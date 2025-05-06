There's more to life than cleaning — there's no reason to make it look like nobody has ever lived in your home. Don't stress yourself out over the smallest things, like cleaning every floorboard, when you don't have the time for it. Of course, certain things should be prioritized if you want to make a good impression, considering there are quite a few things people are overly judgmental of when they enter someone’s home.

A survey from Today's Homeowner suggests that many people not only judge others on the "stylishness" of their homes, but also the tidiness. Many of the ways people can tell your house is dirty, even if you clean up before they come over, can be unsuspecting, but they are the key to ensuring you make a great first impression and promote position perceptions of yourself to guests.

Here are 11 ways people can tell your house is dirty, even if you clean up before they come over

1. Unpleasant smells

If you haven't spent hours anxious about what people will smell when they come over — obviously, you're completely used to whatever it is — you've definitely walked into someone else's home and noticed the aroma, whether it was good or bad.

The quickest way to eliminate a bad smell — one of the easiest ways people can tell your house is dirty — is to eliminate any hot spots. Take out the trash, throw away the bad food, make sure your lunch box from work this morning is taken care of.

After that, experts from Martha Stewart suggest a stovetop simmer — filled with aromatics, spices, and scents — that can quickly add a new pleasing smell to your space.

2. Messy landscaping

According to the Today's Homeowners study, 57% of people report that unkept and messy landscaping would make them think less of someone. So, even before someone is actually entering your house, chances are they're making a prediction about what kind of person you are and what kind of home you have.

Of course, it's important to note that having access to greenspace, a lawn to landscape, or even a patch of grass outside your home is a privilege. Even today, there's still inequity rooted in the systems that develop green space — architecture projects, public park renovations, and building new neighborhoods — for people to enjoy, according to a study from the Journal of Race, Ethnicity and the City.

Even if it might feel like second nature to judge someone's landscaping, just don't. Suggesting someone's house is "dirty" simply because they don't have the time, energy, or money to upkeep it is not only ignorant, but an incredibly limiting belief.

3. An unclean toilet

Considering more than 30% of adults argue they'd never return to a restaurant with a dirty bathroom, it's not surprising that they'd be similar judges of their friends and family in their personal homes. Whether it's leaving the toilet lid open, having a dirty shower, or clearly not cleaning their toilet bowl, a dirty bathroom is one of the obvious ways people can tell if your house is dirty, even if you clean up before they come over.

For some people, the trick is adopting unique cleaners for the toilet, but for others it's all about consistency. The more you get into the habit of cleaning your bathroom — not just picking up clothes and washing towels, but really cleaning — the easier it gets and the cleaner the space will be time after time.

4. Pets on the kitchen counters

Many people don't mind going over to another person's home when they have pets, even if they're allergic or not pet fans themselves, but usually only if the person is diligent about cleaning their space. From removing pet hair from the furniture to setting boundaries with their animals — about touching guests or jumping onto eating spaces — as long as they're not overstepping a guest's comfort levels, it's usually not a big deal.

However, when people allow their cats on the table or let their dogs shed on guests' clothing, that can often be one of the ways people can tell your house is dirty, even if you clean up before they come over. If your cat uses the litter box and then jumps on the kitchen table when you're not looking, will it be cleaned before a guest eats there?

5. The sponge in the sink

When homeowners don't have a dishwasher or wash their dishes by hand in the sink often, chances are they have some kind of sponge or rag hanging out in the sink. Of course, when you're doing dishes, that's completely normal, but if it's lingering in the sink for too long, it can stink up the kitchen and eventually your entire space.

Steer clear of sponges, for the most part, because they tend to grow and cultivate bacteria much faster than any other cleaning material. When it comes to rags or dish cleaners, make sure you're swapping them out and washing them after every use in the kitchen. And, most importantly, wash out the sink completely when you're done with dishes.

6. Dust on the ceiling fans

Many people steer clear of cleaning their ceiling fans because they're afraid of the mess. Of course, it's also a matter of convenience. For many people, you need a ladder, a duster, and some kind of plan as to how you're going to keep the dust from spreading around everywhere in a room.

While there are certain tips to help make cleaning ceiling fans and lights easier, the key is consistency. Once you do it once — removing the layer of dust and grime that's been accumulating for, let's be honest, probably months — it becomes much easier to do in the future. The routine removes the mess.

7. Dirty floorboards

Of course, it's not feasible to clean your floorboards every single time someone stops over, but if you've never cleaned them before, chances are people are going to notice. Many of the ways people can tell your house is dirty, even if you clean up before they come over, require a lot of time and cleaning to fix.

For some people, it's things they never learned they had to do. Similar to financial literacy, the art of cleaning is something people tend to adopt from a young age — their parents teach them how to clean, what to prioritize, and what's important. If someone never learned to clean the floorboards, chances are they don't even realize or notice that they're dirty, so give them some grace.

8. Dirty light switches

It's not uncommon for light switches and other high traffic points in your home to get unsuspectingly dirty. Whether it's grease from people's fingers, pet hair, dust, or dirt, they should be added to your weekly cleaning list, because it's inevitable that they're dirty, whether you recognize it or not.

While it's usually possible to use a wipe to clean the exterior, some experts suggest turning off the power with a breaker box before trying to clean. Especially if you're using a warm wash cloth or a cleaning solution, turning off the power can ensure you won't be shocked if anything gets wet. Of course, it's not always necessary to remove the light switch cover, but if you do, replacing it and putting it back on is the last step.

9. Pet hair on furniture

The biggest mistake people make when trying to clean their pet's hair from furniture is throwing everything in the wash, before removing anything. Not only does this hardly ever actually remove the hair, it can clog up your washer and transfer to clothes that go in next.

There's a few common tips for cleaning pet hair at home, but the key is to be diligent and consistent about it. Especially if someone is coming over to your home, ensuring they're not going to leave with a trace of dog hair from your couch or a cat hair next to their dinner plate is key. They could be allergic as well, noticing the pet hair physically before they've even seen anything. So, make an effort, even if it doesn't bother you.

10. A fridge that hasn't been cleaned

When food is left moldy or messy in the refrigerator for more than a few days, it can start to develop a smell that may not be incredibly noticeable to the people living there, but is often the first thing guests smell when they enter a new space. Don't ignore the rituals of a clean kitchen, especially when it comes to maintaining your fridge.

Some rules of thumb: clean out the food once a week, change out your box of baking soda every two months, clean the entire fridge — wiping out shelves, removing all the food, and washing drawers — every 3 months, and vacuum underneath the fridge and around the vents every 6 months.

11. Dirty dishes in the sink

Many experts suggest the "two minute rule" — an anti-procrastination technique that says it's better to complete a task, if it takes under two minutes, than to put it off — is the key to keeping dirty dishes from piling up in your sink. It might seem unfeasible or impossible right now, but be honest: how much time would you actually save if you just did all your dishes as they got dirty?

It's one of the first things people tend to notice and judge when they're in your kitchen, but if they've been lingering there for a few days, chances are they'll also probably notice a smell when they walk into your house.

Don't let your dishes become a point of anxiety — for you, between you and your partner, or roommates — just do them before they pile up. It doesn't take motivation, just some self-discipline and two minutes of your time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.