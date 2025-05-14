People who were raised to never waste anything in childhood secretly struggles with some particular issues because they were raised with the belief that reusing and repurposing things was not just practical but a responsibility they are required to uphold. They learned that every resource and opportunity needs to be maximized and used until they aren't able to use it anymore.

While this is a good thing to learn as a kid and can help build both a strong sense of being able to appreciate and respect what you have, it also ends up adding unnecessary pressure as kids become adults who now aren't able to shake that same ideology. As grown ups, they have a constant drive to make the most of every single they have, whether it's a material item or even their emotions and time. This constant need to uphold those same values can lead to a set of struggles that aren't quite obvious to others. What once started off as well-intentioned can quickly morph into burdens that impact their daily lives and make things harder than they have to be.

Here are 11 things people raised to never waste anything secretly struggle with in adulthood

1. They have difficulty saying no

fizkes | Shutterstock

People raised to never waste anything may struggle with this idea that they need to maximize every opportunity that comes their way. This can manifest in different ways, but one of the most prominent ways is having trouble saying no to things because they don't want to seem as if they're being ungrateful or wasteful with the moments that may come to them. This might mean they agree to do extra tasks, take on more responsibilities even if their plate is full, attend gatherings they don't have the energy for, or be at others' beck-and-call whenever they need it.

Clinical psychologist Ahona Guha reminded people who struggle with saying no is that a good boundary to hold is knowing you cannot control someone's reaction when hearing that you aren't able to do something for them.

"Allowing other people to experience and process their feelings without making it your responsibility, is a key competency when thinking of saying no to something. It might be helpful to remember that most reasonable people will respond well to an occasional no, and if someone is unreasonable then it is even more reason to erect firmer boundaries and say no more often."

Advertisement

2. They feel guilty for taking time to themselves

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

It can be hard for these individuals to actually dedicate time to self-care and making sure they're checking in on themselves instead of giving all of their energy to other people. Because these people may struggle to say no, and put their foot down, it puts them in a lot of situations where they are overlooking their own needs. There's nothing worse that you can do for your mental well-being than not prioritizing self care.

"Self-care may seem selfish, but it’s not. In fact, we believe self-care should actually be viewed as a necessity. Once this mindset shift is made, finding ways to add self-care elements into your life becomes easier," explained psychiatrists Marketa Wills and Carlin Barnes.

Advertisement

3. They feel frustrated when things don't work out

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

When people are raised with the mindset of not wasting anything, this can expand to how they view themselves in particular. They may be individuals that strive for perfectionism, which is incredibly unhealthy because nothing on this planet is perfect by any means, much less human beings. Psychologist Cara Gardenswartz explained that perfectionism can lead to struggles with decision-making, procrastination due to fear, and intense pressure to meet unrealistic expectations.

This mindset makes it hard for individuals to accept their mistakes and take risks because they feel that if it's not perfect, than it's not worth their effort. By spending all of their energy trying to avoid failure that they end up missing out on the best opportunities.

Advertisement

4. They have a hard time letting things go and decluttering

Stock-Asso | Shutterstock

Decluttering and getting rid of their items can be especially hard for people who have been conditioned to reuse and repurpose their belongings. Letting go of any of their material items can trigger feelings of guilt and anxiety amongst these individuals because parting from them can feel as more of a loss than relieving.

"Adopt the 'one in, one out' rule. If you’re looking to significantly declutter your space, for every new item you bring in, let go of one you no longer need. Ask, 'Does this serve me?' If an item doesn’t add value or joy, it’s time to part ways guilt-free," suggested psychologist Mark Travers.

It takes an extremely conscious effort to move away from this scarcity mindset because sometimes the only way to have actual peace of mind is to actively get rid of things in your space that you're not using anymore. By letting things go that no longer serve you, you're making more room in your life to find things that give you purpose and happiness.

Advertisement

5. They have an aversion to food-waste

l i g h t p o e t | Shutterstock

One of the most prominent ways that people were raised not to waste anything comes back to food. Kids were told by their parents that they needed to finish all of the food on their plate because there were other children starving in third-world countries. Now as adults, these individuals may struggle with getting rid of their food waste and may want to use every single piece of food in their fridge before even thinking about going grocery shopping again.

While food waste is a considered a problem, with approximately one-third of food produced for human consumption being lost or wasted annually, it doesn't mean that individuals should be forced to eat food they no longer want. Overcoming this mindset means actually seeing that letting go of food has nothing to do with failure but instead choosing simplicity and what works for you.

Advertisement

6. Constantly comparing themselves to others

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

When people are raised with this idea that they can never waste anything end up developing this heightened sense of awareness of what other people are doing and constantly comparing themselves to others as well. These individuals may wonder if they're doing enough and utilizing all of the resources they should be, and essentially, not wasting their potential. They may carry this fear that they're not living up to their capabilities in the ways that others are.

However, the danger of comparison ends up doing more harm to the actual individual than anyone else. Research has shown that while comparison can bring about feelings of motivation and self-perception, it can also lead to feelings of inadequacy, anxiety, and low self-esteem. The irony of always looking at what other people are doing means that you end up missing out on the joys that life has to offer because you're too busy trying to measure up to someone else's definition of success.

Advertisement

7. They push themselves too hard

New Africa | Shutterstock

These types of individuals often see things like time and energy as resources that need to always be utilized. It gets to the point where they'll often push themselves too hard because they feel that resting or doing nothing is irresponsible to their own time. In the same way they struggle with prioritizing self-care, they will find themselves choosing to overwork their own bodies and minds.

This ends up leading to feeling extreme exhaustion and burn out because you simply can't push your body like it's a machine and expect it to continue functioning like normal. There's such value in rest and recovery, whether you want to admit that or not. The only way you can achieve success in life is by making sure you're checking in with yourself at the end of every day.

Advertisement

8. They feel guilty when having to spend money

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

This mindfulness of not wanting to waste anything can even extend to an adult's pockets. These individuals struggle with casual and spontaneous spending because they feel that those kinds of expenses are incredibly irresponsible and a waste of their money when they can either be saving or spending it on something more practical. While this can be a good thing when it comes to managing money, it also means that they're depriving themselves of the pleasure that comes with buying something for them.

You don't have to go out and spend thousands of dollars on things to make yourself happy, but the occasional treat or indulgence won't hurt either. Once in a while, it's good to give back to yourself in the same way that you might give to others.

Advertisement

9. They have a tendency to keep things 'just in case'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

These individuals who were raised to never waste anything may have a compulsory nature to always hold onto things "just in case" they may need it later. Even if they know, deep down, that they're never going to use that item again, they simply don't want to feel the guilt and anxiety that takes over at the idea of simply throwing it away or even giving it away. With this mindset, it can eventually just lead to living in a space that's always cluttered, similar to their fear of having let go of things.

However, the only way that you'll be able to leave in a peaceful state of mind and home is by getting rid of things that no longer add value to your life. It can be that old pair of sneakers you've had since childhood, or even going through your email and deleting things that don't matter anymore. Whatever it is, keeping it for a rainy day is often never really going to happen.

Advertisement

10. They struggle to ask for help

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Asking for help can feel like an admission of failure and inefficiency for people that have been raised to never waste anything. They may feel that relying on others or even asking for support can reflect poorly on their own abilities because they feel this need to always be resourceful and self-sufficient people. However, there's no good that comes from choosing to always shoulder the burdens of life without having a support system in your corner to uplift you when that burden starts to crush you.

Asking for help is never a sign of weakness, but rather a strength of being able to recognize that you simply can't handle everything on your own. The sooner you're able to learn that, the easier it gets to navigate the obstacles that life tends to throw your way.

Advertisement

11. They are hesitant to use new things

fizkes | Shutterstock

People who were raised to have a deep respect for things so as not to waste them often struggle with being able to try and use new things. Mostly because they've been conditioned to keep holding onto something until the wheels are pretty much falling off of it. Instead, they'll keep new items in its packaging, letting it collect dust for months, maybe even years, before they even think to open it up and use it.

In their minds, once that items is gone, it's lost it's value and cannot be replaced. However, being able to use what you have now is one of the best ways to honor anything versus just letting it take up space and clutter in your home. It doesn't outweigh the excitement and joy that comes from experiencing that item in present time.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.