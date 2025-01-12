As inflation continues to take a toll on the average price of goods — from gas, to groceries, and even household costs like rent — it’s not surprising that people are feeling nostalgic for times in their life defined by financial comfort and stability. A survey from the National True Cost of Living Coalition found that the majority of Americans (65%) are struggling financially and don't expect that to change over the course of their lives.

Not only does this financial experience cultivate an aura of hopelessness in many households, it tends to keep individuals stagnant — unable to save for retirement, craft future financial goals, or invest time into anything other than purely surviving. Given this insecurity, there are several prices from the 1980s we wish we could have back today that were not only more accessible back then, but more affordable.

Here are 11 prices from the 1980s we wish we could have back today

1. A dozen eggs for $0.84

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states that there’s been a 123.9% increase in the price of eggs since 1990, largely influenced by rising costs, inflation, and even upcoming state-specific laws on egg production and conditions.

In 1980, a dozen eggs cost $0.84 on average. In 2024, the average price of a dozen eggs was $3.65. This number varies by state, going as high as $9.73 in Hawaii.

From low-income neighborhoods without many grocery store options to middle class families in high population urban areas, each comes with its unfortunate downsides when it comes to purchasing basic necessities like eggs.

Like other high protein and healthy groceries, from fresh produce to vitamins, necessities like eggs have become unaffordable for many families, causing them to mainly choose from food groups that aren't as nutritious.

2. A gallon of gas for $1.19

The average gas price per gallon in 1980 was just $1.19, compared to $3.60 today, a massive jump that, even when adjusted for inflation, reveals that prices are exponentially more expensive.

The price of gas tends to dip during cooler months when demand goes down a bit, so some may be feeling a slight ease at the moment, but that may be temporary. Even if the current price stays stable, it can't begin to compare to what it was like to see gas prices sometimes under a dollar a gallon like people did back in the 1980s.

3. A loaf of bread for $0.50

While a one pound loaf of bread cost close to 50 cents in the 1980s, the average price of a loaf of bread in grocery stores today is often more than $2 per pound— more than double the original price.

Despite current struggles with stagnant wages and inflation, many grocery stores and food manufacturers continue to raise their prices in order to compete within the market and pay their workers.

Of course, the price of a loaf of bread is even higher if you’re shopping for someone with a dietary restriction, as a loaf of gluten free bread costs between four and seven times more than the average sandwich loaf.

4. Stamps for $0.15

According to the Office of Inspector General, the average price of stamps has risen by over 70% in recent decades, with a first-class stamp in the 1980s running just 15 cents, and now going for 68 to 73 cents.

While fewer people may be mailing letters or shipping presents today with the emergence of online retailers and technology, it’s clear postage is becoming more and more inaccessible every year.

While some people suggest this is a reactionary kind of pricing, hoping to cure the debt and financial instability the industry faces, others argue it’s simply a reflection of other rising costs.

Either way, for people hoping to send something in the mail, this is surely one of the prices from the 1980s we wish we could have back today.

5. Bananas for $0.33

Despite being closer to 33 cents in the early 1980s, bananas have risen to nearly 62 cents a pound in recent years — illuminating a much bigger trend for fresh produce like fruits and vegetables.

Whether they're based in low-income neighborhoods or expensive suburban areas, many households fight a battle between healthy nutritional choices and keeping a few extra dollars in their wallets.

Coupled with the rise in fast food prices, many families are struggling with food insecurity — unable to afford either basic necessities from the grocery store or a drive-through meal to save time.

6. A gallon of milk for $1.29

In the early 1980s, a gallon of milk cost on average $1.29, but in recent years, this cost has jumped to an average of $4.33 per gallon in order to keep up with production regulations and inflation.

While this jump may seem insignificant to some, the reality of grocery shopping today is colored by the culmination of that increase combined with so many others, with more products doubling in price than the average consumer can afford.

Not many can afford to double their grocery bills and expect to be able to shop with the same frequency.

7. Candy bars for $0.25

Despite costing only a quarter in the 1980s — a nostalgic price many adults growing up during this time period recall from their love of visits to convenience stores — the price of candy bars and other sweet treats have risen dramatically in recent years.

Now costing closer to an average of $2, with many brands and candy products being even more expensive, even having a small, delicious treat amid the chaos and stress of life is becoming inaccessible.

8. Concert tickets

Senior Billboard editor Eric Renner Brown argues that concert ticket prices have drastically increased over the last few decades because of four main influences: pandemic impacts on the economy, inflation, an emphasis on artist livelihoods, and the cost of stage management and production.

Without the security of streaming compensation, many smaller artists have raised their concert ticket prices to make a living given the rising costs and in all aspects of our lives.

From big artists with sold-out shows, like Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour,” to hometown favorites, the majority of consumers are still unable to afford the luxury of live music and shows.

9. Fast food for $0.90

Once deemed the affordable route for any kind of household looking for a quick meal, the fast food industry has quickly become inaccessible coupled with rising costs and the new emergence of food delivery services like DoorDash or Uber Eats.

For example, a Big Mac from McDonald’s was only 90 cents in 1978 — or $4.05 accounting for modern inflation — despite being almost $6 today.

Other fast food staples like Starbucks, Subway, and Burger King have also raised their prices, making it even more difficult for a family without the time or money for a home cooked meal to get by — and inadvertently taking away a little daily luxury that has been shown to add some joy in households struggling financially.

10. Menstrual products for $0.43

Despite being a necessity for nearly every household across the country in some capacity, feminine products are still not accessible for every menstruating person. The average prices for feminine products like pads and tampons rose by nearly 10% in the past year alone, according to Bloomberg News. Despite having accessibility to wider variety of products today compared to the 1980s, many people still struggle with financial concerns.

A study published in the Journal of Global Health Reports found that nearly two-thirds of low-income people who menstruate couldn’t afford regular menstruation products in the past year, contributing to a trend called “period poverty” that’s creeping into middle class families.

Contributing to rising rates of loneliness and isolation in young menstruators, as access to products, education, waste management, and hygiene resources grows inaccessible, it’s clear that prices from the 1980s we wish we could have back today don’t have solely financial consequences, but also social and personal ones.

11. Household utilities for $15-$20 per month

Even between 2013 and today, experts say the cost of household utilities like electricity have risen dramatically to account for inflation, new investments in technology, and alternative energy sources. While there were certainly jumps in the cost of typical utilities like energy and water in many households in the early 1980s, they’ve only continued to rise for families today — especially coupled with rising inaccessible renting costs.

While we’re all collectively yearning for prices from the 1980s we wish we could have back today, looking at the big picture often categorizes the financial insecurity of most households across the country. It’s not one single necessity or household expense that’s burdening families, but rather a sleuth of them, piling up and sparking significant stressful money situations.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.