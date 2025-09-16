Wisdom doesn't always inherently grow with age, according to a study from Current Opinion in Psychology, but for people with a strong foundation of common sense and emotional intelligence, the more their lives progress, the more stable, secure, and fulfilled they become. Common sense is generally a subjective concept, defined by an individual's mindset, experience, and shared beliefs within a community, but we still recognize things like self-awareness and critical thinking as pillars.

Later in life, there are many things people with common sense stop doing after a certain age. They are willing to finally put their own best interests, needs, and values ahead of status, attention, or money. It's not always easy or comfortable to overlook these things, but with their bolstered wisdom and experience, it's much less anxiety-inducing.

Here are 11 things people with common sense stop doing after a certain age

1. Pushing off health concerns

Many people in low-income situations push off healthcare concerns to protect themselves from further financial uncertainty and debt, as a study from the Commonwealth Fund explains. They'd often prefer to "not know" what's wrong until they must go to the doctor, for their own sanity, considering they can't afford preventative care.

Preventive health protects and enhances general health and well-being before procedures or operations are needed to react to larger issues. Of course, the idea is that things like lifestyle changes, nutrition, and regular visits with healthcare providers will "prevent" larger issues almost entirely — protecting longevity, happiness, and general health.

However, some people don't have the money, access, time, or knowledge to lean into preventative care early in life and don't have health issues that pressure them to prioritize it. But pushing off health concerns is one of the things people with common sense stop doing after a certain age. Instead, they focus on things like shifting their diet, moving their body, using preventative medicines and healthcare, and making other lifestyle changes to avoid exacerbating their concerns.

2. Staying in bad relationships

Alongside a growth of self-esteem with age and a deeper yearning for meaningful connections, it's not surprising that tolerating bad relationships is one of the things people with common sense stop doing after a certain age. Whether it's jealous friends that don't add value to their lives or a partner that's grown distant and resentful, they're often more empowered to walk away later in life.

Of course, there's more nuance to leaving toxic relationships in some cases where manipulation is present, especially when they're being actively manipulated into adopting things like self-doubt or dependency. However, people with common sense generally see red flags in these situations earlier than others, protecting themselves right from the start.

3. Trying to please everyone

Many people with common sense understand the consequences of being a people-pleaser, whether it's adopting more daily stress and anxiety in their lives, setting personal needs aside, or promoting a misguided narrative about their identity to others. Even when it's difficult or uncomfortable, they're willing to express concerns, set boundaries, and have hard conversations when necessary for the sake of personal and relationship well-being.

That's why trying to please everyone is one of the things people with common sense stop doing after a certain age. They accept that not everyone will like each other or even get along, and focus their energy on finding people who add value to their lives, rather than expect them to be someone different.

4. Skipping sleep to be 'productive'

Many people, especially young people or career-oriented individuals, overlook the importance of sleep in favor of better "productivity." Of course, they may be spending more time working, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're getting more work done or making the most effective use of their time.

Like a study from the Journal of Physiological Anthropology argues, getting consistent amounts of sleep every night promotes better performance, focus, and alertness at work, ensuring people are being the most efficient and productive with the time they spend at the office. However, if they're staying up late to work into the night and putting sleep on hold, they only sabotage their well-being, happiness, and productivity when they are working.

However, people with common sense stop doing this after a certain age. They care more about preventative measures and self-care than working at the expense of their happiness and well-being.

5. Neglecting mental health

Even if they grew up in a situation where mental health was inherently stigmatized or overlooked, neglecting mental health and personal well-being are some of the things people with common sense stop doing after a certain age.

By leaning into the healthy benefits of age, like wisdom and resilience, people with common sense protect their mental health later in life — rather than prioritizing the negative self-talk, avoidance, and anxiety that others fall into. They accept that to feel, look, and act their best, they have to take intentional steps to protect their mental health, in ways that also support their appearance, aging process, relationships, and confidence.

6. Blaming everyone else

Many people with common sense understand the importance of accountability and getting out of their comfort zone early in life, but don't actually embody a fully realized version until later in life. With the newfound stability and confidence of adulthood and experience, they have the tools to take responsibility for their lives, rather than blaming others or expecting goodness to fall in their laps.

Psychology expert Arash Emamzadeh suggests that people who blame others and consistently project their discomfort lack the emotional regulation skills to be accountable. When they feel sad, angry, or resentful, all they know how to do is be avoidant or project those feelings onto others. However, people with common sense are characterized by their deep sense of emotional intelligence — they know how to regulate, but also pride themselves in being self-aware and present with these complexities, especially later in life.

7. Waiting for 'someday'

Even though many older individuals struggle with the motivation to continue setting goals and chasing dreams later in life — largely pressured by toxic social norms about aging to stay stagnant — those with common sense make a strong effort to lean into the challenge of newness.

Waiting for "someday" is something people with common sense stop doing after a certain age. They're less interested in "fitting in" with social expectations for aging individuals and more motivated by their own excitement, enthusiasm, and growth, even if it goes against the norm. In fact, research from the Netherlands even proves that aging individuals who have solid goals and dreams boast a higher level of life satisfaction.

The happier you are, the better quality of life you boast — assisting mental health, physical well-being, aging processes, relationships, and, of course, goals and achievements.

8. Saying 'yes' to everything

Unwilling to people-please for comfort, people with common sense stop saying "yes" to everything after a certain age. Of course, accepting every social invite or proposition is something many older individuals do to cope with loneliness and social isolation, both of which are more prevalent in older demographics, even if they don't realize it.

It can feel dire to be around others for these people, even if it means avoiding alone time entirely and growing resentful of solitude that's otherwise productive and healthy. However, people with common sense understand that their balance of social and alone time allows them to reap the benefits of both, without introducing guilt, pressure, or anxiety into their relationships.

9. Flaunting wealth

As they get older, the trends, material things, and wealth that used to be important for seeking stability, connection, belonging, and attention no longer hold the same meaning. According to a study from the Journal of Research in Personality, older people are generally less materialistic, but those with common sense often deliberately prioritize social connections, relationships, and experiences for fulfillment.

They are more self-assured with age, so they're no longer seeking out belonging by feeding into trends and flaunting their wealth to others.

10. Skipping sunscreen

Wearing and reapplying is scientifically proven to help protect skin health, but it also ensures general bodily well-being in fending off illness. People with common sense often have a plethora of healthy habits that they follow on a daily basis, especially with the wisdom and experience of age to fuel them.

It's not only an investment in their appearance and skin health, but an act of self-care. They know that investing time in small daily rituals amplifies their well-being in more ways than one.

11. Forgetting to enjoy the small things

Whether it's in their relationships, where the little things mean the most, or in their daily routines, forgetting to enjoy and entertain the small things is one of the things people with common sense stop doing after a certain age. They make space for quality time amid the chaos of life, self-care practices, and small interactions that bring joy to their lives.

Even if it's having a conversation with a stranger on the street, they walk away feeling happier, more fulfilled, and less anxious.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.