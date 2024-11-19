From rising housing costs to the burdens of student loan debt and inaccessible grocery bills, many American families — including those in the middle class — are having a tough time getting by. Once an American economic class that was able to live comfortably without too much trouble, there are now several everyday essentials that were affordable 10 years ago that the middle class can’t afford anymore.

A survey from the National True Cost of Living Coalition found that nearly 65% of Americans report that they are struggling financially in their daily lives, contributing to their reduced spending habits, inability to pay for basic monthly expenses, and difficulty planning for their future with savings and retirement accounts.

Here are 11 everyday essentials that were affordable 10 years ago that the middle class can’t afford anymore

1. Eggs

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there’s been a nearly 123.9% increase in the price of eggs since 1990, largely due to general rising costs in recent years and inflation. Especially for middle class families that reside in central cities, they often experience even higher prices for basic necessities like eggs, as their grocery stores and farmer’s markets charge more.

While egg prices have started to lower in the past year, many families are still finding alternative options to breakfast foods that are equally nutritious and convenient for their families.

2. Feminine products

The average prices for feminine products like pads and tampons rose by nearly 10% in 2022, and as of July 2024, the average price of a package of tampons increased 36%. Even for people with the luxury of purchasing these products in bulk, like business owner Laurie Merrill does for her nonprofit organization, she argues inflation has massively affected her purchasing power. Today, individual tampons cost her nearly 21 cents a piece, compared to just 16 cents a few years ago.

A study in the Journal of Global Health Reports revealed that nearly two-thirds of low-income people who menstruate couldn’t afford regular menstruation products in the past year — largely contributing to a trend called “period poverty” that’s creeping into middle class families.

Contributing to rising rates of loneliness and grief in young menstruators, as access to products, education, waste management, and hygiene resources grows inaccessible, it’s clear that’s there’s not just negative financial outcomes to these everyday essentials that were affordable 10 years ago that the middle class can’t afford anymore, there’s also socioeconomic and interpersonal concerns for young women and menstruators.

3. Sauces

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average middle class American household spent nearly $500 a month on groceries, totaling over $5K a year, in 2022. Since 2022, average grocery prices have already risen by over 5%, making grocery shopping trips something to save for, rather than a blatant necessity.

To account for these rising prices, many families opt only for essentials like meat, canned goods, bread, and milk, sacrificing other “luxuries” like condiments that can add flavor, joy, and diversity to family meals. It’s this sacrifice that’s expected for financially struggling families, but also one that takes away from quality life and amplifies the money stress and dissatisfaction that many homes are experiencing.

While food insecurity has typically been labeled an issue of poverty, it’s growing to the middle class, where many families are already struggling financially, working multiple jobs to feed their families, afford basic bills, and pay off student loan debt. All of these financial experiences paint a complex picture, but they can help to explain why the middle class has resorted to credit cards and loans to get by, with nearly 50% of households grappling with credit card debt.

4. Fresh produce

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it’s not just basic grocery staples and essentials that are becoming increasingly inaccessible for middle class families, as the prices for fresh produce, supplements, and various meats have also increased massively. Their research reveals that upper middle class families, with annual incomes closer to $100K, are paying nearly 3% more than poorer households for the same food items — with grocery stores, farmer’s markets, and produce stands in higher income neighborhoods charging higher prices.

A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office also suggests that fresh foods experienced some of the highest rising costs compared to other items this year, with an increase of 9% for fresh produce and 10% for fresh meat products.

5. Breakfast cereal

While some grocery prices might be stablizing, the price of many breakfast cereals rose unsettlingly by nearly 14.2% year-over-year, according to Kellogg Co. Especially for families with multiple children eating different cereals, relying on the convenience of a quick breakfast in the morning, many have had to to switch up their daily routines to account for the rising costs.

Considering nearly 38.3 million Americans struggled with food insecurity in 2020 alone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it’s impossible to ignore how more issues of financial insecurity are seeping into middle class households’ daily lives.

6. Energy drinks or to-go coffees

Along with fast food, many chain coffee shops like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts have significantly raised their prices to combat the continually rising costs of coffee beans, making a to-go coffee or energy drink a luxury for many middle class families.

While coffee may not seem like a necessity to those who don’t drink it, for many families, it’s an everyday luxury that makes navigating the day easier for many — and now it’s inaccessible.

7. Fast food

Once an everyday staple for families seeking convenience and a bit of extra time, fast food has become relatively inaccessible for middle class families. According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis's March 2024 Consumer Price Index, the cost of eating at fast food restaurants rose by over 83% since 2014. Typically affordable fast food spots like McDonald’s have nearly doubled in price, while the lower tier like Starbucks and Subway only rose 39%.

Not only do these families, typically working multiple jobs or long hours, have to plan out extra time to cook or prepare their meals, they have to give up a little daily luxury that has been shown to add some joy for children in households struggling economically.

8. Streaming services

Especially now that streaming services are cracking down on password sharing and usage in multiple households, the accessibility of a monthly streaming service has become a luxury in many middle class families. According to research from Deloitte, Americans pay, on average, $61 each month on streaming services.

Despite 99% of American households footing the bill for that monthly subscription, and the average person spending more than three hours a day streaming digital media, many middle class families can’t afford it anymore, especially as rising costs in other areas like food and housing become inaccessible. Wherever families can cut costs, they’re trying to, taking away from little daily luxuries like fast food or watching Netflix in order to make ends meet.

9. Preventative healthcare

From daily medications and prescriptions to physical therapy and a healthy diet, many middle class households are forgoing preventative care due to financial struggles. Even for households with insurance that offers more coverage for preventative care following The Affordable Care Act, many still struggle to foot deductibles and make time to drive to doctor visits, pharmacies, and rehabilitation centers amid their busy schedules.

As for people without healthcare insurance, usually working contract or service jobs, they’re even less likely to receive both preventative and reactionary care, according to data from KFF, as they face more cost barriers than their insured counterparts.

10. Multiple vehicles

According to data from car shopping app CoPilot, new car prices have risen by over 30% in the past four years, with used car prices jumping by over 38%. A report from MarketWatch suggests that vehicle expenses today sabotage many people’s chances of maintaining their wealth, given high gas prices, inaccessible repair fees, and huge monthly car payments. They even suggest Americans need at least a household salary of $100K to be able to afford one car, let alone multiple.

Especially as the middle class continues shrinking with the majority of households making under $100K annually, not only do time constraints and general daily convenience become more problematic with fewer vehicles, managing car payments and maintenance causes many to take on more debt simply to afford the essentials.

11. Student loan and rent payments

According to a study from Qualtrics on behalf of Intuit Credit Karma, nearly 20% of student loan borrowers admit they’ve never made a payment towards their loans. Seeing this as less of a choice and more of a necessity, a hearty 50% of student loan borrowers feel financially unstable right now, not even able to afford basic necessities like gas, groceries, or their rent.

Although many young adults and middle class families were sold the traditional dream of getting a college degree, landing a stable job, and securing their comfortable financial status, many are now struggling with an unfulfilled promise, grappling with money stress that greatly affects their emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing, with many not even able to land a job that will cover their basic bills.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.