Wealth has nothing to do with class. Just because someone has a great job, a boisterous income, or tons of generational wealth doesn't mean they have any idea how to interact with people, decorate their home, or craft personal style. However, for rich people who are both financially free and classy — they have the money to invest in style, personality, and self-expression in their homes — they may be setting a precedent that's hard for others to achieve.

Many of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud aren't necessarily indicators of wealth, but rather of effort. To curate a welcoming vibe, a self-expressive space, and a comfortable home, you don't always have to have a lot of money — you just need intention and the right habits.

Here are 11 things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud

1. Visual clutter

While there are a number of reasons why someone might not be able to keep up with clutter in their homes — from having children, to working multiple jobs, and not having the financial means to deeply clean — it's often one of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud.

There's often spaces — like a junk drawer or a closet in the corner — that are intentionally placed to draw in clutter, which not only affects the energy of a space, but the mental health and mood of the people within it.

Of course, ironically enough, rich people tend to be happier because they don't have to worry about cleaning or de-cluttering in their free time. They can hire and outsource these tasks to engage in hobbies and active habits during leisure time, according to a study from Social Psychological and Personality Science.

2. Too many fake plants

A 2022 study found that having real plants, flowers, and greenery in your home can promote better mood, purify air quality, and even bring an aura of calmness to an otherwise chaotic space, but when they're regularly swapped out for plastic fake alternatives, it can feel misguided and cheap.

It's one of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud, because not everyone has the time to care for and nurture plants, even if they bring a sleuth of positive benefits to a person's life.

3. Misplaced furniture

There's a reason why feng shui experts suggest placing furniture in intuitive spaces in your home. From keeping furniture from blocking doors, to removing items that promote clutter in entryways, and removing windows from misguided areas of the home, misplaced furniture that ignores the flow of energy in a space can disrupt connection and well-being.

That's why it's one of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud. Of course, they may have more freedom of space than the average person — able to play with design and spatial awareness, without focusing entirely on practicality — but that doesn't mean they're not still judging these subtle mishaps in other places.

4. Cluttered open cupboards

In homes that already have built-in shelves or open-concept cupboards, noticeable clutter and a lack of organization are some of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud.

Of course, they have the time and money to invest in curating a vibe for every space in their home, but that doesn't mean they're any less likely to notice when someone lets their lack of organization sabotage the vibe of something like a shelf in their kitchen.

5. Overly themed rooms

Overly themed rooms are one of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated room but never say out loud. Mismatched decor and random themes aren't just visually distracting and taking up space, they tend to lack the kind of cohesion that builds a home's identity and personality.

In some cases, like with parents who have children in the home, having misaligned decor is inevitable — kids want a certain bedspread or wall color and they won't take "no" for an answer. However, for people that can't seem to connect with their own sense of style and instead rely on trends of consumerism to craft their spaces, it can be impossible to ignore as a guest.

6. Home decor without personality

It's easy to spot a home or living space that lacks personality. Whether it's overly trendy decor, visual clutter that doesn't make sense, or a general lack of cohesion, it's one of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud.

It's not just about appealing to the visual preferences of guests and visitors either — having a home that speaks to personal identity and feels comfortable provides a number of benefits. From uplifting and empowering people to indulge their solitude to boosting feelings of belonging and general well-being, having a home filled with personality and originality is about more than simple home decor or having money to spend on expensive pieces.

7. Tons of trinkets

An overuse of little decorations or trinkets is one of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud. Not only do they mess with the vibe of a space — causing unnecessary clutter — they take up a ton of room, without any real purpose, practicality, or personal ties to a person's identity.

Of course, if they are sentimental items or pieces of decor that mean something to the person living in the space, that's another story. According to mental health counselor Jaclyn Gulotta, people who keep sentimental items and photos on display in their spaces are generally happier, as they tend to spark self-esteem, belonging, and feelings of community at home.

8. Trendy artwork

Many people feed into trends — whether it's clothing or home decor — to feign a sense of belonging and community when they struggle with forming their own identity and style. They fill their shopping carts and homes with things that other people enjoy and like, even if they don't, and it comes across when they have visitors.

That's why trendy art and home decor are some of the things rich people always notice in a poorly decorated home but never say out loud. Their space clearly lacks originality and personality, even if it's subtle.

9. Broken appliances and furnishings

While there are situations where people don't have the time or money to fix broken things in their home, when they're clearly signs of neglect — things that could be fixed with self-discipline or the right mentality — they quickly become things that rich people notice in a poorly decorated home.

Not only do they sabotage the good energy in a space, they tend to be visually distracting from the other vibes, connections, and interactions happening around them.

10. Too many screens

When a TV or a technology device is clearly positioned to be the center of attention in a room, it can be impossible to ignore. Not only does it tend to distract from connection and positive interactions with guests at home, it can personally affect a person's well-being in their space, even if it's nearby without being used.

That's why it's one of the things rich people always notice about a poorly decorating home. Instead of personality, originality, sentimental artwork, or comfortable furnishings being the focal point of the home, it's a huge television or a gaming console that's impossible to avoid.

11. Uncomfortable rugs

Like furnishings and other home decor, sometimes it's impossible for people to afford quality items or find the time necessary to seek out the best deal. However, when they're impossible to ignore — like the quality of a rug underneath your feet when you're in someone's home — it's not surprising that it's something rich people judge about a poorly decorating home.

Having comfortable spaces for connection at home, not only for guests but for the people that live there, is key to nurturing positive mental health, mood, and relationships. When it's compromised for a bargain or because of a lack of effort, it can sabotage all of those things, sometimes without a person even realizing it.

