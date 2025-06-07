The universe is known to speak to us through small, noticeable signs, letting us know when something significant is about to happen. It may seem like a mere coincidence, but if you really stop to think about it, you'll start to believe it. And when it comes to money, although the signs from the universe that you are about to receive financial abundance may not be obvious at first, it's paving the way to prosperity in your life.

When you notice unexpected opportunities, synchronicities, or just have a gut feeling, this is the universe's way of hinting that something bigger is about to reveal itself. It might be the job you've been waiting on or even just some spiritual clarity, but no matter what it is, all you have to do is listen to what this greater power is telling you.

Here are 11 signs from the universe that you are about to receive financial abundance

1. Unexpected opportunities come out of nowhere

Being presented with an unexpected opportunity is the universe's way of aligning you down a path that will bring greater financial abundance. These new openings may seem to come out of nowhere, but they're typically a result of your untapped energy and intentions you have put out into the world.

You might think you're lucky just this one time, but there are ways to expand on the luck you receive to manifest other endeavors. According to a study published in Serendipity Science, unexpected opportunities arise not just by chance, but through proactive behaviors and environments that encourage openness and adaptability.

This means that it can be influenced and used in situations where you're aiming to leverage unexpected events for growth. All you have to do is take the opportunity you were given and invest in other activities that can add to your wealth.

2. You keep seeing angel numbers

Numerology is an ancient mystical system where certain numbers carry specific energies and meanings that impact your life when you see them. People tend to notice them in sequences where they pop up on a clock, speedometer, or addresses.

These numbers are believed to be messages from your spirit guides who are trying to warn you about something so you go down the right path. While there are no scientific studies to back up angel numbers, people often take comfort in the messages it brings them.

Seeing angel number 888 in a sequence symbolizes that you are working hard to bring your financial abundance to fruition. The number 8 is directly linked to material wealth and power, while the number 88 is tied to your ambitions and influence. Seeing all three together in sequence is incredibly rare, but think about the rare circumstances you would have to be in to see this angel number appear in your life.

These numbers act like cosmic pushes, urging you to trust that financial growth is not only possible but imminent based on the odds.

3. You manifest small financial wins

Winning a scratch-off ticket here and there might not seem like a big deal, but it's actually one of the signs from the universe that you are about to receive financial abundance. For the universe's energy, these small wins often come before a big win, all of which depends on your mindset.

This helps lift your focus from stressing about your finances to putting you in a much more enthusiastic state of mind that will eventually attract more of what you desire. And these little victories build a momentum of confidence and teach you to trust the process. By remaining open to new opportunities you are able to manifest more.

For example, Helen Hadsell's SPEC Method is great for manifesting big financial wins. Hadsell was notoriously known for winning every contest she ever entered, and believed that in order to manifest something into your life, you have to select it, project it, expect it, and collect it.

4. You clean and declutter your space

Cleaning your home of clutter is getting rid of the old to make way for the new on a metaphysical level. By letting go of items that you no longer need, you are giving the universe a message that you are ready to receive more. It's an act of release where you free yourself from the weight of the past and align with the flow of abundance coming your way.

This also raises your vibration, as being in a clean space helps lower stress levels. And as neuropsychologist Diane Roberts Stoler explained, the act of organizing can provide a sense of accomplishment and control. People who declutter their homes reduce stress, improve their concentration, and enhance their productivity.

5. You have dreams about money

Dreaming about money can mean several things, depending on the context. If you dream about gaining or receiving money, it may mean that you're entering a period where your efforts will finally begin to pay off; dreaming about losing money can point to an insecurity in your management of resources.

Despite these different meanings, if you find yourself dreaming about money, consider it one of the signs from the universe that you are about to receive financial abundance. It's definitely possible to turn your literal dreams into a reality.

Manifesting money within your dreams starts by setting intentions before sleeping. Visualize a moment of you achieving your dreams or receiving money, and open yourself up to the possibility. If you're not the type of person who speaks things into your reality, try writing your manifestations down in a dream journal. The universe will listen either way.

6. You notice synchronicities

Turning 50 years old and then finding a $50 dollar bill on the ground while walking around might seem coincidental or random, but this is a sign of synchronicities at work. These synchronicities often act as confirmations that your thoughts and actions are in harmony with your higher purpose. When you pay attention to these signs, you gain some sense of excitement almost as if you have struck luck.

Being able to recognize synchronicities can make your life better. A study published by Frontiers in Psychology found that people who are more aware of synchronicities tend to experience greater life satisfaction and a stronger sense of meaning. This can make you better at making financial decisions and be more open to opportunities that come along.

7. You feel grateful

Having a genuine gratitude towards receiving money will help you gain more of it in the long run. A study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology found that monetary gifts framed with care and meaning generated more gratitude and, by extension, more positive connections.

Gratitude acts like a magnet for positive experiences, especially financial ones. The universe picks up on the frequency you put out and responds back with rewards or consequences. Whether it's being happy for yourself or others, wealth is more than just material, it can also be spiritual. When you stay present in this feeling and trust it, you will see financial breakthroughs begin to unfold in surprising ways.

8. People offer to help unexpectedly

A sign that abundance will soon enter your life that many people often overlook is that someone they are close to will help them before the universe does. A survey from Savings.com found that nearly 50% of parents have sacrificed their financial security to help their grown kids financially, and most feel obligated to do so.

These gestures can often come in the form of a parent or relative helping you achieve something financial. This could be assisting you in financing a car or helping you pay for groceries.

Pay attention to these moments because they often mark a turning point in your financial journey. The universe will align people and resources around you. But it's up to you to decide how you handle it. Will you be grateful to them or will you continue on the bad financial cycle?

9. You let go of scarcity

The moment that you stop worrying about money seems to be around the same time that you will get an abundance of it. This is because your mindset is in survival mode and you are looking at the scarcity of your resources.

Continuing to worry about the lack of funds that you have can actually cause you to make worse choices financially. According to research published in PNAS, having a scarcity mindset can alter neural processing that impair decision-making abilities, which can lead to suboptimal choices.

Once you release this, you make more room for prosperity. When you stop chasing something, that's when you begin to attract it. This works for all aspects of life, but in order for it to work on your finances, you need to get out of that negative head space and think of already having what you want.

10. You feel energized and inspired

One day you might find yourself waking up with a renewed sense of purpose, which will surprise you. But this inner shift is just putting you in alignment with destiny. When you notice yourself feeling inspired or energized, it's just another of the signs from the universe that you are about to receive financial abundance.

You will start feeling more motivated to take action about your finances or have a fresh flow of ideas on increasing your income. All of this is preparing you for the new opportunities coming your way.

Inspiration can also show up through dreams, conversations, or a sudden insight that guides you towards solutions and new paths. Creative ideas will come to you during this time, and the only requirement that the universe has is for you to do your part.

11. You have a gut feeling that something is coming

When a person feels something is coming, they are indirectly manifesting it into their existence. Good or bad, if you think about it then it will happen. The universe responds to how ready you are based on your attitude and how you approach situations.

The more open you are, the more the universe will show you. You will start to feel something is coming, though you aren't sure what. And then when it does come, you know it was you who made it happen.

Manifestation can be beneficial to those who want financial success in their lives. A study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that people who believed in manifestation tended to view themselves as more successful and were more optimistic about their future success. This optimism, along with a little gratitude for what they have, is all they need to manifest financial abundance in their lives.

