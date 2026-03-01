Despite not being the most tech-savvy generation, baby boomers excel at practical life skills that many younger generations rarely learn. From basic plumbing fixes and jump-starting a car to reading a paper map and cooking from scratch, boomers grew up in a time when self-sufficiency wasn't optional; it was expected.

Technology, convenience apps, and shifting economic realities have made some of these skills feel outdated or unnecessary to Gen Z and millennials. But just because younger generations don't see the use for certain hands-on abilities doesn't mean they’ve lost their value. Many of these life skills still matter more than we think.

Boomers excel at these 11 life skills younger generations think they have no use for:

1. Fixing basic plumbing issues themselves

People Images Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

A survey of 100 Gen Zers from Hire A Helper reveals that nearly 1-in-4 respondents would prefer to hire someone to unclog their toilet than do it themselves. In that same vein, while 65% of respondents said they’d “try to fix” a plumbing or water issue in their toilet, they’d prefer to call a professional to fix the issue rather than learn how to do it.

Especially with many Gen Zers so focused on their financial security and professional lives in their respective industries, it’s simply an issue of time. Who has the time, freedom, or energy to dedicate to learning a new skill?

Advertisement

2. Jump-starting a car

Fast-stock | Shutterstock.com

According to the same survey, nearly 75% of those surveyed said they wouldn’t be able to properly jump-start a car if they were stranded.

According to Jonathan Haidt, co-author of “The Coddling of the American Mind,” kids are now being treated like kids for a much longer period of time than older generations ever were. So when it comes to being allowed out of the house unsupervised, cooking for themselves, and learning a host of other life skills, younger people are being kept clueless in many ways.

Advertisement

3. Cooking full meals from scratch

Pressmaster | Shutterstock.com

While many Gen Zers have gained an appreciation for cooking techniques on social media and online, the majority of them admit they don’t have the skills they’d prefer to have in the kitchen. With the convenience of food delivery apps and fast food, it’s not entirely surprising that many aren’t forced to cook to the same degree as their parents — whether to prepare lunch at work, make dinner for their families, or make do with random ingredients left in the fridge.

For many, it’s not for a lack of trying; it’s simply a matter of their circumstances. About one-third of Gen Z still lives at home with their parents, according to a Pew Research Center study on the transition to adulthood, oftentimes because of unbearable debt, financial insecurity, or the state of the job market in many areas.

Advertisement

4. Gardening and growing their own food

Syda Productions | Shutterstock.com

A 2024 gardening survey found that many Gen Zers are interested in learning the practice of gardening and are looking forward to finding the time to invest in the skill. However, despite the massive interest many younger folks have in this life skill, in many ways, the majority of them don’t have the luxury of space.

In response to higher costs of living and stagnant wages, the majority of Gen Z households are renters — typically living in apartments or condos without traditional backyards or green spaces to support gardening skills. Will Gen Z be capable of growing their own food if grocery prices become even more inaccessible?

Advertisement

5. Reading a paper map

phM2019 | Shutterstock.com

Given the technological accessibility that allows younger people to navigate using GPS, it’s not surprising that a great deal of Gen Zers and millennials are unable to read a paper map, a life skill that their parents relied on, but that they never had to learn.

Much of the reason younger generations don't know the same life skills boomers do is due to the emergence of technology in Gen Z and millennials’ lives. They don't feel forced to learn the skills that were once required and necessary for daily living, and therefore, they don't think about the fact that knowing how to do these things might be important at some point.

Advertisement

6. Finding information without the internet

insta_photos | Shutterstock.com

Only 54% of Gen Zers have visited a physical library in the past year, according to a survey conducted by the American Library Association, and the majority of those who did weren’t looking for information, troubleshooting, or conducting research.

With their phones in their back pockets and a laptop nearby, many in younger generations don’t need to seek out different resources when they’re trying to answer a question or find research — they Google it, ask a friend online, or open up a scholarly library of content right from their browser.

Advertisement

7. Managing money with long-term plans

evrymmnt | Shutterstock.com

While many Gen Zers feel pressured by career expectations and education guidelines for success, many of them wonder exactly what they’re saving for. Considering the majority of people in younger generations are struggling more financially than millennials did at the same age, many consider saving for larger purchases like a home to be “a lost cause.”

According to a 2024 Bank of America study, Gen Z isn’t feeling comfortable or confident in their current financial status, and many are feeling wary, not just about their spending habits, but their ability to craft and protect a secure future compared to older generations at the same age.

Advertisement

8. Holding extended in-person conversations

People Images Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

While it’s not as practical as plumbing or changing a tire, the art of social connection through in-person conversations is just as influential in protecting younger generations from isolation, depression, loneliness, and anxiety. With such a reliance on online communication and community early in life, many in the younger generations are struggling to master this art.

According to a Pew Research Center study, Gen Zers are using social media “almost constantly,” and it’s affecting their mental health and ability to form meaningful connections in person. Communication styles have changed, Gen Z has struggled to flex their conversation skills, and compared to boomers and Gen X, they’re largely struggling to combat social isolation.

Advertisement

9. Driving a stick shift car

People Images Yuri A | Shutterstock.com

With the majority of vehicles today being automatic, the skill of driving a stick shift car has been relatively lost to older generations of boomers and Gen Xers. While many of them consider it a luxurious experience that reminds them of the fun of their childhood, the convenience of driving a manual is hard to ignore.

Of course, what happens in a situation where only a stick is available? Should Gen Z be dedicated to learning life skills like these, even when convenience is so accessible?

Advertisement

10. Sewing and basic clothing repair

Hero Images Inc | Shutterstock

Boomers are far more likely to know how to sew on a button, patch a hole, or fix a hem without thinking twice. It was just practical. If something ripped, you fixed it. If pants were too long, you hemmed them. Tossing perfectly good clothes because of a small tear simply wasn't the default move.

Younger generations, on the other hand, grew up in an era of fast fashion. Clothes are cheaper, trends move faster, and replacing something often feels easier than repairing it. But knowing how to handle small clothing repairs saves money and reduces waste. It's not glamorous, but it's useful.

As prices rise, these old-school skills don't look so outdated anymore. Being able to extend the life of what you already own is practical. Boomers just called it common sense.

Advertisement

11. Memorizing important phone numbers and information

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Before smartphones stored everything for us, boomers memorized phone numbers, addresses, and emergency contacts. If you needed to call home, you knew the number. If you were stranded, you didn't rely on a battery percentage to save you.

Today, most people can't recite more than their own phone number without checking their contacts. Technology has made memory less necessary, which makes sense. But it also means many younger adults feel stuck if their phone dies or gets lost. When everything is stored digitally, losing access can feel paralyzing.

Boomers developed stronger recall habits simply because they had to. And while memorizing ten phone numbers might seem unnecessary now, having key information in your head, especially in an emergency, still matters. Convenience is great. But basic mental backup plans aren't useless.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories