Every generation has a unique set of challenges, no matter what year they were born in. As easy as it is for older generations to declare that their hard times were the hardest, Gen Z is facing struggles boomers never experienced, which is why many of the things Gen Z thinks are luxuries are things boomers see as the bare minimum.

Being a young adult now means experiencing a completely different world than the one boomers did. When boomers were in their 20s, they were landing jobs and buying houses, whereas Gen Z is navigating continued economic instability, working hard just to stay afloat.

Here are 11 things Gen Z thinks are luxuries that boomers see as bare minimum

1. Owning a home

Group4 Studio from Getty Images

For boomers, owning a home is the bare minimum for being a successful adult, but Gen Z thinks home ownership is a luxury. Comparing one generation to another isn’t particularly useful, but it’s important to acknowledge that the economy Gen Z inherited looks nothing like the one boomers had at that same age.

According to the Berkeley Economic Review, boomers came of age in an economic upswing. The housing market was actually affordable back then, which meant that 45% of boomers bought their first home between 25 and 34 years old.

In contrast, Gen Z accounted for 6% of homes bought in 2022. Gen Z’s purchasing power is significantly lower than what boomers had, making it impossible to ignore the stark gap in how each generation lives.

2. Job stability

TONL from TONL Imagery

Boomers believe job stability is a bare minimum, but for Gen Z, it’s a luxury that exists beyond their reach. Graduating college guaranteed boomers a well-paying job, complete with benefits, consistent promotions, and a pension. Their idea of success centered around company loyalty, but Gen Z wasn’t awarded the same opportunities.

While boomers saw steady employment as the bare minimum, Gen Z is defined by an unrelenting sense of financial anxiety. The 2023 Gen Z Segmentation Study reported that 52% of Gen Z are extremely worried about not having enough money, which has a direct impact on the way they work. 39% of Gen Z supplement their primary source of income with a side hustle.

As much as boomers like to complain that Gen Z has no work ethic, they actually work multiple jobs at one time. For Gen Z, the future is too uncertain to rely on keeping one job for the rest of their lives, the way boomers did.

3. Free weekends

Shvets productions via canva

Having weekends to themselves was a given for boomers, but Gen Z thinks free weekends are a luxury. Even though boomers saw themselves as the “live to work” generation, they reveled in the glory of having 48 hours all to themselves. The moment the clock struck five on Friday, boomers were free from any work-related responsibilities. There were no urgent work emails to answer, because there was no such thing as email.

For boomers, the separation between their personal and professional lives was a bare minimum, but Gen Z aren’t as lucky. Remote work has benefits, but it also collapses any sense of having actual work-life balance. Gen Z feels constant pressure to stay connected to work, even on weekends.

4. Cheap groceries

SDI Productions from Getty Images via Canva

For Gen Z, inexpensive groceries are a luxury item, but for boomers, they’re a bare minimum. Gen Z’s economic reality is bleak. They experience a lack of stability across every sector, from finding steady work to meeting their basic needs. According to a 2023 financial survey, 33% of Gen Z worry about their ability to pay for everyday necessities.

Gen Z’s acute financial anxiety can be attributed to many converging factors. Their economic reality is a perfect storm of wage stagnation, record-high housing costs, and rising food costs that show no sign of slowing down. For Gen Z, buying a gallon of milk and a carton of eggs puts a serious strain on their wallets, which is something boomers don’t experience.

5. Going out to eat

filadendron from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Restaurants are a true luxury for Gen Z, while boomers see going out to eat as a bare minimum. Inflation drove up the cost of living across America, and it hit the restaurant industry especially hard. In 2023, restaurant inflation exceeded the rate of inflation on groceries. People weren’t eating out as often, but when they did, they spent a significant amount of money.

Even though inflation seems to be leveling out, menu prices keep climbing up. Restaurants have to cover increasing ingredient costs, along with higher wages for staff members and steep commercial rent. Even fast food restaurants aren’t immune to price hikes, which means grabbing a quick bite isn’t as cost-effective as it once was.

6. Gym memberships

A's Images via Canva

As health-conscious as Gen Z is, they think gym memberships are a luxury. Belonging to a gym is a bare minimum for boomers, but it requires a level of disposable income Gen Z doesn’t actually have access to. Gen Z has less spending power than boomers, but they don’t let limited funds stop them from sweating it out.

Gen Z makes up for their lack of material wealth with ingenuity. They seek out alternatives to the gym that don’t break the bank. They follow fitness influencers on social media, harnessing their digital prowess to craft a highly-personalized work-out. They find free yoga classes online, so they can stretch out at home. A gym membership might be a luxury for Gen Z, but gentle, nourishing movement is their birthright.

7. A savings account

FatCamera via Canva

Gen Z has yet to find themselves on solid economic footing. Making ends meet is their primary concern, so putting money into savings is a luxury they literally can’t afford.

According to a 2024 financial survey, 48% of Gen Z live paycheck to paycheck. Among the 40% of Gen Z who actually have an emergency fund, 53% only have $1,000 or less stored away. Without a stable stream of income, it’s virtually impossible for Gen Z to save. Without savings, it’s equally as impossible for them to build up wealth in the same way boomers have.

8. Going to the dentist

Piksel from Getty Images Pro

Visiting the dentist is a bare minimum for boomers, but Gen Z thinks that going to the dentist is a luxury. Basic dental care isn’t covered by health insurance and the cost of cleaning can be prohibitively expensive. Without insurance, the average cost of a dental cleaning is $104.

Even though dentists recommend regular cleanings every six months, most people in the U.S. don’t have dental insurance, which means spending around $200 for a routine, preventive procedure, while a deep cleaning or oral surgery is even more expensive.

9. Affordable mental health care

Polina Zimmerman from Pexels

Boomers might not believe in therapy, but at least they can afford it. Gen Z exists on the opposite side of the spectrum, reporting higher rates of anxiety and depression than older generations. They’re fully committed to doing the hard work of healing, but they can’t afford to access the professional support they need.

According to a survey from 2022, 47% of Gen Z young adults didn’t get mental health care, even though they needed it. They reported that high costs kept them from getting care. Gen Z is doing everything in their power to advocate for themselves and reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health, but they also need tangible support.

10. Living without roommates

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

When boomers were young, living without roommates was a post-college rite of passage, but for Gen Z, living alone is an inaccessible luxury. Buying a home is out of the question for most of Gen Z, but that doesn’t mean paying rent is easy for them, either.

Researcher Vince Wang revealed that accessing affordable housing will continue to be a struggle, especially for people of color and lower income households. “Across the income spectrum, the affordability crisis will get worse,” he explained.

According to The Urban Institute, economic and affordability constraints have forced younger generations to shift their living arrangements. More young adults live with their parents or with roommates than previous generations, which could negatively impact their futures.

“A significant decline in the real homeownership rate means more of today’s young adults won’t be able to build wealth through housing equity the way older generations did,” they concluded.

11. Retiring by 70

EpicStockMedia via Canva

Gen Z has decades to go until they hit retirement age, but that doesn't stop them from worrying about what’s to come. Their prospects for the future don’t seem especially promising, which is why actually being able to retire by 70 feels like a luxury that’s out of their reach.

Gen Z isn’t able to save for retirement the same way boomers have. According to a financial survey, only 13% of Gen Z reported that they have a 401K. Boomers might not be ready to retire on an emotional level, but they’ll be able to provide for themselves after they make that transition. They won’t just survive, they’ll thrive, which is a true luxury for Gen Z.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.