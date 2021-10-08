100 Best Anime Quotes Of All Time

Everyone loves watching anime for it’s fun and exciting storylines. People also love anime for it’s sometimes wise and insightful quotes along with the characters who have said them.

They come off as relatable, and easy to take into the real world, and what we might be experiencing in our everyday lives.

From the true meaning of friendship, love, justice, hope, respect, peace, and other good values, these anime quotes are sure to bring some hope and inspiration.

Here Are 100 Of The Best Anime Quotes Of All Time:

Best Short Anime Quotes

1. “People’s lives don’t end when they die, it ends when they lose faith.” – Itachi Uchiha (Naruto)

2. If you don’t take risks, you can’t create a future!” – Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

3. “If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it.”– Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

4. “If you win, you live. If you lose, you die. If you don’t fight, you can’t win.” – Eren Yaeger (Attack on Titan)

5. “When you give up, that’s when the game ends.” – Mitsuyoshi Anzai (Slam Dunk)

6. “Whatever you lose, you’ll find it again. But what you throw away you’ll never get back.” – Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

7. “Thinking you’re no–good and worthless is the worst thing you can do” – Nobito (Doraemon)

8. “If you don’t share someone’s pain, you can never understand them.” – Nagato (Naruto)

9. “All we can do is live until the day we die. Control what we can…and fly free.” – Deneil Young (Uchuu Kyoudai)

10. “Forgetting is like a wound. The wound may heal, but it has already left a scar.” – Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

11. “We don’t have to know what tomorrow holds! That’s why we can live for everything we’re worth today!” – Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

12. “There’s no shame in falling down! True shame is to not stand up again!” – Shintarō Midorima (Kuroko’s Basketball)

13. “Why should I apologize for being a monster? Has anyone ever apologized for turning me into one?” – Juuzou Suzuya (Tokyo Ghoul)

14. “People become stronger because they have memories they can’t forget.” – Tsunade (Naruto)

15. “If you wanna make people dream, you’ve gotta start by believing in that dream yourself!” – Seiya Kanie (Amagi Brilliant Park)

16. “Simplicity is the easiest path to true beauty.” – Seishuu Handa (Barakamon)

17. “The world’s not perfect, but it’s there for us trying the best it can. That’s what makes it so damn beautiful.” – Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist)

18. “If you can’t do something, then don’t. Focus on what you can.” – Shiroe (Log Horizon)

19. “It doesn’t do any good to pretend you can’t see what’s going on.” – Yuuya Mochizuki (Another)

20. “It’s just pathetic to give up on something before you even give it a shot.” – Reiko Mikami (Another)

23. “Giving up kills people. When people reject giving up… they finally win the right to transcend humanity.” – Alucard (Hellsing)

24. “You can die anytime, but living takes true courage.” – Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

25. “Every journey begins with a single step. We just have to have patience.” – Milly Thompson (Trigun)

Best Anime Quotes About Power

26. “Power is not the only connection you can have. This world is filled with much warmer things.” – Minerva Orland (Fairytale)

27. “Quit acting like a spoiled child. What’s important, the memories? The keys? The feelings of guilt? No. It’s the power to save your friends. That’s the power of a celestial spirit wizard.” – Aquarius (Fairytale)

28. “Is that really… the limit to your power? Do you honestly think that you won’t get any stronger for the rest of your life? Instead of sitting around frustrated, it’s better to keep on moving forward.” – Saitama (One Punch Man)

29. “You may be able to get stronger with simply the right attitude. In other words, train your spirit before worrying about strength through power and technology.” – Saitama (One Punch Man)

30. “Those who are granted great power lose all self-restraint when among the weak. Oranges don’t start out rotten. It’s the container that makes them rot.” – Onodera (Brynhildr in the Darkness)

31. “The purpose of practice is to improve your power. The purpose of the real race is to win.” – Shindo Iroha (Utsuro no Hako to Zero no Maria)

32. “Love is not necessary, power is the only true necessity.” – Madara Uchiha (Naruto)

33. “The one who holds power has no self-awareness of his responsibilities and the one aware of the responsibilities has no power at all.” – Arslan (The Heroic Legend Of Arslan)

34. “Souls that are connected… Will never lose to power that only relies on control!” – Yuzu Hiiragi (Yugioh)

35. “Everyone dies eventually, whether they have power or not. That’s why you need to think about what you’ll accomplish while you’re alive.” – Mary Macbeth (Kekkai Sensen)

36. “People like you will never understand… Although it is true that many humans are stupid, immature, and high school drop outs… But! Humans possess the power of possibilities!” – Inferno Cop (Inferno Cop)

37. “You have the power but not using that power is a sin.” – Nyx (Neo Angelique Abyss)

38. “Even if you’re trying to protect someone, you must never use your power to hurt others.” – Jurai Andou (When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace)

39. “Music speaks to people’s hearts, all throughout the world. I believe it’s a powerful language.” – Kawashima Sapphire (Hibike Euphonium)

40. “No matter what your power is, no matter how strong your opponent, lose once and it’s over. That’s the kind of world that’s out there waiting for us. And once you lose, there’s no do-overs.” – Nagakura Imari (Absolute Duo)

41. “Living your life sympathizing with others in your everyday life is more powerful than living your life based on a religious belief or some story.” – Akuto Sai (Demon King Diamao)

42. “I can’t promise you that good things will come to your life, but I do know that no one but you have the power to give meaning to your life in this world.” – Rin Asogi (Mnemosyne)

43. “You need three types of power to control the world. One is influence. One is wealth. The third is… force.” – Ushiromiya George (Umineko When They Cry)

44. “Is it that you get the power, then you choose to protect someone else? No! We first want to protect someone, that’s why we try to get stronger in the first place.” – Kamijou Touma (A Certain Magical Index)

45. “Accept that your life will be painful, bite back your grief and find the power to stand again.” – Nakiami (Bounen No Zamned)

46. “Remember this… no matter where you go, the strength of your mind and spirit is the most powerful magic of all.” – Princess Emeraude (Magic Knight Rayearth)

47. “There is strength in words… Sometimes, they become words of power. I thought that if I said I’m fine, then I really would be fine. But it’s no use… It doesn’t work.” – Ik-Su (Yona Of The Dawn)

48. “Every power can be a poison or medicine depending on the user’s intention.” – Narumi Anjou (Gakuen Alice)

49. “But its power goes beyond what is necessary… Does one really need the power to destroy everything?” – Fei Fong Wong (Xenogears)

50. “If you don’t believe in anything, it no longer has the power to hurt.” – Eureka (Eureka Seven)

51. “Because he attained so much power, he could only be controlled by it. And in the end, maybe his only option was to destroy himself.” – Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Best Funny Anime Quotes

52. "No, it can't be seven! Say eight, dammit! Eight is better." – Death the Kid (Soul Eater)

53. "If I kill you, that means I'll be the one closest to you when you're on your deathbed. Isn't it romantic.” – Senjougahara Hitagi (Bakemonogatari)

54. "If I get reincarnated…. I wanna become a clam." – Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

55. "An angel? So Whis is an angel? But he's got no wings, and his butts are not hanging out." – Goku (Dragon Ball)

56. "Excuse me, but are you by any chance the oddball in your family?" – Ash Ketchum (Pokémon)

57. "Do you have any idea how stupid we are? Don't underestimate us." – Kondou Isao (Gorilla)

58. "When you're in high school you should be doing things, about which you could never tell your parents!" – Isshin Kurosaki (Bleach)

59. "The name's Amanda. Considering the two of us are both rebels, I think we'll be friends." – Amanda O'Neill (Little Witch Academia)

60. "Now all that is left is the destruction of the earth, but I think it would be a waste to destroy it. The food of this planet is very delicious." – Beerus (Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods)

61. "An apple a day keeps anyone away, if you throw it hard enough!" – Marie Mjolnir (Soul Eater)

62. "I don't wanna brag or anything, but when it comes to being the worst – I'm at the top." – Rider Astolfo (Fate/Apocrypha)

63. "So tell me, what's it like living in a constant haze of stupidity?" – Hiei (YuYu Hakusho)

64. "If you die, I'll kill you!" – Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

65. "I dreamed that you were a dog. And the dog was my husband. Anyway, It was the worst dream ever!" – Taiga Aisaka (Toradora!)

Best Long Anime Quotes

66. “The world isn’t perfect. But it’s there for us, doing the best it can….that’s what makes it so damn beautiful.” – Roy Mustang (Full Metal Alchemist)

67. "Those who stand at the top determine what's wrong and what's right! This very place is neutral ground! Justice will prevail, you say? But of course it will! Whoever wins this war becomes justice!" – Don Quixote Doflamingo (One Piece)

68. "Fear is not evil. It tells you what weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder." – Gildarts Clive (Fairy Tail)

69. To know sorrow is not terrifying. What is terrifying is to know you can’t go back to happiness you could have.” – Matsumoto Rangiku (Bleach)

70. Knowing you’re different is only the beginning. If you accept these differences you’ll be able to get past them and grow even closer.” – Miss Kobayashi (Dragon Maid)

71. Don’t be so quick to throw away your life. No matter how disgraceful or embarrassing it may be, you need to keep struggling to find your way out until the very end.” – Clare (Claymore)

72. “We are all like fireworks: we climb, we shine and always go our separate ways and become further apart. But even when that time comes, let’s not disappear like a firework and continue to shine.. Forever.” – Hitsugaya Toshiro (Bleach)

73. “If nobody cares to accept you and wants you in this world, accept yourself and you will see that you don’t need them and their selfish ideas.” – Alibaba Saluja (Magi)

74. “When you hit the point of no return, that’s the moment it truly becomes a journey. If you can still turn back, it’s not really a journey.” – Hinata Miyake (A Place Further than the Universe)

75. “A person grows up when he’s able to overcome hardships. Protection is important, but there are some things that a person must learn on his own.“ – Jiraiya (Naruto)

76. “Who decides limits? And based on what? You said you worked hard? Well, maybe you need to work a little harder. Is that really the limit of your strength? Could you of tomorrow beat you today? Instead of giving in, move forward.” – Saitama (One Punch Man)

77. "Fear is freedom! Subjugation is liberation! Contradiction is truth! Those are the facts of this world! And you will all surrender to them, you pigs in human clothing!" – Satsuki Kiryuuin (Kill la Kill)

78. “Mistakes are not shackles that halt one from stepping forward. Rather, they are that which sustain and grow one’s heart.” – Mavis Vermillion (Fairy Tail)

79. “Hatred and Sorrow are power. They are yours to control. All you have to do is to turn them into strength and use that strength to move forward.“ – Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler / Kuroshitsuji)

80. “It’s not always possible to do what we want to do, but it’s important to believe in something before you actually do it.” – Might Guy (Naruto)

81. “Life and death are like light and shadow. They’re both always there. But people don’t like thinking about death, so subconsciously, they always look away from it.” – Yato (Noragami)

82. “It’s more important to master the cards you’re holding than to complain about the ones your opponent was dealt.” – Grimsley (Pokemon)

83. “If you’re gonna insist on gambling and then complain when you lose, you had better work on your game.” – Hatsu Kominato (Selector Infected Wixoss)

84. “Moving on doesn’t mean you forget about things. It just means you have to accept what’s happened and continue living.“ – Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

85. “If nobody cares to accept you and wants you in this world, accept yourself and you will see that you don’t need them and their selfish ideas.” – Alibaba Saluja (Universal Warriors)

86. “If you keep on hiding your true feelings, who is going to be happy? If you are sad, you should say it out loud!” – Haruhi Fujioka (Ouran High School Host Club)

87. “Religion, ideology, resources, land, spite, love or just because… No matter how pathetic the reason, it’s enough to start a war. War will never cease to exist… reasons can be thought up after the fact… Human nature pursues strife.” – Paine (Naruto Shippuden)

88. “Don’t be upset because of what you can’t do. Do what you do best, live as carefree and optimistically as you can, because some people aren’t able to do that.” – Keima Katsuragi (The World God Only Knows)

89. “If you begin to regret, you’ll dull your future decisions and let others make your choices for you. All that’s left for you then is to die. Nobody can foretell the outcome. Each decision you make holds meaning only by affecting your next decision.” – Erwin Smith (Attack on Titan)

90. “Everything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don’t desire, but they’re inevitable, we have to face them. It’s what being human is all about.” – Jet Black (Cowboy Bebop)

91. “Anything can happen. No one ever thinks it will until it does. What will happen, happens. That’s how the world is. The most important thing is to not let the tragedy defeat you. To believe that you can get through it.” – Kyousuke Natsume (Little Busters!)

92. “You’ll only realize that you truly love someone if they already caused you enormous pain. Your enemies can never hurt you the way your loved ones can. It’s the people close to your heart that can give you the most piercing wound. Love is a double-edged sword, it can heal the wound faster or it can sink the blade even deeper.” – Himura Kenshin (Rurouni Kenshin)

93. “I want you to be happy. I want you to laugh a lot. I don’t know what exactly I’ll be able to do for you, but I’ll always be by your side.” – Kagome (InuYasha)

94. “A lesson without pain is meaningless. That’s because no one can gain without sacrificing something. But by enduring that pain and overcoming it, he shall obtain a powerful, unmatched heart.”– Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

95. “I too will obtain everything that I desire. Not because someone asked me to do it, but because I know in my heart that I have something worth fighting for.” – Julis Alexia Van Riessfeld (Asterisk War)

96. “You can’t win a game by doing nothing. And if someone else wins it for you then you haven’t accomplished anything. Life is the same way.” – Junichirou Kagami (Denpa Kyoushi)

97. “Do not think about other things, there is only one thing you can do. So master that one thing. Do not forget. What you must imagine is always that you, yourself, are the strongest. You do not need outside enemies. For you, the one you have to fight is none other than your own image.” – Archer (Fate Stay Night)

98. “Life is like a tube of toothpaste. When you’ve used all the toothpaste down to the last squeeze, that’s when you’ve really lived. Live with all your might, and struggle as long as you have life.” – Mion Sonozaki (Higurashi)

99. “Just like games, no matter how well you have things lined up in your life, there’s always something to keep you on your toes.” – Junichirou Kagami (Denpa Kyoushi)

100. “Do exactly as you like. That is the true meaning of pleasure. Pleasure leads to joy and joy leads to happiness.” – Gilgamesh (Fate Zero)

