50 Best Compliment Quotes For The Beautiful & Strong Women In Your Life

Giving a compliment can really brighten someone’s day — but giving them 50 compliments can give them all the power in the world.

There are much lesser-known and underrated holidays around the world, and World Compliment Day is one of them. March 1 was a day to be recognized. People all over the globe celebrated the most positive and uplifting holiday of them all — World Compliment Day ... but it should be celebrated every day, if we're being honest.

World Compliment Day was founded by Hans Poortvliet, a recognition professional from the Netherlands, who wanted to create a better world by having people compliment each other. His efforts proved to be successful and now many people recognize March 1 as a day of saying positive things to others to brighten their spirits.

You can start off by complimenting your parents on their cooking, a friend on her new hair, or a coworker on his outfit. But you don’t have to limit yourself to only complimenting people you know as a compliment to a stranger on the subway can greatly improve a bad day they’re having. Don’t forget to compliment your bus driver, cashier, or banker for their efforts either. You never know how far a small act of kindness can go!

Receiving a compliment can truly make someone feel special if they are having a bad day and it only takes one nice comment to make them smile. Nice and thoughtful comments can boost their self-esteem and build their self-love.

Here are 50 compliment quotes to remind you that you are a strong and gorgeous person. Take them in and then share them with others so they remember their worth, too.

Compliments For Women & Their Beauty

1. "You're beautiful. Yes, you are, you're very very beautiful. Extremely beautiful." — Orson Welles

2. “Because of your smile, you make life more beautiful.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

3. “Try your hardest to be confident in who you are. You are enough — you are beautiful.” — Meagan Tandy

4. “If you held up 11 roses in front of the mirror, you'd be looking at 12 of the most beautiful things in the world.” — Unknown

5. “Only you, you're the only thing I'll see forever. In my eyes, in my words and in everything I do.” — West Side Story

6. “Your soul is beautiful.” — Unknown

7. “Some people are radiators — they make you feel warm when you’re around them.” — Unknown

8. “I wished for nothing beyond her smile, and to walk with her thus, hand in hand, along a sun-warmed, flower-bordered path.” — Andre Gide

9. “When I see you, everything else within the frame falls away.” — Unknown

10. "Fashion is about dressing according to what’s fashionable. Style is more about being yourself." — Oscar de la Renta

11. “The hours I spend with you, I look upon as sort of a perfumed garden, a dim twilight, and a fountain singing to it ... you and you alone make me feel that I am alive ... Other men, it is said, have seen angels, but I have seen thee and thou art enough.” — George Moore

12. “How can you live the high life if you do not wear the high heels?" — Sonia Rykiel

13. “On a scale from 1 to 10, you’re an 11.” — Unknown

14. “Your hair looks stunning.” — Unknown

15. “You’re perfect. You’re beautiful. You look like Linda Evangelista. You’re a model.” — Aja, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Short Compliment Quotes

16. “Remember to be as smart as you are.” — Judd Nelson

17. “The past cannot be changed. The future is yet in your power.” — Unknown

18. “Your talent is God's gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.” — Leo Buscaglia

19. “You are very powerful, provided you know how powerful you are.” — Yogi Bhajan

20. “One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives.” — Euripides

21. “You’re not as dumb as you let people think you are.” — Unknown

22. “You make me forget the bad parts of my day.” — Unknown

23. “Within seconds of talking to you, I feel better.” — Unknown

24. “Your heart must be ten times the average size.” — Unknown

25. “I want to grow into a person like you.” — Unknown

26. “There should be a monument of you.” — Unknown

27. “I can’t quite fathom a world with you.” — Unknown

28. “You are awesomeness personified.” — Unknown

29. “The very thought of you makes me feel warm and fuzzy.” — Unknown

30. “I don’t know what I’d do without you. Actually.” — Unknown

31. “I think you’d make a really great parent someday.” — Unknown

32. “You’re the kind of person who could make even Kanye smile.” — Unknown

33. “You have impeccable manners.” — Unknown

34. “Your perspective is refreshing.” — Unknown

35. “A superstar doesn't just use the spotlight for themselves.” — Sasha Velour

36. “You’re an awesome friend.” — Unknown

37. “You have a great sense of humor.” — Unknown

Compliments to Boost Self-Esteem

38. “You yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” — Buddha

39. “Remember always that you not only have the right to be an individual, you have an obligation to be one.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

40. “If only you could sense how important you are to the lives of those you meet; how important you can be to people you may never even dream of. There is something of yourself that you leave at every meeting with another person.” — Fred Rogers

41. “To establish true self-esteem we must concentrate on our successes and forget about the failures and the negatives in our lives.” — Denis Waitley

42. “Too many people overvalue what they are not and undervalue what they are.” — Malcolm S. Forbes

43. “Love yourself instead of abusing yourself.” — Karolina Kurkova

44. “You’re more of a superhero than any Marvel character out there.” — Unknown

45. “Whenever I have a tough day, I remember you and it gives me strength and hope.” — Unknown

46. “Is there a day you haven’t made better?” — Unknown

47. “You’ve shown me what unconditional love feels like. Thank you for letting me experience what it feels like to find safety in another person.” — Unknown

48. “You’re accomplishing so much. Every day you are growing and evolving into a better, stronger version of who you were yesterday. You have already done so much in the time that I’ve known you. Your passion for life has encouraged me to dream bigger, love harder, and find beauty everywhere.” — Unknown

49. “If you died or something happened to you, I would delete your browser history for you.” — Unknown

50. “You’re my favorite person to talk to. I never get tired of hearing your voice, your stories. I always want more.” — Unknown

