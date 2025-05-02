If you recall what happened during the pandemic, the thought of another shortage of essential items might initially cause you to panic. You might remember people buying all the toilet paper, water, and other important items, leaving the shelves bare. They had no concern for others who might also need those things as long as they had enough for the people they cared about. With the tariff war in full swing, prices are on the rise, and products we desperately need are expected to be in short supply.

Now, before you jump up and head out to clear the shelves at your local Costco, calm down and be intentional. If everyone takes only what they need, we can all make it through this difficult time together.

Here are 11 things brilliant people are stocking up on now before grocery store shelves go empty soon

1. Shelf-stable foods

Most of us are used to going out and enjoying our favorite dishes at restaurants, but it will be vital to have everything we need at home over the next several weeks. We will need foods that can sustain us over time and that don't need anything but space to store. Shelf-stable foods should be calorie-dense to keep us full until prices go back down and the grocery stores fill up again.

Some of the foods you can pick up are dried beans like chickpeas, red beans, and black beans. Large bags of dry rice and noodles will come in handy when you have to throw a filling meal together for the family. Flours, sugar, spices, oils, cereals, bottled water, coffee, and tea are already much more expensive than they were a short time ago, so grab those, too.

2. Freezer-stable foods

In a perfect world, most of us would only eat fresh fruits and vegetables, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Frozen foods can last a long time, and you can thaw them out and prepare them as necessary. It's important to have frozen items stored away for a rainy day, and if you have a deep freezer to put them in, you get bonus points for the extra storage space.

Some staple frozen items to pick up are fruits and veggies, concentrated juices that only require water to prepare, and ice cream for times when you want a sweet treat. You can also add some easy-to-make items like frozen pizzas, TV dinners, fish sticks, chicken nuggets, and other foods that only require you to preheat the oven and pop them in.

3. Canned foods

Most canned foods can be stored on your shelves for years to come. Adding them to your list of tariff essentials will help create balanced meals for yourself and others. These can include fruit and vegetables as well as condensed bouillon to flavor your recipes.

Other canned items that will help your family get through these trying times are tuna, canned chicken, spam, Vienna sausage, salmon, and other meats. You can add chili, chowders, and quick-fix meals like ravioli, Spaghetti-Os, to make for your kids when you are pressed for time.

4. Meats

Though we have many farms here in the United States, it turns out that we import a lot of beef from other countries, so, unless you personally know someone who raises cattle and can provide you with the beef you need for your household, stocking up on it will be beneficial.

You should also grab chicken, because it can be added to any meal to make it complete. Ground beef, chicken, or turkey can be used in a plethora of dishes and provide the protein needed for a complete diet. If you like seafood, it won't hurt to pick up some fish, shrimp, crab, or scallops to round out your selection of meats.

5. Dairy products

Though they are not the most sustainable in general, it is important to keep dairy products on hand to add to your dishes as necessary. These can include milk, butter, heavy cream, eggs, and cheese.

Some of the products can be frozen to keep them from spoiling, but many will need to be kept on hand and picked up regularly. Dairy products can be calorie-dense, contain healthy fats, and are a great way to make a meal more filling when you are trying to feed your family.

6. Baby products

If you have little ones at home, you know how expensive diapers, formula, and other essential products can be. With the tariffs in place, the prices on everything baby are expected to increase sharply. People with small children at home should definitely consider proactively purchasing these items just in case they are in low supply.

Other things you might need for your child are toys, many of which come from abroad, toiletries such as baby wipes, shampoo, lotion, Q-tips, teething rings, baby oil, diaper rash cream, and any other must-haves that you anticipate your little one needing over the next several weeks.

7. Medicine

One of the most important things to consider is your health and well-being at this time. It's important to keep over-the-counter medications stocked so you are prepared if someone in your household falls ill and you are unable to find what you need. These should be items that treat simple things like the common cold, allergies, cuts, and bruises.

You might also think about getting your doctor to extend your supply of any prescription medicine you may be taking. Getting a two to three-month supply ahead of time will save you time and effort of tracking down a refill. Keep in mind that insurance may limit how much medicine can be prescribed within a certain period. But it's worth a try.

8. Cleaning supplies and toiletries

We know from experience that for some reason, when supplies get low, people suddenly think about how often they might need to go to the bathroom. So, yes, grab some toilet paper, but, no, not a year's worth. You should also consider other toiletries like shampoo and conditioner, soap, body wash, cotton balls, and anything else you might use on your body regularly.

With that said, many of us take care to keep our homes neat, too. Things like laundry detergents, dishwashing liquid, antibacterial wipes, sponges, and utility cloths may be limited on store shelves and should be added to your shopping list.

9. Beauty products, clothing, and footwear

It may not be at the top of many people's lists, but keep in mind that this is a potential shortage and not a pandemic. We will still be outside, connecting with friends and doing all the things we love to do. If you are adamant about your appearance, you will want to grab any beauty supplies you might need.

The same applies to clothing. A lot of the things we wear come in from other places around the world, so grab what you need before they become more costly. Another consideration is that we will transition into summer soon, so you might need to update your wardrobe to accommodate the warmer weather.

10. Furniture and home goods

If you've been thinking about replacing your furniture, now is a good time to make it happen. The tariffs are expected to make the price of furnishings go up substantially since many of them are supplied from various other countries. Get ahead of the game and get your early to avoid paying more.

In addition to big-ticket things like couches, love seats, beds, and dressers, smaller home goods will increase in price and be less available, too. Decorative items like picture frames, wall art, mirrors, lamps, and other household goods should be kept in mind if you need to buy them in the near future.

11. Electronics and appliances

Electronics are one of our biggest imports, so it makes sense that the tariffs will impact the pricing. If you need to replace or repair a computer, laptop, mobile phone, or any other essential electronic items, now is the time. It is also critical to repair the ones you have now, if necessary, as it may be more difficult to find affordable service. And don't forget batteries, power banks, and external hard drives to keep them operating.

Our appliances are a big part of our daily lives. We absolutely need refrigerators, stoves, washing machines and dryers, microwaves, and dishwashers, things we mindlessly rely on. If you need any of these or need to maintain them, it would be a good idea to do so before prices increase more or they become more difficult to find.

