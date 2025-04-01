While many of the differentiators between wealthy people in the upper class and the shrinking middle demographic are almost entirely institutional, there are still several individual-level things wealthy people refuse to do that the middle class keeps saying yes to. Despite only being the difference between having extra money and being strapped for cash in many cases, many of these middle class decisions can keep people stuck in a cycle of money stress that the wealthy largely avoid.

Of course, it's nearly impossible to compare financial decisions between these two groups — especially considering the U.S. wealth gap and rising economic inequality is creating an inequitable situation for the middle class, according to studies from Pew Research Center, where households have less economic opportunities, mobility, and security than those at the top. So, while the financial choices and literacy of the wealthy can be interesting for middle class families to experiment with, it's not the sole difference between their current status and financial mobility.

Here are 11 things wealthy people refuse to do that the middle class keeps saying yes to

1. Going out when they can't afford it

Considering wealthy people have the money to go out to eat, swipe without checking their bank account, or buy new clothes for every event, it's not necessarily accurate to say that middle class people say "yes" to these expenses, while wealthy people say "no." However, there's an element of financial literacy knowledge that applies to this sentiment — if you don't have the money, don't spend it.

While it seems relatively intuitive, a 2025 LendingTree study found that Americans harbor over 1 trillion dollars in credit card debt from spending money they don't have. Another 47% of these credit card holders carried over a balance year-to-year, continuing to fall under the weight of high interest rates and a compounded balance.

Of course, wealthy people aren't spending on credit cards, unless it's to build credit, make investments, and pay off their balances. The difference is, debt can become a crushing, all-encompassing experience for middle class families. It not only makes it more risky for them to say "yes" to, it's accepted when they're struggling to simply get by.

2. Financially helping others, when they're struggling

One of the things wealthy people refuse to do that the middle class keeps saying yes to is helping other people financially when they're going through a tough time personally. You can't truly give back to people and help them when it's a disservice to yourself.

While it's relatively controversial and short-sighted for wealthy people with the means to help others to say "no" to provide support, middle class families who are already struggling shouldn't have to carry that burden themselves.

Of course, there are still ways to volunteer, give back to people and your community, and embody this kind of fundamental empathy in your daily lives, even if you're not spending money. From donating time, to scaling back your financial contributions, and getting creative with gift-giving and support, there are many ways to help others without hurting yourself.

3. Working overtime for no reward

Considering wealthy people tend to have access to more opportunities, resources, and compensation than their middle class counterparts in the workplace, it's not surprising that they tend to have a greater work-life balance and better prioritization of their time.

Not only are they not latching onto misguided loyalty with their employers for a sense of stability and security, they can rely on their assets and other incomes for that by leveraging connections and knowledge that others may not have. According to a survey from Indeed, nearly 53% of workers feel burnt out — largely from being overworked, underpaid, and less flexible with their personal lives and free-time.

From side hustles, to other investments and hobbies to fill their time, wealthy people don't just feel less inclined to overwork themselves and work endlessly with little reward, they leverage the time that others spend working to craft more financial stability and security for themselves.

4. Buying into trends

According to data from Empower, Americans' monthly spending on clothes has increased by over 72% in recent years, with Gen Xers — the biggest spenders — dishing out an average of $705 monthly on clothing and footwear. It's not just the evolving trend cycle influencing people to spend more money and buy the "next best thing," it's also the consumerist mindset that tends to fuel less financially fortunate people.

Even if they don't have the financial stability to afford it, spending money on clothes and feeding into the trend cycle is one of the things wealthy people refuse to do that the middle class keeps saying yes to.

Especially considering these trends — like the Stanley water bottle or Lululemon leggings — have transformed into "status symbols" where the lower and middle class households can feign a sense of financial belonging, it's not surprising they're more motivated to make purchases, even at the expense of their economic stability.

5. Saying yes to every social event

One of the things wealthy people refuse to do that the middle class keeps saying yes to is constant social events. Of course, finding community, connecting with new people, and seeing your inner circle of friends is important for a sense of belonging and your mental health, but it's not always necessary to spend money you don't have to do so. Sometimes, the art of saying "no" can help you to build better financial stability, especially for middle class people yearning for a sense of comfort.

So, how do you combat friends inviting you to dinner or pressures to go out on the weekends?

Firstly, talk about your goals to your friends — help them to help you and hold you accountable. You can also make plans — figuring out what kind of money you want to spend or time you have to spare — and set boundaries with your friends and family. If they care about you and help you find financial stability, they'll find ways to see you.

6. Neglecting their physical health for work

It's not surprising that money impacts health — the more money you have, the healthier you are.

According to a study from Health Psychology, that's a trend that's applicable across the board. From fending off physical ailments caused by chronic stress, not having access to preventative care, obtaining the knowledge about health, nutrition and wellness, and even having time and money for healthy diets and workout classes, having money, access, and influence can truly make a difference for your mental and physical well-being.

Another small reason why wealthy people tend to be healthier is they don't neglect their well-being for the sake of loyalty to a single company, overworking themselves, or setting poor boundaries. Not only do they typically have multiple income streams — making it easier to set boundaries with work and protect their own well-being, rather than their job security — they also have the knowledge and support to advocate for their health.

7. Making financial decisions based on fear

Studies, like one from the Journal of Economic Psychology, argue that fear-based financial decisions and investments can lead to adverse money outcomes, especially in middle- and low-income households that operate in a state of constant money stress and anxiety.

Arguably not by choice, these decisions are some of the things wealthy people refuse to do that the middle class keeps saying yes to. Wealthy individuals, with the security and stability of a comfortable financial situation, can confidently make decisions — fueled by knowledge, financial literacy, and disposable incomes — made from a clear-headed position, while middle class individuals operate from fear.

It's not a choice they're making intentionally, it's simply a product of their environment, but it can put these demographics at a disadvantage in planning for the future, paying off debt, and pursuing financial freedom in a tumultuous economic climate.

8. Saving without investing

According to "self-made millionaire" and entrepreneur Barbara Corcoran, constantly saving money won't bring you wealth — it's intentional investments that allow wealthy people to develop new streams of income and disposable incomes.

Of course, simply saving money is one of the things wealthy people refuse to do that the middle class keeps saying yes to, not just because they don't have the money to invest in real estate or stocks, but because they don't have the financial literacy, support, or knowledge to do it well.

According to experts from American Express, middle class individuals can maximize their savings in a number of ways, if they don't have the luxury of saying "yes" to other investments. For example, choosing a high-interest savings account that grows without a lot of extra work can be the perfect way to save money that works for you, rather than against you.

9. Staying loyal to one company or employer

A study from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology suggests that highly loyal employees — who sacrifice their health and well-being for an employer — are often exploited and taken advantage of for the benefit of their companies.

Rather than invest in multiple streams of income and protect their well-being against symptoms of burnout — behaviors that wealthy people tend to prioritize in their lives — middle class workers feel pressured to stay overly loyal to one company, protecting their misguided job stability.

By investing in personal growth, skill specialization, and making connections over undying loyalty to an employer, middle class workers can ensure they're set up for success in the event that they're forced to leave their job, whether it's mediating burnout or a lay-off.

10. Taking out loans for non-essentials

Many low- and middle-class households are going into debt to fund vacations, according to a 2024 study, trying to mediate the chronic stress they're experiencing in their routines. While it's impossible to avoid credit card debt and necessary loans in certain situations, saying "yes" to non-essentials, when you don't have the money to fund them, can put you in a worse off situation in the long-term.

Like many of the other things wealthy people refuse to do that the middle class keeps saying yes to, these "decisions" aren't always "a choice." Wealthy people have the freedom to pay for non-essentials from their bank accounts without reservation — they don't have to grapple with the benefits of a needed vacation and taking out loans, they just pay for it out of pocket.

There's a lot of nuance to these financial decisions, but the more time people spend saving and investing, budgeting for necessities, making little sacrifices from time-to-time, and investing in their financial knowledge, the better off they'll be down the road.

11. Staying at a job where they're underpaid

Employees who make the choice to stay at their companies for more than 2 years, despite being underpaid, can experience a 50% lifetime loss of income compared to those who make a change.

Of course, sacrificing job stability, a stable income, and time for a new job hunt can be scary for people already living paycheck-to-paycheck, and in many cases, completely unfeasible, which is why so many middle class households are continuing to say "yes" to mistreatment and stagnant wages in their jobs.

Even if it means interviewing in your free time, making connections online, or building skills in a low-paying job to bolster a resume, any small change towards growth is beneficial for these individuals. Staying at a low-paying job where you're sacrificing not just financial wellness, but personal health and well-being, is a disservice in the long run.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.