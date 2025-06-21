If you haven't heard it before, you've probably seen it in practice amongst wealthy people: money simply can't buy class. It may buy comfort, luxury, and choice, but it hardly ever teaches people how to respect others, treat them with kindness, or act in an intentional way in their lives.

Many of the things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class are clear, even across generations, social demographics, and income levels. If someone has money, they may have power, privileges, or influence, but they rarely have an innate sense of connection, personability, or charisma — that's something money just can't buy.

Here are 11 things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class

1. They wear bold brand-name clothing

kiuikson | Shutterstock

Whether it's a tacky luxury car, a bold clothing item with a clear brand name, or the most expensive technology, flaunting their wealth is one of the things that instantly reveals someone has money, but no class. Compared to people who leverage "quiet luxury" — still embodying a wealthy aura, but in a more demure way — less classy individuals seek attention by reminding other people of what they can afford.

Of course, flaunting wealth isn't just a matter of poor taste and class, a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology also argues it paints people as "selfish" and "poor team players" in personal and professional environments.

RELATED: People Who Value This One Thing More Than Money Are Way Happier, Says Study

Advertisement

2. They tip service workers poorly

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Even though they have the money to tip, oftentimes without even noticing the money is gone, people who have money but no class often tip service workers poorly. They view their own personal wealth and status in society as superior, which is why they try to flaunt it so desperately as a way to seek approval and validation.

However, that also means that when it comes to interacting with people in the service industry or even an employee they're paying to do a job, they actively de-humanize them by weaponizing their money through other people's livelihoods.

Advertisement

3. They name-drop for attention

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

According to psychologist Liane Davey, the most insecure wealthy people name-drop to feel important. Rather than seeking out connections with people who appreciate their authenticity and genuinity, they experiment with different personalities and attention-seeking behaviors to flaunt their wealth, prestige, and influence.

However, a study from Social Influence argues that it's one of the things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class, as it encourages other people to perceive them as less competent, more manipulative, and most importantly, insecure in social situations.

Advertisement

4. They use their money to intimidate

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Seeking approval, attention, and validation for their wealth, one of the things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class is making other people feel small or invaluable simply because they don't have the same income.

Whether they use their money and power to intimidate others into getting what they want or dismiss other people's opinions, emotions, and perspectives simply because of their economic class, rich people with no class prefer to shape their social circles and conversations around their personal need for attention.

Advertisement

5. They're transactional

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

Whether it's lending a helping hand to a friend or offering emotional support to a co-worker, people with money but no class often expect something in return when they go out of their way to help others. At the end of the day, they're transactional people; no matter how much money they make, if they're giving it to others or supporting someone with their influence, they won't do it for free.

Of course, helping others without expectations often boosts mental health and social connections, while simultaneously reducing stress, but classless people who weaponize their money and support don't reap these same benefits. In fact, they often receive the opposite, sparking disconnection, mistrust, and resentment in their closest relationships.

Advertisement

6. They avoid taking accountability

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class is their lack of accountability. Whether it's internal insecurity, isolation, or an inflated ego, they often feel pressured to dominate social interactions and avoid taking accountability to support a misguided sense of superiority.

Because of their money, status, and prestige, they feel entitled to everything and everyone's time and attention, which is why they don't grapple with guilt for blame-shifting onto others and refusing to own up to their mistakes.

Advertisement

7. They brag about their privilege

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Whether it's overstepping rules other people can't buy their way out of or bragging about their privileges, one of the signs of a person with wealth but no class is their ignorance. They not only refuse to acknowledge the barriers other people have when it comes to money — suggesting their "hard work" is the only reason they're successful — they dismiss and invalidate other people by bragging about their situation.

Like many of the other things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class, this bragging mentality generally feels invalidating and dismissive. People not only don't want to be around a person who's constantly putting themselves on a misguided pedestal, they tend to avoid situations and interactions where they're around, if they can help it.

Advertisement

8. They judge people based on money

fizkes | Shutterstock

Many people judge people based on their income or the money they have, like a study from Scientific Reports suggests, because they associate effort with price. When someone has a higher salary or more money, it's typically other wealthy people that believe it's because of their hard work or effort, when it's more often than not a discussion of privilege.

Judging people based on their money, rather than their character or empathy, is one of the things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class. They'd prefer to put themselves in social situations and build relationships with people who value money over everything, even if that means promoting loneliness and isolation along the way.

Advertisement

9. They equate quality to price

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

From picking restaurants to try, to dressing themselves in new clothes, and buying presents for other people, equating quality or sentimentality with price is one of the things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class. It not only undermines the connection and emotional intimacy of relationships — like gifting someone an expensive watch they'll never wear — it feels tacky and tasteless.

Even studies show that quality isn't necessarily intertwined with price, but classless people don't mind, as they're more concerned with flaunting their wealth and asserting their prestige than investing in longevity or quality items.

Advertisement

10. They waste food

Milan Ilic Photographer | Shutterstock

Wasting food, resources, and money just because they have the ability to do so is one of the things that instantly reveal someone has money but no class. Rather than helping people in less fortunate situations or giving back to the people in their lives, they'd prefer to flaunt their wealth by making it look disposable.

Studies show that it's often wealthy people who waste the most food, simply because they overspend or exaggerate their needs on a daily basis. But this practice and lack of empathy for people struggling in their lives and communities is more of a character reflection than a status symbol.

Advertisement

11. They only help people for attention

Carballo | Shutterstock

The only times a classless wealthy person will help others or offer support is when someone else is watching or taking notes. If they're not going to get something in return, be praised for helping, or be able to flaunt their status, they won't help.

While the classiest people lead with empathy and offer kindness without expectations, the classless do the opposite — weaponizing their money to get what they want and leaving people in their lives struggling when they refuse to worship their status or give them attention.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.