world a better place.

Star children are all around us, and we can call them crystals.

Crystal children possess special spiritual gifts and are often diagnosed with autism or on the autism spectrum.

A crystal child is unique in their ability to say what’s on their mind and bring light, love, and joy to others.

Crystal children deserve to be respected and understood.

Their connection to the spiritual realm is something that we can’t fully understand.

There are common attributes of crystal children that can help identify if your child or someone you know is a crystal child.

There is a difference between an indigo child and crystal children and it's best described by their life purpose.

A crystal child is here to better humanity and teach others what’s truly important in life.

You can take a personality test to determine if you or someone else is a crystal child.

There are also support groups online, books to read, and many are curious about this subject.

Here's what a crystal child is.

A crystal child has unique attributes.

Crystal children are psychic.

They are in tune with their inner voice.

They do not have a need to manipulate others.

They are earthy.

In many cases, crystal children are either autistic or on the autism spectrum.

It’s important to remember that the characteristics they hold, deserve appropriate attention, and care.

There are specific personality traits and behaviors exhibited by crystal children.

Gaia provides a list of identifying attributes that are distinctive to these children.

Commonly have a penetrating gaze

Sometimes possess usual-colored and often round eyes

Are sensitive, both mentally and physically

Suffer from allergies and sensitivities caused by environmental factors

Are spontaneous

Sometimes may act without thinking through the consequences

Love to climb

Have a good sense of balance

Are natural huggers, even with people they just met

Lack of awareness of personal boundaries because they feel connected to all living things

Are healers and psychics

Love music and singing but hate loud noises

Aren’t comfortable in noisy, over-crowded places and may suffer from sensory overload

Are badly affected by negative events, both in their personal sphere and worldwide

Typically become helpers, carers, volunteers, and teachers

Exude love for their family, pets, and friends

Prefer to teach themselves what they want to learn, rather than what they’re told to focus on

The characteristics of a crystal child can present themselves anywhere between birth to the age of 7, as said by Doreen Virtue, author of The Crystal Children: A Guide to the Newest Generation of Psychic and Sensitive Children.

Crystal children have a unique purpose in life.

Crystal children are called to enhance the world around us.

Crystal children have a harder time tuning into their environment.

Crystal children are honest.

Crystal children don't need to feel accepted, so they will say how they feel and not avoid confrontation.

Crystal children have a certain colored aura.

Due to their high vibration, crystal children have a violent aura around their crown chakra. Their spirits are open and

Dissimilar to indigo children, crystal children “do not have the protective indigo colored energy in their aura structure.”

Since they are naturally conscious about their likes and dislikes, this indigo body isn’t necessary.

It is said that crystal children rarely make compromises and “would rather keep apart from the outside world if they deem themselves to be the only acceptable company in the area.”

What is a crystal child’s purpose in life?

A crystal child knows who they are inside. Their confidence is a light to others.

Advocating for love and peace on Earth, crystal children may have gifts of clairvoyance and healing.

Crystal children are believed to uplift humanity and work towards a greater, universal cause.

You can be moved to your highest self when you see a crystal child channel their healing energy through art, music and the way that they love.

Their purpose comes down to teaching everyone around them, specifically the older generation.

With their honest and unbiased way of thinking, crystal children have the power to influence others to be their true selves.

It is also believed that crystal children are “paving the way for the next generation of star humans, the rainbow children.”

Everyone’s purpose in life is going to be different.

However, it’s an undeniable truth that crystal children serve a unique enthusiasm that is meant to reach all of humanity.

What to do if you're a crystal child or have one in your family.

Crystal children are finding each other to seek answers and support for their uncommon experience.

Anyone can reach out to support groups with other people who understand the crystal child experience.

Depending on your location, there may be a child and adolescent support groups that specialize in star children.

Don’t be afraid to do some asking around and see if anyone has heard of where these may be held near you.

Spiritual advisors are familiar with crystal children. They can also be reached over the phone at any time to discuss your crystal child.

Here are a few books that reference this life path and can help you understand what a crystal child is:

The Crystal Children: A Guide to the Newest Generation of Psychic and Sensitive Children by Doreen Virtue

Indigo, Crystal, and Rainbow Children: A Guide to the New Generations of Highly Sensitive Young People by Doreen Virtue

The Children of Now: Crystalline Children, Indigo Children, Star Kids, Angels on Earth, and the Phenomenon of Transitional Children by Meg Blackburn Losey

Beyond the Indigo Children: The New Children and the Coming of the Fifth World by P.M.H. Atwater

Children of the Stars: Advice for Parents and Star Children by Nikki Pattillo

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.