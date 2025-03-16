The generational resentment and tension that seems to fuel adult child-parent conflicts — largely sparked by misaligned values, differing communication styles, and opposing beliefs on emotional well-being — is the same experience that contributes to disconnect between generations like baby boomers and their younger counterparts. Although both sides of the generational spectrum are passionate about their values and committed to living their best lives, passing conversations between the two can illuminate some major differences.

For example, there are certain phrases boomers say to be helpful that mean nothing to young people today. Just like any other phrase, slang word, or piece of language that we use, it's engrained into our experience. For Gen Zers and other young people who have had vastly different ones from boomers, it's not surprising that there's a bit of disconnect and misunderstanding.

Here are 11 phrases boomers say to be helpful that mean nothing to young people today

1. 'Just give me a shout'

Unsuspecting and subtle, "just give me a shout" is one of the phrases boomers say to be helpful that mean nothing to young people today.

Whether it's a general confusion over what the phrase means or an unwillingness to ask older counterparts for help as they battle lingering resentment, this is a clear example of how misunderstandings and changing language behaviors can further divide age demographics.

Of course, not all of the phrases that divide boomers and their younger counterparts are inherently unsuspecting. Studies like one from The Gerontologist argue that hostile language back and forth between generations is sparked heavily on places like social media.

2. 'Don't worry, it's just the way the world works'

Especially for younger generations like Gen Z that are more prone to challenging and overcoming traditional social norms, it's not surprising that this is one of the phrases that means nothing coming from baby boomers.

Not only are Gen Zers less inclined to accept "it is what it is" as an excuse for their struggles and obstacles — like economic instability or social isolation — they're more empowered to seek out change directly.

In fact, research from the World Economic Forum says that Gen Zers push for equality and change in all areas of life, particularly in the workplace and regarding social norms. Gen Zers are 92% more likely to join activism efforts, and more than 20% would consider getting another job if their employers aren't engaged in social issues.

3. 'You'll figure it out when you're older'

From starting their own families to crafting their careers, many of the seemingly helpful and well-intended phrases boomers use toward young people actually don't mean all that much. In many cases, they can even feel dismissive and invalidating, arguing that Gen Zers and younger generations aren't able to make thorough decisions that benefit them in the present moment.

Of course, like many of the other misunderstandings and tensions that fuel this generational divide, many of the behaviors on both sides of the aisle are well-intended. It's simply a matter of shifting norms and attitudes. Not everyone will have the same outlook on life or the same priorities in their personal and professional lives.

4. 'You don't have to reinvent the wheel'

Many younger generations entering the workforce have demonized corporate lingo with phrases like this, pointing out the exclusivity of the language for newer professionals and even acknowledging that many of their leaders often use the slang without knowing what they truly mean.

For this reason, a great deal of the phrases boomers say to be helpful that mean nothing to young people today are renditions of traditional corporate slang and lingo.

Coupled with Gen Z's change-maker attitude to other traditional norms in the workplace, it's not surprising that there's a disconnect between them and other baby boomers at work — from language, to dresswear, and even larger priorities like work-life balance.

5. 'No pain, no gain'

While Gen Zers and millennials do tend to spend more on beauty and wellness than their boomer counterparts, according to a LendingTree survey, older generations were the ones to craft the "beauty is pain" sentiment. Like in the workplace or their professional lives, hard work, pain, and grit are the keys to success — it's no different when it comes to self-care.

However, younger generations are more intentional with fulfilling habits and routines that favor feeling comfortable and secure, rather than uncertain and in pain. In the workplace, they've largely dismantled the hustle and pain-driven sentiment that leads to burnout, instead opting for work-life balance and changes that spark a more comfortable environment.

6. 'The early bird gets the worm'

While there are many differences between Gen Z and baby boomer morning routines as a result of their different responsibilities and values, one of the main differences is the time they wake up. In general, according to a Saatva survey in partnership with YouGov, Gen Zers wake up consistently later than their boomer counterparts, with 13% of boomers admitting to waking up before 5 a.m.

Of course, this phrase and the general sentiment of an early morning routine is common amongst baby boomers, especially considering young people like Gen Z started their adult routines amid a global pandemic, working and going to school from home, rather than being forced to head to an in-person office in the morning.

7. 'Go the extra mile'

Many Gen Zers and young workers are more prone to setting boundaries and finding ways to even do the "bare minimum" at their jobs — going as far as to "quiet quit" from their jobs in the middle of the day — than "going the extra mile" and sacrificing their personal time and energy for the sake of an employer.

While they are open to adopting this phrase in their personal lives, fulfilling themselves with healthy habits or engaging in a small act of kindness for their partner, in their professional lives, it means close to nothing.

Of course, it's not surprising that many young people aren't as loyal to their employers or willing to go "the extra mile" for their companies, considering they're still grappling with the resentment of unfulfilled promises of financial stability and comfort.

Compared to baby boomers, who were largely supported in career success and financial comfort coming out of the traditional pathways like university, Gen Zers are still living at home, struggling to find liveable wages, and putting off larger investments like purchasing a home.

8. 'You just have to work harder'

According to a Randstad employment survey, work-life balance is one of the top priorities for most people in the workplace, but it's most influential for Gen Zers.

While baby boomers value working hard — sometimes to the point of burnout — in the name of loyalty and career growth with their employer, young people are much more likely to set boundaries and craft a routine that actively separates their personal and professional time.

This dichotomy between work-life values is why this is one of the phrases boomers say to be helpful that mean nothing to young people today. Young people don't agree or understand the decision to put their own well-being on the line for the benefit of helping an employer, company, or person who doesn't care about them to the same degree.

Of course, the "hustle culture" mentality that hard work is the key to success isn't necessarily an unequivocable truth anymore, especially for vulnerable and marginalized communities. "Pulling yourself by the bootstraps" or "just working harder" only sparks shame and guilt for people already overworking themselves for little to show for it.

It might have worked for the majority of baby boomers at a similar time in their life — of course, with their own obstacles to overcome — but in the state of our current societal climate and economic state, it's simply not feasible.

9. 'Nothing comes easy'

Of course, helpful advice like this from boomers can be great for sparking motivation or persevering through a tough project, but many young people aren't as receptive to a phrase like this in their personal lives.

No, a healthy routine isn't necessarily "easy," but should a healthy relationship be? Should a fulfilling friendship be something you have to work hard for? Does showing up for your friends, doing self-care, or experiencing life in the present moment need to be an uphill battle?

Of course, like many of the other phrases boomers say to be helpful that mean nothing to young people today, this specific one isn't necessarily an "end-all-be-all" — there's room for interpretation and context. But for a demographic like Gen Z that's yearning for comfort and security in their lives, it's not surprising that something like this doesn't mean much to them.

10. 'You reap what you sow'

Similar to the common boomer "bootstrap mentality," this phrase — intended to spark motivation and hard work in people — means close to nothing for young people today. Not only are they much more cognizant of the unjust social determinants of success, they're actively aware of how their own hard work and commitments aren't blossoming into the fruitful financial comfort and career success they were promised.

Even if you spend months overworking yourself, you're not guaranteed success or comfort.

Not everything you spend time working toward is worth the ambition and effort. While it's a much different sentiment from the underlying themes of "hustle culture" — that many baby boomers were forced to adopt early in their lives and careers — it's the one that empowers Gen Zers and other young people to set work-life balance boundaries and invest in their personal lives and routines.

11. 'It's not that serious'

As well-intended as phrases like "it is what it is" or even "stop overreacting" are, a saying like this can feel overly dismissive and invalidating to young people experiencing complex emotions and struggles.

While they may not be able to understand what their younger counterparts are experiencing, baby boomers still have the power to help them feel heard and understood in important ways. They can support their emotions, give them space to vent, and even offer advice when they're prompted to, but a phrase like this only encourages the already existing generational divide to deepen.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.