Keep These 3 Things In Your Pocket To Attract Wealth, Says A Feng Shui Expert

You may have noticed that economic times are tough these days and when money’s tight, even the idea that you can keep certain items in your pocket to attract wealth starts to sound pretty appealing. We are all hanging by a thread! At the end of our ropes! Whether it’s the rising cost of groceries or that awful moment your card gets declined and you try to laugh it off like it’s just a weird glitch, the pressure is real.

So, what if attracting more abundance didn’t require a total life overhaul? What if it was as simple as carrying a few meaningful items with you? That’s where Feng Shui comes in. Wouldn’t it be nice to have just a tiny bit of spiritual help where the ol’ wallet is concerned? Good news: the ancient Chinese discipline of Feng Shui offers simple tools to attract financial luck and yes, that includes specific things to carry with you to invite wealth into your life. According to one Feng Shui expert, even small objects, when chosen with intention, can shift the energy around you. No candles, no chanting. Just a pocket-sized secret weapon for prosperity.

The three things to keep in your pocket in order to attract wealth, according to a feng shui expert:

For the uninitiated, Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese practice of thoughtful arrangement of spaces and objects for maximum positive energy flow. In Feng Shui and many other parts of Chinese culture, everything is energy, or chi, and the way we interact with our environments can help or hinder it.

Typically, Feng Shui is about designing interior spaces, but the concept of chi applies to basically every inanimate object in the world, too. This means that even things as simple as key chains or jewelry can become a sort of talisman to attract good vibes, including where money is concerned.

As Evelyn, a feng shui expert, explained it, "keep these three things in your pocket, and even if you are not rich, your energy will still attract abundance."

1. Six coins

Evelyn said this particular wealth ritual dates all the way back to China's Tang Dynasty, which began in the 600s and lasted until the 900s.

"Coins represent the element of metal in the five elements," Evelyn explained, so "carrying the metal attracts more wealth and energy." You attract coins by carrying coins, basically.

Why specifically six coins, though? It's likely because in Chinese numerology, the number six is considered to be a lucky number, especially where business is concerned.

This is because its pronunciation in Mandarin is similar to words for "slick" or "smooth," while in Cantonese it's similar to words for "good fortune" and "happiness."

2. A guardian Buddha

In her video, Evelyn wore a Buddha pendant around her neck, which she said she carries with her all the time.

This, she said, "clears negative energy and protects you from conflict or misfortune," which of course has a direct impact on your money, business, and finances.

DAN559 | Getty Images | Canva Pro

"It can also increase your chances of success and abundance," she said.

In Buddhist tradition, each Chinese zodiac sign has its own guardian Buddha, and Evelyn suggested finding a pendant that corresponds to your individual sign for a more personalized flow of good energy.

Carrying it in your pocket, perhaps on a keychain, is an easy way if you're not really the necklace type.

3. The number 367668

This number, Evelyn says, is correlated with "endless fortune and wealth," and it's said to be especially powerful before May 21st.

"In moments when you need a little extra luck, this number can give you an unexpected boost when you need it most," she said.

Perhaps having the number engraved on a piece of metal or some numbered beads on a string could be a good way to make a sort of talisman for this number.

Or, you could just write it on a piece of paper. Either way, Evelyn said carrying this number is an easy method to "boost your luck." And we could all use a bit of that these days!

