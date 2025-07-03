7 Things Highly Intelligent People Do That Make Them Immune To Other People's Negativity

At the core of happiness and success is positive thinking. Optimistic people who always find something to be happy about will often stand out in a group, and that is a big reason they succeed: they attract others and allow negativity to fall away.

Positive thinkers are bold about their future because they are secure in who they are and what they are doing. They expect a favorable outcome and this not only makes them immune to negativity, it repels people who will bring them down and inhibit their growth and success.

Here's how those people do it:

1. They look for the good in people

The people who are immune to negativity tend to treat everyone with respect and courtesy. This is their baseline M.O. and attracts more positivity into their lives.

Try it: Do your best to forgive the shortcomings of others and you will, soon, forgive your imperfections.

2. They are sincere in their actions

Positive people prioritize being honest, enthusiastic, and friendly. They don't ignore their inner "shadow side", but they don't make their problems fall at the feet of others. They process, heal and move forward.

Try it: Express your genuine feelings in a considerate and caring manner. This is your best self and your best self will bring out the best in others.

3. They're open-minded to the thoughts, opinions, and ideas of others

Positive people resist negativity by being open-minded. They know that, in being open to what others think and feel, they may be unexpectedly inspired.

Try it: Don’t let prejudices or preconceived notions blind you to opportunities, that is a form of negativity that can be incredibly self-limiting.

4. They've developed an attitude of gratitude

The Universe recognizes a grateful heart and brings positive people more of what they desire. It also makes people less likely to be influenced by others' negativity.

Try this: Make a mental list of the things that you appreciate about your life — small and large — and give thanks for these blessings. Gratitude practices are proven time and again to shift people's brains toward positivity, and journaling can be a quick-and-painless way to get started at this!

5. They're givers, not takers

Positive people who are immune to others' negativity give to others without expecting anything in return. It is the intent of the heart — not the amount — that manifests prosperity. That doesn't mean they allow people to take advantage of them, they simply do what they feel is right without any agenda.

Try this: Give of your time, money, and wisdom. Give from a place of generosity — in relationships and in life.

6. They continually think about the things they want, not what they don’t have

Positive people who've found a lot of success know that it’s the feeling that creates reality, not just the thought. They can say they want more friends, but if they don't manifest the feelings that are associated with friendship and mutual support, for instance, they cannot create the type of friendships they want.

Try this: Visualize the things you want in life and believe that they can be yours. Focus less on the details or external characteristics of these goals and more on how they will feel — and be sure to emphasize the positive.

7. They pay attention to their dreams

Intelligent people who are immune to other people's negativity focus on their own dreams without ignoring the needs and feelings of others. They are focused, not selfish. This allows them to keep dreaming bigger, and to include others in the positivity of these hopes and dreams.

Most of all, they trust the wisdom of their own experiences and stay rooted by having faith in themselves.

Try this: Follow your gut instincts. Draw upon the wisdom that is within you. This wisdom is your spiritual guide pointing you in the right direction, so allow it to take root.

The power of positivity leads to a happy life. When you practice thoughts of acceptance, generosity, and gratitude, you will receive equal or greater amounts of the same.

Nancy Nichols is a best-selling self-help, dating, and relationship author, empowerment speaker, notorious blogger, and TV and radio talk show personality.