When most people think of intelligence, they picture a quick wit or a bookshelf stacked with classics. But according to body language experts, some of the strongest indicators of a brilliant mind don't come from words at all. They're revealed through subtle physical cues, and they can often say more about a person's intellect than a polished resume or clever conversation starter.

Here are 6 little-known body language signs that signal high intelligence, according to experts:

1. Attentive posture

Divorce attorney Jennifer Hargrave says attentive posture signals intelligence. It lets people know you are ready to be seen and ready to engage. Good posture opens you up to new connections with other people. It also signals curiosity in others, as you are not hiding in a slouched-over position. Curiosity is an important element of intelligence.

Attentive posture becomes a natural response as shown in a study of human listening behaviors. Spoken language often contains repetition and pauses that signal the listener that the speaker is experiencing communication problems. This frequently elicits a "take your time" response. More aware listeners, rather than nodding or uttering sounds, tend to shift posture or eye gaze in response to tell the speaker to take their time.

2. Focused listening

Therapist Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., explains the interwoven dynamics of body and intelligence. The body language sign that signals high intelligence is listening calmly and attentively to what someone is saying. This is a fundamental approach in therapy because it signals approval and respect.

Research using MRI scans showed how hand and arm position are related to effective listening. Differences in brain activity were noted depende[pt on whether the arms and hands rested in a stable and parallel as opposed to a crossed position. The study suggested a parallel stable position as being the most focused for listening.

3. Calm expression

When you are a person of high intelligence, you're not reacting with knee-jerk or dramatic responses to what people tell you, Dr. Brame continues, which helps them stay focused on what they want to say instead of being manipulated or influenced by your signals. They don't have to worry about getting approval with smiles and head nods or disapproval with eye-rolls and frowns.

Research from The Journal of Experimental Psychology explored how calmness in emotionally charged conversations is a sign of emotional awareness and emotional intelligence. The listener can hear emotionally charged words and descriptions without reacting with their emotions to the information.

4. Eye contact

Dr. Brame adds, by looking at them directly and maintaining eye contact (even if they're not always able to hold eye contact with you), you're showing a high level of respect, interest, and curiosity in what they have to say.

Another MRI-based study examined the differences between non-impaired listeners who used eye contact and eye tracking compared to those holding a visual focus on the mouth. Listeners who kept eye focus showed more activity in the brain regions responsible for processing verbal information.

5. Welcoming presence

After decades of therapy, Dr. Brame explains that making someone feel comfortable and at ease allows them to feel freer to chat and be vulnerable.

A study of personality traits and nonverbal communication patterns looked at extroverted qualities. Yet, the qualities the researcher noted as extroverted fit with a person whose emotional intelligence allows others to feel at ease around them and open up more. The more open communicators used face-to-face interaction, varied gestures and facial expressions, an indirect, implicit, and nonverbal communication style relying strongly on context.

It's all about making respectful room for the other person to feel empowered to open up, says Dr. Brame. They feel safe confiding in you because you show them attention without judgment.

Allowing room extends beyond body space to include possible cultural differences, as detailed in a study of the advantages and disadvantages of body language in Intercultural communication. Starting with body space. A person accustomed to the United States will require more space around their body when compared to other countries and cultures. The same is true with eye contact. Americans will focus on the eyes, and it is a good thing. Yet, other cultures will avoid direct eye contact, especially for sensitive topics of discussion.

6. Sets the tone without speaking

Controlling a conversation nonverbally is an art form. A study from The American Psychological Association looked at the connection between perceptual nonverbal dominance and emotional intelligence. This involves using emotional intelligence to understand the emotions of others and how they respond to discreet changes in nonverbal communication.

A 2020 study documented some of the nonverbal expressions of control, including discrete nonverbal movements of the body or head, the orientation of the body and head, facial expressions, the type of eye gaze being used, head nods and shakes, body shifting toward or away, arm and hand gestures, leg and foot positions or movements.

Body language and emotional intelligence are blended in the human ability to communicate, and understanding this will help you discover how to discreetly create more ease in discussions and generate more openness for the people in your life.

