The smartest observers are able to notice more about you aside from the things you actually say. In fact, it's the moments where you're silent that they're able to see more about you than ever. From the way you move, to how you react to things, and even something as small as how much you fidget when you seem uncomfortable, there are certain things smart people quietly observe about you without you saying a word.

Most people have zero idea that some of their habits are being picked up on by intelligent individuals. For them, it allows to get just a tiny glimpse into your personality and how you choose to connect with the world and others around you. Every little action of yours contributes heavily to the portrait they're building about what makes you, you. By being able to observe in the way they do, they're able to learn who's actually authentic and self-aware, and who's struggling with their confidence.

Here are 11 things smart people quietly observe about you without you saying a word

1. Your listening skills

Listening is one of the things smart people quietly observe about you without you saying a word, and it reveals a lot about who you are. Smart people can notice right away if you're someone that's actually paying attention or just pretending to.

You're not just nodding along to someone who's talking or making sure to keep eye contact, but you're actually absorbing what they're saying, remembering details, and following up with thoughtful questions to learn more about what that person is saying.

"Being a truly effective listener takes effort and life experience. It requires patience and dedication to wanting to help others. Most importantly, the listener must set aside their own wants and needs and be present so as to fully and genuinely listen to the speaker," explained psychologists Shoba Sreenivasan and Linda E. Weinberger.

However, if you're someone who's easily distracted and will glance at your phone in the middle of someone speaking, or you're just waiting for your turn to speak and refuse to acknowledge what the other person has said, smart people can quickly pick up on these habits.

By analyzing the way you listen, they're able to make a judgment about what kind of person you are, and whether or not they'll be able to have a meaningful conversation with you or not.

2. The energy you bring into a room

The kind of energy you bring into a room truly does say a lot about the kind of person you are. If you're someone that just radiates warmth and people automatically gravitate towards you, smart people can quickly pick up on that.

They can also pick up on if you're someone that causes other people to be on edge, and when you walk into a room the air suddenly becomes a bit more tense than before you entered. The energy you carry usually reflects how you feel about yourself.

If you're someone that's quite confident in themselves, you tend to be way more approachable than someone that might be struggling with a few of their own insecurities. Even without speaking a word to anyone in the room, your energy simply does all of the talking, and smart people tend to be tuned in to see just the kind of person you are in every room you're entering.

3. How you treat service workers

The way you interact with servers at restaurants, janitors, and delivery people is another of the things smart people quietly observe about you without you saying a word. This behavior says a lot about a person's character with the way they interact with people whose entire job is to make sure you have an easier time.

Are you the type of person to say "thank you" after the server brings you your meal, and do you make eye contact with the bus driver as you're boarding the bus and offer them a smile? Or do you just rush past them and sigh impatiently when they're taking too long?

"We benefit from kind thoughts — wishing someone health, happiness, and well-being. Acting kindly toward someone makes us feel better about ourselves. The surest path to sustained self-value is thinking and behaving kindly," pointed out relationship expert Steven Stosny.

Beyond just the basic politeness, how you treat service workers shows your overall respect for them and other people as well. It's an indicator of whether or not you see them as actual human beings with value or just as people who are here to serve your needs.

Smart people can see if you have courtesy for them or not, and are able to get a good grasp of your personality without you even having to interact with them.

4. Your reaction to making small mistakes

The way you react to a small mistake truly says a lot about both your character and how you provide comfort for yourself as well. From accidentally spilling a drink to giving someone the wrong answer to a question they've asked, how you handle these imperfect moments says more about you than words ever will.

People who are able to handle making mistakes in a graceful manner without beating themselves up about it are the ones who are usually in control of their emotions and don't allow them to rule over their mood.

"Much of this fear is socially driven. We worry about how others perceive us, and a mistake feels like a public display of inadequacy. In high-stakes environments, such as job interviews, exams, or leadership roles, this fear is magnified. We associate mistakes with judgment and rejection," pediatric neuropsychologist Sam Goldstein explained.

However, those who instantly panic and shift the blame onto others as a way to avoid being embarrassed have a harder time seeing that a mistake doesn't define the rest of their lives. It's truly only through making mistakes that we're able to grow and move on. If you spend your entire life being petrified of messing up, you're missing out on some of the best parts of living.

5. Your consistency

Smart people are able to pick up whether or not your actions always align with your words, and if you're someone that praises themselves on being consistent. Someone who says one thing but then always is doing the complete opposite shows their true colors on whether or not they can be someone others can count on.

Smart individuals can tell if you're someone that always shows up to an event on time, that you're someone who follows through on their promises, and can handle the responsibilities that life throws at you. Before you can even explain yourself, they're able to see how your actions match up.

Those who have a problem being consistent can never seem to honor the time of those around them. Even if you're someone that never announces it, others can come to the conclusion of whether you are someone who's steady and trustworthy or if you're someone who constantly falls back on their word without so much as an apology.

6. How long you look at your phone

If a smart person is trying to have a conversation with you, but you're someone who's constantly glancing at your phone, it shows just how lacking you are with trying to connect with others. We're all a little bit glued to our phones, but basic respect for others means that when we're interacting with people we put them away and avoid looking at it every second. Being able to keep your phone tucked away in your bag or pocket shows that you're able to stay present with the people around you.

Most people are just constantly on their phones as it is. In fact, the average amount someone is spending on their device is an estimated 5 hours and 16 minutes per day! It shows a lot about the importance of your priorities without you ever having to say a single word.

Smart people can quickly pick up on if you're the one in control of your phone or if your phone has you in an unbreakable chokehold. They can tell if you're someone that can't go five seconds with unlocking your phone and scrolling, even if you aren't checking it for something important but just because you're bored and need something to do.

7. How you treat your downtime

Smart individuals can tell if you might be struggling with being alone with your thoughts if you're always hitting up your friends and acquaintances to hang out at every possible moment because you refuse to be home by yourself. They can tell if you're someone that struggles with self-care if you're always looking for the next productive thing to do.

As clinical psychologist Monica Vermani explained, "The road to self-sacrifice is paved with good intentions. We sacrifice ourselves to meet deadlines, help others, and show others we love and care for them by going above and beyond to help them. We over-extend, over-promise, and exhaust ourselves so often and so much that we don't even realize how tired and stressed we are."

People who are actively paying attention can see how you're treating your free time, or if you're someone that doesn't really believe in slowing down. The problem with never slowing down though is the fact that you're allowing yourself to burn out faster.

Compared to those that take their downtime seriously and will do whatever they can to recharge, those that do the opposite are usually struggling with going beyond their own limits.

8. Your response to criticism

Many people have trouble being able to take criticism in any form, while others take it on the chin and implement the feedback into their routine. How you respond to criticism is one of the major things smart people quietly observe about you without you saying a word.

Immediately, they notice whether you're someone who's able to take that feedback in stride, reflect on it, and move on, or if you're someone that becomes defensive immediately and jumps to trying to explain yourself rather than simply listening.

Those with high emotional intelligence are able to take a step back and realize that criticism is usually never personal, especially if it's constructive. They know that those giving it are usually coming from a good place and want to see them succeed.

For people who find criticism to be personal, they struggle with accepting the things they might have done wrong. They'd rather live in the area of delusion where everything is fine and nothing needs to be worked on, but that's just not how life operates.

9. How you handle waiting in lines

If you're someone that gets impatient the second you're forced to wait in a line and chooses to huff and puff the slower the line moves, or if you're someone that sees waiting in lines as part of the mundane and doesn't get fazed, each reaction is something that smart people can pick up on.

Someone who's able to stay both composed and friendly when confronted with a long line knows that the wait will not be forever, even if it feels like that. They have the awareness to know that complaining won't make the line move faster or cause everyone in front of them to magically disappear.

However, those that become extremely impatient and make it everyone else's problem that they need to wait in a line are usually those that are much more impulsive. They need everything to happen to them right away, and smart individuals can instantly pick up on this kind of behavior.

10. Your relationship with silence

Silence can be something that's extremely awkward for some people and comforting for others. There are definitely people who have zero problem sitting in a room with others and existing in comfortable silence, while other people may need to always fill those quiet moments with meaningless chatter.

Smart individuals can see through both of these people and can instantly tell what kind of person they are as a result. The relationship you have with silence says a lot about your confidence at the end of the day.

"Working effectively with silence starts by acknowledging that our minds are never silent even if our mouths are. Those that have tried to meditate for any length of time will be well aware of this," said therapist Jonathan Foiles.

People who are able to sit there without fidgeting or blurting out random thoughts are usually the most comfortable in their own presence. On the other hand, those who can't might be struggling with feelings of anxiety and even insecurity.

There's something truly liberating about being able to just be silent, especially with those that you care about. Without having to speak, you're still connecting with others and that's all that really matters.

11. The way you treat borrowed items

How responsible you are with things that you don't own but actually belong to others can be a huge insight into your personality that smart people simply can't ignore.

Whether you're borrowing a book from the library, or a phone charger from a friend, how you treat what isn't yours says a lot about the respect you have for other people and their belongings, especially when they're entrusting you to take care of their things. They can tell whether you make sure to be considerate and careful with other people's things, or if you're just careless and indifferent about causing them any damage.

The attitude you have when borrowing other people's things really does reveal a lot, especially when it comes to how responsible you are. While bearing witness to how you treat other people's belongings, smart individuals can form an impression about you without ever needing to have an actual conversation with you.

