Whether it's a job or being with friends, big words aren't always meant to be used in everyday conversation. Even if smart people can throw in complex words to show off their intellect, it's not always the best option. And, according to the Literacy Project Foundation, 50% of adults cannot read a book written at an eighth-grade level.

There are certain advanced English words that smart people use to show how educated they are, even though many people likely don't understand what they mean. They might not use these words every day, but if they're discussing specific topics with like-minded individuals — like literature, politics, or history — the words they use are just part of their normal vocabulary.

Here are 11 advanced English words that smart people use to show how educated they are

1. Egalitarianism

Most smart people aren't using this word in their everyday vocabulary, but this doesn't mean it will disappear completely. While others roll their eyes in annoyance, highly educated people love to show off the different words they've stumbled upon while reading and learning.

As a result, friends and family alike might hear them throw in the world egalitarianism for good effect. As defined by Encyclopedia Britannica, egalitarianism is "the belief in human equality, especially political, social, and economic equality." So, this word is often used if they're discussing politics or history.

2. Allegory

Allegory is another of the advanced English words that smart people use to show how educated they are. It's most commonly used when discussing literature, particularly in works like "Metamorphosis" by Franz Kafka, "Lord of the Flies" by William Golding, or "Animal Farm" by George Orwell.

EBSCO defines allegory as "a literary device in which abstract ideas and values are represented as characters, objects, or events. It is typically a fictional story that offers a moral in order to teach and explain an abstract principle or idea, such as a fable or a parable."

If someone hears a smart person throw this word around, they aren't trying to cast a spell or make others look bad; rather, they want to show off how educated they are and how they have a deep understanding of literary terms.

3. Trichotomy

Trichotomy is simply dividing something into three parts or categories, whether it's philosophically, mathematically, or otherwise. In high school or in college, students are forced to memorize multiple categories or principles, and may come across this term.

For instance, in philosophy, humans are sometimes described as "a trichotomy of body, soul, and spirit." In math, this word is found when discussing the law of trichotomy, which says "every real number is either positive, negative, or zero."

And using advanced words has its perks. As neuroscientist Donalee Markus explained, "When people develop true mental agility in working with language, they gain a range of skills that make them more highly effective communicators." From impressing co-workers to having stimulating conversations, the way someone talks can instantly change the tone of a conversation.

4. Anthropogenic

From climate change to pollution, the influence of humans truly knows no bounds. People can say that places like Bikini Atoll were heavily tested on by the U.S., resulting in high radiation that made the Island extremely unsafe. However, when discussing events like these, a smart person might use the term "anthropogenic disruption of the environment" to discuss how human influence actively caused harm.

Smart people can't help themselves when discussing complex topics like this. Once they get into history or science, they find themselves throwing in advanced words when describing historical events.

5. Pleonasm

There's nothing worse than hearing someone adding unnecessary words into a conversation. From "ATM machine" to "free gifts," people don't realize how many unnecessary words they use on a daily basis until an intellectual points it out.

A term like "pleonasm" is defined as just that: "the use of more words than are needed to express a meaning, done either unintentionally or for emphasis." Everyone engages in this at some point in their lives, whether it's in an essay they're trying to extend or when explaining something complex.

6. Antinomic

Sometimes, people have theologies or ideas that sound okay but contradict one another. Whether it's religious teachings or philosophical theories, "antinomy" is a contradiction between two laws, principles, or rules. In other words, it's a paradox.

From their upbringing all throughout life, contradictions are a part of life. But just because contradictions are normal doesn't mean smart people can't point them out. Even if it's only to themselves, a smart person might mumble about how antinomic their theories are.

7. Mimesis

Mimesis is another of the advanced English words that smart people use to show how educated they are. If a person has ever read a book or watched a movie that has imitated or represented reality, this is known as a mimesis.

Encyclopedia Britannica explained that mimesis is a "basic theoretical principle in the creation of art." In layman's terms, it's Greek for "imitation" and is often used in literary criticism; in zoology, it means "mimicry," where an organism imitates or resembles another.

8. Preamble

While most Americans know of the U.S. Constitution, a majority of them don't quite understand it. But in a very basic civics course they likely took in high school, the Constitution begins with "We the people," also known as a preamble.

A preamble is a formal introduction that helps set the tone for whatever follows next. It won't reveal everything, but it will set the stage and goals for what it wants to accomplish. The next time someone reads an important speech, instead of calling it an introduction, switch to a preamble. It's a bit extra, but it's always fun to add more color to one's vocabulary.

9. Parity

Sometimes, there's an umbrella term people can use in their everyday vocabulary. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, parity is "equality, especially of pay or position." While people use this term in politics or even at work, technically, it can also be used when discussing mathematics or even computing.

In the workplace, an example of this word correctly used would be something like "Women have yet to achieve wage or occupational parity in many fields." It's a complex word, but with context clues, it's easy to understand.

10. Tautology

Tautology is one of the very advanced English words that smart people use to show how educated they are. Tautology is defined as the "needless repetition of an idea, statement, or word." For example, if someone says all bachelors are unmarried men, this is a statement most would refer to when thinking about this word.

It might seem out of place, depending on the circumstances, but a person may utter this word when someone is either repeating a truth over and over again, or if they're accidentally doing it themselves.

11. Cogitation

Whether someone is reflecting on their anger or journaling their emotions, they might use the word cogitation from time to time. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, cogitation is "the act of thinking very carefully about a subject, or the thoughts themselves."

While it seems similar to introspection, the two are different. Introspection means examining your own feelings and thoughts, while cogitation means analyzing external information to develop new ideas. Either way, the process of reflecting and thinking, whether internal or external, is essential to personal growth.

