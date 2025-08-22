Learning how to start being honest with yourself, despite how it may sound, is an exercise in self-respect. It is part of the commitment to being all you want, can be, and were created to be. And when approached from that perspective, the efforts put forth in respecting yourself become building blocks to achieving your dreams.

Before delving into the specific tips for how to start respecting and being honest with yourself, let’s talk about why this commitment is so important. Something as simple as placing value in yourself can be life-changing, especially if you've been living a lie. It can be the difference between achieving your dreams and going around in circles without understanding why you’re staying in the same place. It can also be the difference between getting what you want and what you think you want.

If you want to be respected in life, try these 5 habits that show respect to others:

1. Acknowledge that the choices you make are yours and yours alone

Accept immediate and full responsibility for all your choices without excuses or blame. As the saying goes, "You are where you are because of the choices you have made."

Only when you own it can you change it. (Sometimes cliché works.) This "broad brush" is foundational to all the other steps in the process.

2. Adopt a kind attitude

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock

Be open to doing a fearless self-assessment — again, without excuses, shame, or blame. Honesty need never be accompanied by the word "brutal," so be gentle and kind with yourself, just as you would be when assessing a friend.

While competence is often associated with respect, research suggests that warmth and trustworthiness are even more important in establishing respect. A lack of self-confidence can negatively impact relationships and engagement with others, making it harder to earn respect.

3. Acknowledge the parts of yourself that need a little work

Your goal is to identify things that cause discomfort and can be changed: your goals, career, money, family, spirituality, love life, time management, self-care, etc.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, so be selective. If perfectionism is one of the areas up for evaluation, for example, you will naturally be inclined to take on everything at once. Be kind and realistic … so that you can be productive.

After you’ve identified the area, you will start assessing, gently and honestly, and take stock of what’s working and what’s not.

Research suggests that engaging in self-evaluation and assessing one's strengths and weaknesses can contribute to earning respect from others. It also plays a role in enhancing resilience, adaptability, and performance.

4. Be transparent

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Commit to being clear about what you want to do and where you want to go. Concern yourself more with "why" rather than "how." Anytime you fearlessly examine the reasons behind your choices, you plant seeds that will grow into permanent patterns of honesty with yourself.

When individuals are transparent, they are more likely to communicate clearly and openly, reducing the potential for misinterpretations and conflicts. A 2023 study explained that by being honest about one's needs and concerns, issues can be addressed before they escalate.

5. Get real with yourself and others

Start with issues you feel comfortable approaching, and work up as you gain confidence in your ability to be honest with yourself. Honesty with oneself is one of the foundational qualities of successful people with integrity.

It requires courage. And that courage is, in turn, life-changing and rewarding. Remember that most things we want to achieve take consistent effort over a lifetime. Remember, also, that every journey begins with a single step, a single choice. By choosing to start being honest with yourself, you ensure that the first step of your journey will be in the direction of your dreams.

Lisa Lieberman-Wang is a relationship expert and author, and has been seen by millions on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and CW as their Success Strategist, Relationship, & Breakthrough Expert. She’s spoken on some of the most prestigious stages, including Harvard University, the Navy, Women Leading the Future, and more.

