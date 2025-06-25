6 Choices Frugal People Make Every Day That Keep Them From Going Broke, Even If They Don’t Make That Much Money

In tough, unpredictable economic times like ours, it often feels like there's only one solution to money problems: more money. And it certainly wouldn't hurt! However, especially in our age of subscriptions, contactless payments, and constant advertising, it's all too easy to FEEL like you have your finances under control when you really don't. And according to a finance expert, that's where you can find tools to help your financial situation, even if a pay raise is a pipe dream.

When economic storms hit, there are nearly always two camps: those who survive mostly unscathed and those who get thrown into financial turmoil. How much money you make is, of course, a major factor, but Fred Harrington, an investment and finance expert at Vetted Prop Firms, says it's just as often a person's financial habits that make the difference.

Don't worry, this isn't one of those "stop going to Starbucks and eating so much avocado toast" deals. Rather, it's about taking a long-game look at your money. "The people who never seem to worry about money aren't necessarily earning more than everyone else," Harrington said. “They've simply developed habits that protect them from financial shocks and help them build wealth steadily over time." Here are six ways you can do just that.

1. Always 'pay yourself first.'

Kaboompics.com | Pexels

This time-honored financial advice is time-honored for a reason. "Pay yourself first" means putting money into your savings account first thing on every payday, before paying any other bills, even if it's just $5. Harrington suggested 10% if you can swing it, but any amount counts!

"Most people save whatever's left over at the end of the month, which is usually nothing," Harrington said. “Smart savers flip this around. They save first, then figure out how to live on the rest. It's amazing how quickly you adapt when you have no choice."

2. Build an emergency fund before making any other financial moves.

"An emergency fund is the difference between a setback and a catastrophe," explained Harrington. "I've seen too many people with good incomes lose everything because one unexpected expense turned into a debt spiral. Three months of expenses in the bank changes everything.”

Those three months of expenses may take some of us ages to save up, so look at it as a long-term goal. After all, most Americans don't have enough cash on hand for a surprise $400 expense. Harrington said to shoot for that first and build from there. "Even $500 can prevent you from reaching for credit cards when life throws curveballs," he added.

3. Track every penny, but don't obsess.

Being a nickel-and-diming penny-pincher who knows where every cent is going requires more scrutiny than most of us have time or energy for. But spending willy-nilly and calling it good is the opposite extreme, and can result in tons of extra spending without you even noticing.

Harrington said simply keeping track of your spending, whether it's with an app, a spreadsheet, or just paper and pen, can help people identify patterns, both good and bad. "Maybe they're spending $80 monthly on coffee shops without realizing it, or subscription services are quietly draining $200 from their account…" Harrington suggested. "People are often shocked when they first track their spending. That daily coffee and pastry can easily cost $150 a month — money that could be building wealth instead."

4. Resist 'lifestyle inflation.'

Lifestyle inflation is when you upgrade your life every time you get a raise, bonus, or unexpected bit of cash. Harrington said financially savvy people avoid this and maintain the status quo even after getting flush.

"Every time your expenses grow to match your income, you're essentially giving yourself a pay cut," Harrington said. Using that extra income for investments, paying down debt, and saving are much better options that will reap long-term rewards.

5. Shop with a list and stick to it.

Gustavo Fring | Pexels | Canva Pro

"Impulse purchases are wealth killers, and frugal people know this," Harrington said. Still, it's perhaps never been easier to impulse buy. We're bombarded with ads for products every time we open our phones to do absolutely anything.

Harrington said that whether it's groceries, clothes, or household items, financially secure people tend to use lists based on their budget and have the discipline to stick with them. This helps them avoid emotional spending and buying unnecessary stuff. "Retailers spend millions studying how to get you to spend your money," Harrington said. "A simple shopping list is your best defense against their psychological tactics."

6. Automate everything possible.

Automating anything financial helps remove human error as well as temptation. We're talking about things like enabling autopay functions on credit cards and other bills, setting up automatic savings transfers, and automatic investment contributions.

"Automation is like having a financial assistant who never takes a day off,” Harrington said. "It's the lazy person's guide to wealth building — and it works better than relying on willpower alone."

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the concept of building wealth when you don't make much money, but thinking long-term and enacting small changes like these can provide the first drops in the bucket. "Skipping one coffee might save you $3, but doing it consistently for a year saves $1,000," Harrington said. "Start with just one habit, master it, then add another. Within a year, your entire financial picture can transform."

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.