59 Best Anime Costume Ideas & Cosplay For Halloween 2021

Halloween 2021 is quickly nearing, boos and ghouls! That means one thing and one thing only — it's time to finalize costume ideas!

For all the anime fans out there, Halloween is the perfect time to pay homage to your favorite shows & characters. It's also a great opportunity to reuse cosplays you haven't touched since your last convention!

But if you don't have anything prepared yet, don't sweat it. We've assembled a list of easy costumes & cosplay ideas to help you out. And did we add that these also make for GREAT group costumes, too?

Gather your pals for these 59 Anime Halloween Costume & Cosplay ideas!

1. Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino Sailor Senshi Halloween Costume

Sailor Moon on Hulu/Amazon

Fighting evil by moonlight, winning love by daylight — we all know her as the one & only Sailor Moon! If the adorable leader of the Sailor Senshi is your favorite, be sure to check out her costume! You can accessorize with her signature blonde hairdo to nail the final look.

2. Sailor Mars/Hino Rei Red Sailor Senshi Halloween Costume

Sailor Moon on Hulu/Amazon

If the fiery Rei is a better fit for your personality, be sure to add her red Sailor Senshi transformation outfit to your cart! You can also get a matching wig and these chic low heel pumps!

3. Sailor Venus/Minako Aino Orange Sailor Senshi Halloween Costume

Sailor Moon on Hulu/Amazon

The bubbly Sailor Venus is the perfect addition to a full Sailor-squad! Make Minako part of the team by buying her signature orange outfit, a blonde wig, and these ultra-cute ankle strap heels!

4. Sailor Jupiter/Makoto Kino Green Sailor Senshi Costume

Sailor Moon on Hulu/Amazon

The tomboy Makoto always has her friends' back — and you can, too! Look for her green Sailor Senshi outfit on Amazon! If needed, you can also buy a matching ponytail wig and these killer boots. You get extra points if you accessorize with cute blue bobbles!

5. Sailor Mercury/Ami Mizuno Blue Sailor Senshi Costume

Sailor Moon on Hulu/Amazon

If you're thinking of omitting Sailor Mercury from the group, then douse yourself in water and repent! You can be the wise Ami for Halloween this year by donning her blue sailor outfit and sweet cropped hairdo!

6. Sailor Neptune/Michiru Kaiou Green Sailor Senshi Halloween Costume

Sailor Moon on Hulu/Amazon

Who can forget the oh-so-sophisticated Sailor Neptune? Michiru is the perfect addition to your squad! You can easily purchase her iconic costume along with this pretty wig. To take it up a notch, try adding these elegant lace-up shoes to your look!

7. Artemis & Luna Sailor Moon Cat Costumes

Sailor Moon on Hulu/Amazon

Cat costumes are always popular around this time of year, so why not pay homage to the cutest kitties around? For Luna, you can sport a full-body leotard with some fuzzy black cat ears! Think along the same lines for Artemis by subbing in a white leotard with white kitty ears. Add some sparkly temporary tattoos for that extra oomph. Voila!

8. Tuxedo Mask/Mamoru Chiba Black Transformation Costume

Sailor Moon on Hulu/Amazon

Who didn't have a childhood crush on the mysterious Tuxedo Mask? For Mamoru, the look is super easy to achieve — his dashing costume is perfectly pieced together on Amazon!

9. Kaneki Ken Tokyo Ghoul White Haired Halloween Costume

Tokyo Ghoul on Hulu/Amazon

If you love the show, then what better costume choice is there other than Ken Kaneki? You can be the protagonist of Halloween night by slipping into his clothes & donning a look-alike white wig!

10. Touka Kirishima School Uniform Halloween Costume

Tokyo Ghoul on Hulu/Amazon

You can't have a Ken Kaneki without a Touka! Bring her to life by purchasing her high school uniform and a short purple wig! Now you ghouls will be ready to hit the town!

11. Hideyoshi "Hide" Nagachika Tokyo Ghoul Halloween Costume

Tokyo Ghoul on Hulu/Amazon

If you're not feeling the #otherworldly vibes, you can be your squad's token human friend by going as the carefree Hide! Pair his colorful outfit with a spiky yellow 'do and red headphones for the final touch.

12. Rize Kamishiro Purple Dress Halloween Costume

Tokyo Ghoul on Hulu/Amazon

Rize is great for anyone who wants a spookier look this Halloween! It won't take much to emulate - add her purple gown to your list along with matching pink shoes, a styled wig, and her red glasses. If you're able to, you can also opt for red contacts to get the full eerie effect.

13. Naruto Uzumaki Orange Shinobi Halloween Costume

Naruto on Hulu/Amazon

Quick! Here comes everyone's favorite ninja! You can channel Naruto's look by grabbing his orange jacket & pants along with his signature spiky hair. For authenticity's sake, try ordering some tasty ramen on Halloween night!

14. Sakura Haruno Red Naruto Halloween Costume

Naruto on Hulu/Amazon

Team 7 isn't complete without the lovable, pink-haired heroine! Pick up Sakura's statement red & pink outfit along with that stylish bob of hers. You'll be well suited to keeping your friends in check after a long night of partying!

15. Sasuke Uchiha Naruto Halloween Costume

Naruto on Hulu/Amazon

Help your team complete their Halloween mission by going as Sasuke this year! Like the other costumes, there's not much you'll have to do for this look other than buy his kimono-inspired garb & a black wig.

16. Kakashi Hatake Shinobi Halloween Costume

Naruto on Hulu/Amazon

The trio's beloved teacher is known for his talent and skill. Snag his costume & accessorize with his white hair and who knows? Maybe you'll be known as this year's killer Kakashi!

17. Hinata Hyūga Purple Naruto Halloween Costume

Naruto on Hulu/Amazon

The key to nailing Hinata's signature look is finding her jacket & pants combo along with a long, purple wig! For a more detailed costume, you can also buy pale lavender-colored eye contacts.

18. Haruka Nanase Free! Swimmer Halloween Costume

Free! on Crunchyroll/Amazon

If you & your buddies want a more athletic look this Halloween, try going as the Free! boys. For Haruka, you'll only need to get his swim jacket uniform and dark swim jammers. Whether or not you want to wear a wig is up to you!

19. Rin Matsuoka Free! Swimmer Halloween Costume

Free! on Crunchyroll/Amazon

Like his buddy Haruka, you'll want to think along similar lines for Rin's costume. Opt for a black Iwatobi swim jacket, black wetsuit pants, and a maroon wig!

20. Makoto Tachibana Free! Swimming Halloween Costume.

Free! on Crunchyroll/Amazon

Again, Makoto's look is like the others, making this idea perfect for those who want matching group costumes! Get yourself another blue Iwatobi swim jacket, green & black wetsuit pants, and an olive-colored wig.

21. Nagisa Hazuki Pink Free! Halloween Costume

Free! on Crunchyroll/Amazon

If you want to stand out while still adhering to group uniformity, then Nagisa's look is perfect for you! His pink jacket and pink & black swim shorts will certainly stand out! And as already mentioned, you can choose whether or not you want to don a wig.

22. Sousuke Yamazaki Free! Halloween Costume

Free! on Crunchyroll/Amazon

Add the stoic Sousuke to your swim team by purchasing a black water-repellent jacket and matching swim jammers! Whether you go as Sousuke or any other Free! boy, feel free to accessorize with swim goggles.

23. Rei Ryugazaki Free! Swimmer Halloween Costume

Free! on Crunchyroll/Amazon

Last but not least, have a friend dress as up as Rei! Like his pals, this butterfly swimmer also wears the high school jacket & swim pants combo! Mix in his red-rimmed glasses and a blue wig to seal the look.

24. Gōu Matsuoka School Uniform Free! Halloween Costume

Free! on Crunchyroll/Amazon

Rin's adorable little sister is the perfect costume inspiration for friends who want a more polished look. Check out this adorable Japanese school uniform and stylish red ponytail! Bonus points for adding her little blue bow!

25. Light Yagami Tan Suit Death Note Costume

Death Note on Netflix/Amazon

Bring the Death Note universe to light by channeling Light in a tan blazer, white button-down, matching khaki slacks, and a sharp red tie. You can either buy your very own Death Note(book) or DIY it. The choice is yours!

26. Misa Amane Black Dress Death Note Costume

Death Note on Netflix/Amazon

You too can rock Misa's goth-punk princess look at your next Halloween bash! All you'll need is her black lacy dress, adorable blonde twin-tails, and an edgy silver necklace! You can accessorize with red hairbands and an equally bold lip!

27. L White Tee Death Note Halloween Costume

Death Note on Netflix/Amazon

If you're feeling lazy this Halloween and want a simple costume, L is your guy! The mysterious detective only needs a white long-sleeved shirt, a pair of dark sweatpants, and a messy black wig! You can use eyeliner to perfect his dark circles.

28. Ryuk Death Note Shinigami Halloween Costume Idea

Death Note on Netflix/Amazon

This creepy death god isn't for the faint of heart! Terrify your friends this year with a DIY Ryuk look — you'll need a black long-sleeved shirt, matching black pants, a gothic feather shawl, and edgy claw gloves. Other accessories include his heart earring, a towering wig, and a punk chain belt. You can also wear face & body paint if you're feeling extra!

29. Izuku "Deku" Midoriya My Hero Academia Costume

My Hero Academia on Hulu/Amazon

Suit up as Deku this Halloween and crush all the villains you stumble upon! Look for his teal fighting suit and green-black wig. Add some freckles and you'll be set to go!

30. Katsuki Bakugou My Hero Academia Halloween Costume

My Hero Academia on Hulu/Amazon

Have a friend go as the explosive "Kacchan" to accompany your Deku. You can easily snag his hero outfit & gauntlets as well as a spiky wig!

31. Shoto Todoroki Blue My Hero Academia Halloween Costume

My Hero Academia on Hulu/Amazon

Remember when hot girl Megan Thee Stallion cosplayed as Todoroki? You can too by wearing his blue student uniform as well as his white boots! Pair it with the red-and-white 'do & red face paint to copy Todoroki's burn mark.

32. Ochako Uraraka Pink My Hero Academia Halloween Costume

My Hero Academia on Hulu/Amazon

If the bubbly Ochako can look pretty in pink, so can you! Tap into your inner hero this Halloween by strutting your stuff in her adorable hero suit! You can also get her brown hair bob and inflatable pink boots.

33. Eijiro Kirishima My Hero Academia Halloween Costume

My Hero Academia on Hulu/Amazon

Eijiro's look is for the daredevils of the friend group — think you can pull it off? If so, get yourself his red hero costume and top the look off with a vibrant red wig!

34. Natsu Dragneel Fairy Tail Uniform Costume

Fairy Tail on Hulu/Amazon

Natsu and the gang also make great group costumes! If you're feeling pink-haired mage vibes this year, check out Natsu's black & orange outfit. Don't forget to grab a rosy pink wig!

35. Erza Scarlet Purple Fairy Tail Halloween Costume

Fairy Tail on Hulu/Amazon

Erza's fierce purple ensemble is sure to turn heads at any Halloween party. And with her signature fiery locks, you may just steal the show!

36. Lucy Heartfillia Blue Fairy Tail Halloween Costume

Fairy Tail on Hulu/Amazon

You know you want to sport Lucy's ultra-cute shirt/skirt combo! To fully commit, you can buy an easily styled wig and these steampunk-esque laced boots.

37. Gray Fullbuster Anime Costume Idea

Fairy Tail on Hulu/Amazon

Those wanting to dress as Gray this year should look no further! You can pick up his purple outfit, a black wig, and his signature cross necklace. Now go and get 'em!

38. Juvia Lockser Blue Fairy Tail Halloween Costume

Fairy Tail on Hulu/Amazon

Juvia's darling look is a must-have for any group costume! The only things you'll need are her dress & cape, elegant blue locks, and lace-up boots!

39. Edward Elric Fullmetal Alchemist Standard Halloween Costume

Fullmetal Alchemist on Netflix/Amazon

Don't worry FMA fans — no robo-arms needed for this costume! You can still nail Edward's look by sporting his recognizable cloaked outfit. Don't forget to add his automail arm, braided blond hair, and silver pocket watch to your cart!

40. Winry Rockbell Fullmetal Alchemist Mechanic Halloween Costume

Fullmetal Alchemist on Netflix/Amazon

Have someone go as Winry to round out your Fullmetal gang! Equip yourself with her mechanic's garb and a neat blonde wig — you can also include brown safety gloves in true Winry fashion.

41. Alphonse "Al" Elric Human Form Fullmetal Alchemist Costume

Fullmetal Alchemist on Netflix/Amazon

While Al's armor look can be hard to replicate if you're on a budget, that doesn't mean you can't go like him! Instead, stick with the human form. Think along the lines of a brown dress vest, a white button-up, black dress pants, and a wig if you choose to wear one. You can also don a green tie to match.

42. Roy Mustang Blue Colonel Fullmetal Alchemist Costume

Fullmetal Alchemist on Netflix/Amazon

All eyes on the commander! Consider adding Roy to your group this Halloween — you'll just need his military uniform, making this a straightforward costume!

43. Envy Fullmetal Alchemist Black Halloween Costume

Fullmetal Alchemist on Netflix/Amazon

Tired of the good guys? Why not be a villainous shape-shifter? With Envy, you can do just that! Go for his default two-piece outfit and a green wig that you can style accordingly.

44. Riza Hawkeye Fullmetal Alchemist Military Halloween Costume

Fullmetal Alchemist on Netflix/Amazon

Let's not forget the steadfast Riza while we're at it! Like Roy, you'll need to wear the blue military uniform. You can also throw in black combat boots as well as a wig!

45. Mikasa Ackerman Survey Corps Uniform Halloween Costume

Attack on Titan on Hulu/Amazon

If you & your friends want to go all out "Attack on Titan" this year, you have plenty of Survey Corps members to choose from! Mikasa is always a top choice — snap up her uniform & a black wig for the full effect!

46. Eren Yeager Survey Corps Uniform Halloween Costume

Attack on Titan on Hulu/Amazon

Like his fellow soldiers, Eren also sports the standard Survey Corps uniform. Suggested accessories for this costume are brown riding boots to make everything look put together!

47. Levi Ackerman Survey Corps Uniform Halloween Costume

Attack on Titan on Hulu/Amazon

Those wanting to go as "humanity's strongest soldier" can get themselves Levi's captain uniform! Grab his green cloak and a black wig while you're at it.

48. Historia Reiss Survey Corps Uniform Halloween Costume

Attack on Titan on Hulu/Amazon

"Krista Lenz" wears the same uniform as the rest of her comrades do! Show off a cropped Corps jacket and knee-high combat boots to get her look right.

49. Annie Leonhart Survey Corps Uniform Halloween Costume

Attack on Titan on Hulu/Amazon

Cold, stony-faced Annie will match with fellow Corps members in the default uniform. To differentiate her from the others, wear Annie's recognizable updo!

50. Allen Walker Blue Exorcist Halloween Costume

D.Gray-man on Hulu/Amazon

While Allen wears concealing jackets to hide his parasitic Innocence, you can flaunt your love for D.Gray-man by proudly showing off his blue exorcist costume! Adding a white wig and drawing on his scar with red face paint will bring the entire look together.

51. Lenalee Lee D. Gray-Man Exorcist Halloween Costume

D.Gray-man on Hulu/Amazon

Lenalee's feminine twist on the exorcist's outfit is too cute to pass on! Ideal accessories for this costume would be her Dark Boots as well as a green wig that can be sectioned into high pigtails.

52. Yu Kanda D.Gray-Man Exorcist Halloween Costume

D.Gray-man on Hulu/Amazon

This moody swordsman should definitely be a part of your D.Gray-man Halloween shenanigans...or else! Kanda's getup consists of a similar black uniform that can be paired with a sleek blue wig.

53. Lavi D.Gray-Man Exorcist Halloween Costume

D.Gray-man on Hulu/Amazon

Like his fellow exorcists, any Lavi-goers should be prepared to wear the black uniform (along with his characteristic orange scarf!) You'll also need a black eyepatch and an orange wig, which you can then mess up to perfect Lavi's mischievously disheveled look. Extra points if you find a green headband!

54. Saitama Yellow One Punch Man Halloween Costume

One Punch Man on Hulu/Amazon

All hail the most powerful being in the world! Like Saitama, you can also be a hero for fun this Halloween by wearing his iconic yellow suit! If you feel comfortable taking the plunge, you can also try out a bald cap and see how that feels.

55. Tatsumaki Tornado of Terror One Punch Man Halloween Costume

One Punch Man on Hulu/Amazon

This costume will make everyone green with envy! Channel your inner Tatsumaki this year with her custom black dress, curled green hair, and elegant kitten heels!

56. Noelle Silva Noblewoman Black Clover Halloween Costume

Black Clover on Hulu/Amazon

This noblewoman knows how to dress like true royalty! Silva fans can show off her magnificent outfit and sleek pigtails to seal the full look!

57. Yami Sukehiro White Tank Black Clover Halloween Costume

Black Clover on Hulu/Amazon

Yami may not have an eye for fashion like the others, but he's still captain of the squad! You can easily steal his simple look with little to no effort.

58. Vanessa Enoteca Red Witch Black Clover Halloween Costume

Black Clover on Hulu/Amazon

Not only is Vanessa clever, but she also has a killer sense of style! Join your local Black Bull squad in her signature dress & wear a long, wavy pink wig for good measure!

59. Asta Magic Knight Black Clover Halloween Costume

Black Clover on Hulu/Amazon

If you're big on noble knights, the spunky Asta may be an appealing costume idea! The key elements you'll need are his knight uniform, signature black headband, and his trademark white hair.

Yona Dervishi is a writer who is currently working at YourTango as an editorial intern. She covers topics pertaining to news and entertainment.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.