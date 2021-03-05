55 Iconic WandaVision Quotes About Love, Family, Life And Superpowers

"WandaVision" has captured our hearts and given us plenty to laugh and think about since it came into our lives on Disney+ just a few short months ago.

The (kind of) sitcom follows the superhero couple, Wanda and Vision, doing what seems to be attempting to lead normal lives in an unsuspecting suburban neighborhood.

The series is set just three weeks after the events that unfolded in "Avengers: Endgame," so fans of the Marvel movies are loving seeing Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as they lead us through surprising twists, turns and adventures.

Of course, as is the way with sitcom life, things aren't always as rosy as the director would hope we'll all believe them to be ...

If you haven’t watched the entire miniseries yet, beware of some potential spoilers below as we share some of our favorite quotes from the most iconic moments from the show.

Here are 55 funny, poignant and memorable WandaVision quotes to inspire you.

1. “But what is grief, if not love persevering?” — Vision

Photo: Marvel Studios

2. “In a real magic act everything is fake.” — Wanda

3. “Don’t worry, darling. I have everything under control.” — Wanda

4. “There are rules in life. We can’t rush aging just because it’s convenient. And we can’t reverse death.” — Wanda

5. “I don’t understand this power. But I will.” — Wanda

6. “Vision, this is our home.” — Wanda, “Then let’s fight for it.” — Vision

7. “We just don’t know what to expect. Will the baby be human or synthezoid? Little bit of both?” — Wanda

8. “It’s not like your dead husband can die twice.” — Pietro

9. “Can I help you creeper?” — Darcy

10. “You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you're my love.” — Wanda

Photo: Marvel Studios

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

11. “Vision is made from vibranium, they literally inherited tough skin.” — Wanda

12. “Your power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme. It’s your destiny to destroy the world.” — Agatha

13. “She’s your meat puppet, I just cut her strings.” — Agatha

14. “Handle the military, mom will be right back.” — Wanda

15. “I have what I want and no one will ever take it from me again.” — Wanda

16. “The urge to run from this feeling is powerful.” — Wanda

17. “I did not break your rules. They simply bent to my power.” — Agatha

18. “This is chaos magic Wanda, and that makes you the Scarlet Witch.” — Agatha

19. “You tied your family to this twisted world and now one can’t exist without the other.” — Agatha

20. “Thanks for the lesson…but I don’t need you to tell me who I am.” — Wanda

Photo: Marvel Studios

21. “You have no idea what you’ve unleashed. You’re gonna need me.” — Agatha

22. “I’ll let you keep this pathetic little corner of the world all to yourself.” — Agatha

23. “And I was told you were powerful.” — White Vision

24. “They’ll never know what you sacrificed for them.” — Monica

25. “You’re not my neighbor. And you’re definitely not my friend. You are a stranger and an outsider.” — Wanda

26. “If Wanda is the problem, she has to be our solution.” — Monica

27. “Forgive me for not stopping by sooner to welcome you to the block. My Mother-in-Law was in town, so I wasn’t.” — Agnes

28. “I’ve been feeling weird-ie all day.” — Vision

29. “Life moves pretty fast in the suburbs.” — Wanda

30. “She was literally one split end from cutting her own bangs.” — Agnes

Photo: Marvel Studios

31. “I’ll give you the role you chose. The nosey neighbor.” — Wanda

32. “Halloween’s a magical holiday. All about family, friends, and the thrill of getting to be someone else for a day.” — Billy

33. “Wanda, Wanda, Wanda, you didn’t think you were the only magical girl in town, did you?” — Agatha

34. “It wasn’t so hard to fit in after all. And all we had to do was be ourselves." — Wanda, "Well, with a few modifications." — Vision

35. “I’m not what you say I am.” — Wanda

36. “Do you think Wanda needs help in the kitchen? We haven’t any tidbits or tartlets out here, nary a pig in a blanket.” — Mrs. Hart

37. “Today, we will lie to you, and yet you will believe our little deceptions, because human beings are easily fooled due to their limited understanding of the inner workings of the universe.” — Vision

Article continues below

38. “The world’s not the same as you left it.” — Director Hayward

39. “The only way forward is back.” — Agatha

40. “Given the chance and given your power, I’d bring my mom back. I know I would.” — Monica

Photo: Marvel Studios

41. “So you’re saying the universe created a sitcom starring two Avengers?” — Agent Woo

42. “Sometimes your dad and I aren’t on the same page, but that’s just temporary. Like the two of you, you might fight over toys, but he’s always going to be your brother. And he is always going to be yours. Because family is forever.” — Wanda

43. “I have what I want and no one will ever take it from me again.” — Wanda

44. “Some things are forever.” — Wanda

45. “I only remember feeling completely alone. Empty. I just… Endless nothingness.” — Wanda

46. “Look, we’ve all been there, right? Letting our fear and anger get the best of us, intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we created.” — Wanda

47. “It can’t all be sorrow, can it?” — Vision

48. “I’ve always been alone, so I don’t feel the lack. It’s all I’ve ever known.” — Vision

49. “The only way Ralph would remember our anniversary is if there was a beer named June 2nd.” — Agnes

50. “And they lived happily ever after.” — Vision

Photo: Marvel Studios

51. “How very atmospheric.” — Mrs. Hart

52. “Don’t use the last 5 years as an excuse to be a coward.” — Monica

53. “Fussy babies meet buns of steel. We dare you to stay awake.” — Agnes

54. “Unleash hell, demon spawn.” — Pietro

55. “A family is forever. We could never truly leave each other even if we tried.” — Wanda

Photo: Marvel Studios

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment.