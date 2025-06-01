The way other people perceive your home can genuinely affect your social life, from the way you decorate to the cleanliness of your space. When you host people, being intentional about how you present your space has a more profound effect than you may realize, especially in vulnerable spaces like the bathroom.

For example, many things in someone else’s bathroom quietly creep people out. From hygiene tools to general cleanliness and smells, your bathroom can offer subtle clues into how a person lives and takes care of themselves, for better or worse.

Here are 11 things in someone else’s bathroom that quietly creep people out

1. An old toothbrush

Yaroslav Astakhov | Shutterstock.com

If the first thing that catches your attention in someone else’s bathroom is their decade-old toothbrush with bristles ground down and fighting for their lives, of course, you’re going to judge. Considering the maximum life of a toothbrush is around a few months before it needs to be replaced, seeing anything older will clue a guest in on your dental hygiene.

Especially if they’re an intimate partner or new spouse, the last thing they want to see is how you’ve been reusing the same toothbrush for months, or worse, years.

Advertisement

2. A dirty toilet seat

PrastiRodPhan | Shutterstock.com

No matter how much we try to ignore it, some unsanitary tendencies make our bathrooms susceptible to germs and bacteria. When someone walks into your bathroom and can immediately perceive it as unsanitary, they’re uncomfortably thinking about what they have to touch or avoid.

Seeing a dirty toilet seat is one of those uncomfortable realizations, and one of the things in someone else’s bathroom that quietly creeps people out. Even if you only have a few minutes to prepare before someone visits, wash out the toilet bowl, disinfect the touch points, and most importantly, make sure there are no stains.

Advertisement

3. A mirror facing the toilet

polkadot_photo | Shutterstock.com

If you have the freedom and flexibility to move your mirrors in the bathroom, make sure they’re not facing the toilet or even the entrance or exit of the space. According to feng shui, this recirculates negative energy and allows new energy to enter and get trapped in the space. It can also feel invasive and uncomfortable for guests trying to do their business.

If you can’t move them, try counteracting the energy with natural elements like placing plants outside the exit or intentionally placing mirrors in areas near the bathroom. If you can, move them, if only for the sake of your guests' comfort.

Advertisement

4. No toilet paper

9nong | Shutterstock.com

The last thing anyone wants to notice when they’ve already spent some time in the bathroom is an empty toilet paper holder. While it’s uncomfortable, it can also cause panic and overwhelming anxiety.

You have no choice but to walk around the bathroom, snooping through cupboards and feeling invasive for looking in their space, but what’s the alternative? Don’t make guests feel guilty for having to search for toilet paper. If you’re having guests over, make sure it’s accessible and stocked.

Advertisement

5. No trash can

New Africa | Shutterstock.com

Whether you’re menstruating or not, going into someone’s space without a trash can is one of the things that quietly creep people out. You’re either forced to deal with the guilt of flushing a feminine product and damaging someone else’s pipes, or you’re just wondering where everyone’s trash is going.

It’s just common sense to have a trash can in the bathroom, especially when you’re hosting guests. Even if you wouldn’t use it personally, having it available for other people makes them feel more comfortable and safe in your space.

Advertisement

6. A loofah in the shower

JRimicane | Shutterstock.com

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, loofahs, especially in showers and bathrooms, can be vehicles for pathogens and bacteria. They make you more susceptible to irritation and getting sick, and smell and spread germs, even when you’re not entirely aware of it.

When guests come over, opt for a single-use washcloth or at least avoid loofahs, seeing one in the shower could subtly creep them out, knowing there are likely other things, like sponges over overused towels, that harbor bacteria.

Advertisement

7. An overwhelming scent

Kues | Shutterstock.com

The smell of our homes, while they may seem innocent, is actually much more profound and insightful than many of us would like to believe. Triggering deep-rooted emotions or sparking nostalgia is one thing, but being quietly disturbed and grossed out is another. Strong scents aren’t always the best for masking whatever you’re trying to cover up, especially in the bathroom.

Whether it’s an overpowering candle or a plug-in fragrance that’s overly perfume-like, these things in someone else’s bathroom quietly creep people out because they’re impossible to ignore.

Advertisement

8. An overused sponge or hand towel

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock.com

According to research, household sponges in kitchens and bathrooms are incredibly susceptible to bacteria that may be easy to ignore unless you’re intentional about changing and replacing them often. Even when they start to smell, it's hard to pick up, and when a guest comes over, it could be the first thing they notice.

The last thing someone wants to see when they enter a bathroom is an overused sponge or a hand towel that hasn’t been washed in weeks. While it’s probably just used for cleaning the sink and bathroom, it might be dirty enough to quietly creep people out at the possibility of it being used elsewhere.

Advertisement

9. Family photos

ESB Professional | Shutterstock.com

Who wants to go into a bathroom, sit down on the toilet, and be faced with your family’s Christmas card photo innocently placed right in front of your eyes?

Being intentional and expressive about home decor is obviously important, as it’s often representative of identity and personal interests, not just for yourself, but other people who enter your space, but it’s also important to be intentional. Is the bathroom really the best space to show off family photos, or could they be better appreciated in a living room or another shared space?

Advertisement

10. A door without a lock

Dusan Petkovic | Shutterstock.com

In the comfort of your own home, sometimes opting out of a lock on doors to a bedroom or bathroom may seem innocent, but the moment a guest steps inside and has to play the game of “Is someone going to walk in on me?” it’s no longer fun.

Not only does it feel wildly uncomfortable to feel rushed in the bathroom, anxious about someone intruding, but it can also cause people to avoid coming over, using your bathroom at all, or uncomfortably holding in their business rather than taking a chance with a lockless door.

Advertisement

11. Stains

VH-Studio | Shutterstock.com

There are a lot of things people can overlook in someone else’s bathroom, but stains can be hard to ignore. They’re certainly one of the things in someone else’s bathroom that quietly creep people out, especially when they’re unavoidable, like in the toilet, lining the bathtub, or on a rug that’s impossible to step over.

It’s also one of the things that leads people to perceive a lack of cleanliness in the rest of your house, even if they haven’t seen it yet. So if you’re taking the time to clean your bathroom, focus on stains. They might be hard to remove, but they’ll help your guests feel more comfortable in your home.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.