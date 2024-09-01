Being misunderstood doesn't feel great. It can impact your confidence and make it hard to form connections with other people.

Luckily, you can improve your conversational skills, just by shifting your tone and changing how you say simple things.

Here are 7 phrases to add to your vocabulary if you want to seem more sophisticated

1. 'I appreciate your input'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everyone likes to feel valuable, especially when they're sharing what they think.

This phrase is especially useful in a workplace setting, such as a meeting or brainstorming session. When you're talking to colleagues, telling them that you appreciate their input is a polite way to acknowledge their contribution to a conversation, even if you disagree with what they're saying.

According to a Gallup poll on workplace culture, employees who receive positive recognition from colleagues are 20 times more likely to be engaged in their jobs than those who receive poor recognition. And 72% of employees who reported having great recognition experiences at work said that their performance on "little things" is acknowledged often.

Letting a coworker know that you appreciate the information they're sharing with you is an effective and graceful way to make them feel included.

Advertisement

2. 'I need clarification'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Instead of declaring that you don't understand something, use the phrase, "I need clarification."

This phrase takes the focus away from your own lack of understanding and refocuses the conversation on the person you're speaking with. It's a sophisticated way of saying, "I don't get it," and it allows you to gather more details on the task at hand.

Advertisement

3. 'I respect your opinion'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Much like expressing your appreciation for someone, telling them that you respect them goes a long way in terms of gaining someone's trust.

While you might not see eye-to-eye with a person, telling them that you respect their opinion gives you an air of sophistication. It also creates a sense of mutual respect: If you respect them, they're more likely to respect you, too.

Advertisement

4. 'I've found the opposite to be true'

fizkes | Shutterstock

People don't particularly like being told when they're wrong, even though we're all bound to make mistakes. This sophisticated phrase is especially useful in situations where you're trying to diffuse tension due to a disagreement.

If you're having a conversation with someone, and they insist that their viewpoint is correct, saying that you've found the opposite to be true highlights that everyone has their own experience of the world, and that it's okay to have different opinions.

5. 'I'm in agreement with you'

Just Life | Shutterstock

This phrase is a more sophisticated and elegant way to tell someone they're right.

Sure, you could say, "I agree," or even, "You're right," but saying, "I'm in agreement with you," is a little more formal and makes you seem eloquent, thoughtful, and put-together.

Advertisement

6. 'May I ask your perspective?'

Look Studio | Shutterstock

We often assume that asking questions or requesting help makes us seem less intelligent, when in reality, doing so makes us seem smarter.

According to a study from Harvard University, asking questions makes people more likable. When someone asks questions, especially follow-up questions, they're perceived by their conversation partner as being highly responsive.

Asking for someone's thoughts on a project or issue you're dealing with makes them feel validated. It also emphasizes how much you value teamwork and listening to others, which is the essence of being a sophisticated person.

7. 'Thanks for your support'

Amnaj Khetsamtip | Shutterstock

Another great way to boost your sophistication levels is simply saying, "thank you." Being polite is often overlooked, so when you thank someone for their efforts, it makes you stand out as someone who cares about the people around you.

A study published by Frontiers in Psychology focused on the impact of Workplace Civility, which researchers defined as "the respectful and courteous behavior exhibited by individuals toward their colleagues in the workplace." The results of the study found that fostering a culture of civility at work improves employees' mental health, reduces the rate of workers who experience burnout, and cuts back on absenteeism.

Minding your p's and q's in the workplace benefits individual employees, which helps companies run smoothly. Letting your colleagues know that you appreciate their support is a kind and sophisticated way to conduct yourself.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.