Outside of literal language development and nonverbal communication — both of which tend to be influenced by poverty and income level, according to a study from the University of Michigan — there are many things working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person. Whether it's their physical appearance, their general demeanor, or specific communication behaviors, they can be impossible to ignore.

Of course, the income gap between the working class and the wealthy often sparks a lot of tension. It not only hinders connection through shared experiences, but influences communication and language. Without the tools to bridge the gap, many find themselves struggling to connect, empathize, and understand the other side.

Here are 11 things working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person

1. They use polished language

One of the first things many working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person is their word choice and polished tone. Whether it's intentional or not, it tends to further the social divide between individuals of different economic backgrounds — not just because word choice is unclear and overcomplicated, but because the tone of voice is unapproachable and unwelcoming.

Of course, studies, like one from the Canadian Medical Education Journal, argue that polished and overcomplicated language isn't as effective as people believe it is. In fact, it's often more reflective of a person's insecurities — trying to sound wealthier, more confident, or intelligent — rather than their true class and knowledge.

So, clarity and simplicity isn't just the way to bridge the gap between demographics, it's also a tool to be perceived more positively on a personal level in social interactions and conversations.

2. They wear a certain type of clothing

Most truly wealthy people, at least the ones with class, tend to avoid flashy brand-name clothing that obviously flaunts their wealth, but that doesn't mean their outfits and clothing choices aren't still one of the first things that a working class person notices in a conversation.

Even if it's "quiet luxury," where the designer and expensive clothes themselves aren't clearly labeled with their price or brand, it's obvious when someone has the money to invest in their wardrobe. From being perfectly pressed, to smelling great, and even having perfectly curated accessories, a person's clothing can say a lot about the kind of disposable income they have.

3. They don't think about money

In passing interactions, like getting a drink at a coffee shop or buying lunch, one of the first things working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person is their aversion to talking about money. They'll not only pay without checking their bank account first, they'll pick up other people's bills, pay for things, and add on additional costs without reservation.

They have the freedom to be relaxed and passive about money, while working class people often spend a lot of personal, social, and emotional energy trying to maintain a sense of control over their financial state.

4. They talk about the big picture

According to a report from the Financial Health Network, more than 70% of Americans are "financially unhealthy," struggling under the weight of insecurity and financial crises on a daily basis. So, it's not just long-term struggles that they're worried about, it's everyday decisions like being able to afford groceries that keep them stuck in the anxiety of the present moment.

However, wealthy people are able to talk about long-term plans, investments, vacations, and goals because they have the financial freedom to do so. They don't have to worry about budgeting to pay their rent or cutting back on "fun" money to get groceries for their families — they have the freedom to think "big picture," which can feel foreign to working class families.

5. They have certain body language

A study from Psychological Science found that people can differentiate between individuals of different socioeconomic backgrounds simply by acknowledging their body language.

According to these researchers, disengaged body language, like getting distracted or fidgeting, was more common for people of wealthier backgrounds, while engaged cues, like head nodding and eye contact were associated with working class individuals.

So, while it might be different for every person — not every wealthy person is disengaged in conversations — it's still one of the things working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person, whether it's positive body language or not.

6. They reference unfamiliar hobbies and activities

Many wealthy people spend more time in communities and environments that working class people will never socially engage in, so it's not surprising that these references in conversation are one of the things working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person.

Whether it's a country club or private schools, these references are typically restricted by financial freedom or family income, so they're unfamiliar to people chatting in social interactions. Even if they're not being used to signal affluence intentionally, they often tend to be perceived in negative ways by working class people — serving as symbols of their financial status and wealth.

7. They're less likely to trust people

According to a study from PNAS Nexus, wealthy people are less likely to trust people in social interactions to treat them positively. Whether it's tied to their sense of wealth or simply a defense mechanism, it's one of the things working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person.

From being asked for help in the workplace to engaging in social behaviors outside of the house, they may be more willing to engage in altruistic activities like volunteering, like the study's researchers suggest, but they don't offer up trust to others immediately.

8. They're out of touch from modern struggles

Many people who grew up in affluent families or live in high-class social contexts tend to feel "out of touch" from reality when conversing with people from other socioeconomic backgrounds. Whether it's conversations about paying bills, being able to afford basic necessities, or talking about societal headlines in the current state of the world, it's one of the things working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person.

In some cases, this mentality stems from their protectiveness and defensiveness over their financial state. A study from the University of California argues that some wealthy people feel "deserving" of their financial state, even in situations where it's been inherited or a side effect of privilege, causing them to fall out of touch with modern struggles and even defend their superiority in conversations about them.

9. They're more personally attached to work

Compared to working class people, who tend to view their jobs as a mechanism for making money and surviving, wealthy people may have a much different relationship with their careers. Whether it's talking about passion projects in conversations or business ventures they're simply "trying out," wealthy people tend to have the privilege to experiment, seek purpose, and try new things in their professional lives.

Especially considering more and more people are yearning for a sense of purpose and meaning in their work, it's not surprising that this freedom of choice gap between economic classes is one of the things working class people notice — and may even feel resentful about — when talking to upper-class individuals.

10. They expect convenience

Expecting convenience and having a subtle aura of entitlement in public spaces is one of the things working class people notice instantly when they talk to a wealthy person. Whether it's skipping lines at a coffee shop, avoiding traffic, or upgrading a flight to avoid closeness with others, wealthy people have the freedom of choice because of their money.

Even when it comes to buying groceries, wealthy people have a sense of entitlement that urges them to seek convenience. According to a study from the Journal of Marketing Research, upper-class individuals are more likely to buy unsustainable groceries — like individually packaged snacks — simply because they have a higher price tag.

11. They have a misguided view of hard work

Having a strong work ethic doesn't necessarily mean you'll make a lot of money or secure financial stability in your life, even if that's your main goal. It's this misguided belief that fuels beliefs like "The American Dream," that actively discount other socioeconomic and political factors that keep people living in low-income situations and impoverished communities.

While most people living in these situations can understand that wealth is a conversation of circumstances, rather than hard work or sheer work ethic, more affluent people may fall short on recognizing it. Many wealthy people overlook the nuance of their privilege, suggesting that all anyone needs to be financially successful is hard work and determination, which is clearly not the case.

Considering there's plenty of low-income people working multiple jobs and long hours to support their families, yet still living paycheck to paycheck, it's impossible to not immediately notice the irony of conversations about work ethic with wealthy people.

