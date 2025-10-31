The Art Of Being A Magical Person: 6 Simple Habits Of Naturally Magical People

Magical people seem like they can do anything their heart desires. We wonder if the spirit realm has blessed them with a charm, or if they have dedicated themselves to practicing supernatural arts. Probably neither and a little bit of both at the same time. That's how it is with magically amazing people; it can be slippery to grasp how they do it.

But some people just have it — that unexplainable glow that makes even ordinary moments feel a little enchanted. Magic is a mindset, and these six simple habits can help you cultivate a certain je ne sais quoi that will make you impossible to forget.

Here are 6 simple habits of naturally magical people:

1. They are deeply in tune with the world

Career consultant Ruth Schimel explains how the term "magical person" often describes someone whose spiritual awareness of self and others helps them express and cultivate the magical aspects of life. This capacity emanates outward to bring delight and inspiration to others. But it may not be automatic or easy. Nor is it a unitary habit, but a constellation that brightens all.

Such magical capacities take honesty with oneself and attention to the complexities and interactions of living. That requires energy and persistence. So, when you meet or know someone with such qualities, be sure to collaborate with them for mutually beneficial growth and joy.

2. They float above the nonsense

One habit of a naturally magical person is that they deflect taking in the negativity of others, observes psychologist Patricia O'Gorman, Ph.D. Not taking things personally makes them appear to float above the nonsense surrounding them. In doing this, they give others space to ‘make mistakes,’ and have their own opinion.

The magical person doesn’t allow themselves to be governed by the view of others, influenced maybe, but not controlled. They believe in themselves but do not need to have others agree with them to hold onto their sense of self-worth.

3. They know how to seize the moment

The ability to focus on what you want instead of complaining about what you currently have delineates a person using the visionary brain, says life coach Susan Allan. It demonstrates a person who is living in the present, in the now, where we need to focus to produce the best results in life.

Magical people can have crystal clarity about what they desire in their first step. Then they are adept at the language they use to phrase their preference in a peaceful, certain, and joyous way. Finally, they have the mental discipline to consistently focus on imagining their stated preference as having already appeared in their life, rather than imagining it may appear sometime in the future, or seeing it may never appear.

4. They know how to manifest

Allan clarifies how people who have manifestation skills, which others might call magical, fall into two categories. People who are born as visionaries understand that the unseen world is even more real than what we see around us. And people who devote years or decades to learn to focus on their desire and use specific tools and skills to see the results materialize.

The common denominators of people with skills that others might see as magic:

They focus on our goals and desires, and do not allow negative thoughts to intervene.

They see that which we desire as already happened. They feel it has already arrived because we know the human mind does not distinguish between the past, present, and the future, and seeing everything in the eternal now is how big results can be encouraged to appear.

They control their minds so that negative thoughts are not allowed to take hold. They don't let negativity grow because those thoughts obscure the vision of what they desire and cause the results to arrive more slowly or not at all.

They control their moods, as well as their thoughts. The excitement and joy of thinking about what you desire when your eyes are closed, which is a skill utilized in Olympic coaching, is real and incredibly effective.

5. They can name wonder

A naturally magical person notices and names wonder, asserts couples counselor Larry Michel. Naming wonder gives them a deliberate pause to recognize beauty, synchronicity, or subtle shifts in energy. Pausing to observe and name gives them the language to describe it.

Naming the wonders they notice anchors the invisible into form. It turns fleeting impressions such as a glint of light, a sudden intuition, a chill that means something’s about to happen. This habit strengthens presence and awareness, which are the raw ingredients of what we often call magic.

Magical people don’t create miracles by force. They notice the world whispering before others hear it. By acknowledging those whispers, aloud or in writing, they keep their perception sharp and their connection to mystery alive. Try it for yourself: Once a day, say or write one thing that feels extraordinary, even if it’s ordinary to others. Over time, you’ll begin to live in a world where the extraordinary is your default.

6. They imagine things into the world

Intuitive life coach Kathy Ramsperger relays her experience: "I've always been naturally magical, but I didn't realize it until I was in my 40s. I closed my eyes, and I saw colors and movies. I channeled my stories. I thought everyone was like me. Once I realized they weren't, I began to use my intuition more.

I connected with my intuition through meditation and creative play. I did this every single day. If I ever have a day I don't meditate, dance, read a novel, listen to music, or walk in nature, my creative channels close down, and it's more difficult to do my work. So, I strive to remain open, ask for guidance and wisdom, and keep my boundaries clean and clear of others' energy every day."

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.