30 Honest Friendship Quotes Everyone Who's Fought With Their Best Friend Can Relate To

Friends are important, but best friends are even more so. They are special to us and encouraging our BFF's through positive and encouraging quotes is a great way to show them how much they mean to us.

Friendships are important for social and mental health but best friends hold even more value in your life.

Best friends are harder to come by, but when you do find one, they make such a meaningful impact on your life that you sometimes wonder how you ever lived without them.

And that's exactly what the best friendship quotes are all about.

Most of the time, best friends become family, which is one major way they differ from regular friends.

Life throws curve-balls at you all the time, but a life without a best friend would make any inconvenience or struggle much harder. They support you no matter what and always look out for your health and safety. Likewise, you are always there for their health and well being too.

Since best friends are so rare, most people have more regular friends than they do best friends.

Sometimes people only have one best friend and to be honest, one is all you need.

The more best friends you have, the more you have to question if they are a true best friend or just a friend. You will always come to find out — or immediately know — who your best friends are and how to set them apart from regular friends.

They say that any driendships that last longer than seven years are pretty darn unique and special, so if you and your bestie have been close for that long, it's something you shouldn't take for granted.

Encouraging your bestie — and vice-versa — is what this friendship connection is all about, which is why we put together these quotes about real friendship for you to share with your best friend.

Even during the difficult times in your friendship, sharing one of the more serious quotes from below can help ease the situation, as it is natural for some conflict to arise in friendships.

Read on and use some of these positive friendship quotes to tell your best friend how much they mean to you, even after a big fight.

1. Acceptance is key.

"A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be." —​ Unknown

2. They prove it to us.

"Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest. It's about who walked into your life, said I'm here for you and proved it." —​ Unknown

3. Thank you, my friend.

"And I'm still getting over my past ... but I will tell you this your friendship has made it a lot easier for me to move on and I'm grateful for what we have. So thank you for everything. thank you for all the long talks - for listening to me when I was breaking down. and thank you for bringing the sun with you - during the time I was drowning in rain." —​ R.M. Drake

4. Friends help each other.

"Friendship is all about trusting each other, helping each other, loving each other and being crazy together." —​ Unknown

5. When you miss them.

"Just because we don't talk anymore, Doesn't mean I've forgotten about you, it doesn't mean that I no longer care. Truth is I still do. I do my best to check up on you, to see how you're doing. To see if you're okay, but every time I get the urge to talk to you, it suddenly hits me that we're strangers you don't want me in your life, hence the reason I'm no longer a part of you. But even though everything's changed; I just want you to know that I'm still here. I'll still be here for you, I'll still lend you my shoulders and ears. I don't care what time it is, what I'm doing. Don't hesitate to talk to me, because half the time I wish that you were talking to me. I just miss your presence, I miss you being my best friend I miss you." — Unknown

6. No one is perfect.

"I'm not a perfect person, I make a lot of mistakes, but still, I love those people who stay with me after knowing how I really am." —​ Unknown

7. Friends forever.

"You are stuck with me forever." —​ Unknown

8. The party of life.

"Life is kind of like a party. You invite a lot of people, some leave early, some stay all night, some laugh with you, some laugh at you, and some show up late. But in the end, after the fun, there are a few who stay to help you clean up the mess. And most of the time they aren't even the ones who made the mess. These people are your friends. They are the ones who matter most." —​ Unknown

9. The true meaning of friendship.

"The true meaning of friendship is being able to express yourself and not having to explain it to the other person." —​ Unknown

10. Support one another.

"Support your friend, even when you don't support their situation." —​ Unknown

11. It's important to make the effort.

"The worst way for friendships to end is for literally nothing to go wrong, you just stop talking. They stop messaging you to see how you're doing and you get sick of being the first one to initiate conversation so you just let the friendship go and wonder how that person is doing and never hear form them again." —​ Unknown

12. They accept us at our craziest.

"Best friends: they know how crazy you are and still choose to be seen with you in public." —​ Unknown

13. It's more than just a term.

"'Bestfriend' isn't just a word. A best friend is someone who's there for you, no matter what. Thick or thin. I can label anyone as a friend. But as bestfriend ... ? That's something that needs to be earned. A bestfriend knows me sometimes more than I know myself. Bestfriends share tears and laughs. You can trust them with anything and everything. I have a bunch of friends, but only a few that I can count on completely." — Unknown

14. Family is not just about blood.

"There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family." — Unknown

15. You're my Nemo.

"You're my Nemo. If you get lost in the great big ocean, I'll find you." —​ Unknown

16. Best friends make life worth living.

"Why we need best friends. Because they laugh at the same stupid things we do. Because they give us honest advice. Because they will be there for us, even if they're thousands of miles away. Because they celebrate with us when we're at our best but still love us at our worst." —​ Unknown

17. It's because of you.

"Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more." —​ Unknown

18. Once upon a time ...

"My best friends are like fairytales, they've been there since once upon a time and will be there until forever after." — Unknown

19. I love you.

"Dear best friend, You're stupid. You fail, you're weird. You're not perfect. But that's okay. I'm like that too. We laugh at the randomest things. You know my ugliest side. Even though we disagree. Sometimes, we never fight. When I'm sad, you were always there to make sure I'm okay. Thanks for being there for me. I love you." — Unknown

20. I'm here for you no matter what.

"And if you call me at 4 am, too sad to even say hello, I will listen to your silence until you fall asleep." — Unknown

21. You are irreplaceable.

"Dear bestie, no matter how many friends I have, no matter how much I talk to them, And spend time with them, Always remember that no one can replace you. You were, are, and always will be irreplaceable. You will always have a special place in my heart. Someone yours till eternity." — Unknown

22. You mean more to me than you'll ever know.

"Your friendship means the world to me. Just wanted to let you know." — Unknown

23. Never let a real friend go.

"Real friendship is beyond the ritual of tags, jokes, gossip, shopping, and selfies. Real friendship is when you can feel the pain in your heart when they cry. Real friendship is when you get more happy for their success than even they are. Real friendship is staying with them when everyone leaves. Real friendship is beautiful, but rare. If you have a real friend, don't let that soul twin go." —​ Rahul Kaushik

24. My person.

"You're it, you're my person." — Unknown

25. Best friends are worth celebrating.

"Here's to the nights that turn into mornings with the friends that turned into family." — Unknown

26. You're my soul sister.

"You will always be ... the sister of my soul, the friend of my heart." —​ Unknown

27. Less is more.

"The older I get the more selective I am of who is in my tribe. I would rather have four quarters than a hundred pennies." —​ Unknown

28. Never let them go.

"You know someone's special to you when ... you don't talk for a while because things get busy but when you two eventually do it's like you didn't miss a beat. You talk like there was no gap in between and you laugh until both of your stomachs hurt. It's a rare and special connection and personally I think it's pure magic. If you ever find someone like this in your life, never let them go." —​ Unknown

29. An absolute privilege.

"One Universe, nine Planets, 204 Countries, 809 Islands, 7 seas — and I had the privilege of meeting you." — Unknown

30. Either way, we're tight!

"I don't know what's tighter our jeans or our friendship." —​ Unknown

