8 Things That Are Clear Indications Of A Person Who Has Lots And Lots Of Money

On the surface, identifying people who have money seems obvious. They might drive a high-end car or live in a huge mansion. Perhaps they wear the most expensive brands, have luxurious habits, and have an entourage ready to follow them wherever they go at their request.

But the people who are really sitting on a fortune think differently than the average person and show it in more subdued ways. If you're looking for clear indications of a person who has lots and lots of money, they're more likely to be far more subtle. Sure, when you are new to having money, you might run out and pick up the fanciest things you can find just because finally can, but those with old money or who don't need to show everyone that they have it tend to be more demure, choosing to live more modestly while continuing to build their wealth. Instead, you'll notice they have some common habits that give their status away.

1. They don't talk about money

It's easy to assume those who brag the most about their abundance have the most money, but that is far from true. Those people want everyone to know that they are financially secure and that money is no object. They flash it to gain power and influence, fully aware that people will long for their lifestyle and be at their beck and call.

But truly wealthy people are more discreet about their financial situations. They avoid attracting unwanted attention and to maintain a sense of privacy. People with money have to navigate social pressures or jealousies and mitigate risk by keeping everyone out of their personal affairs.

2. They don't haggle about prices

People with lots and lots of money know that you get what you pay for. They want quality and are willing to fork over the funds to get it. You will rarely find a person of great means in a store bargain shopping. They know what they want and are prepared to absorb the costs.

When you have access to the best of the best and have a standard of living in luxury, you weigh the costs versus the benefits and have already predetermined that your preferences are totally worth it. Money is not an issue, so you spend it on things that make life better for you.

3. They pay for convenience

While some of us have the time and energy to grocery shop every week to make certain our refrigerators and cabinets are filled, people with real money might find it more prudent to spend time on money-making activities while someone else does the shopping on their behalf.

If you have lots and lots of money at your disposal, you are able to be more choosy with what you give your time to. Things like running errands in traffic, heading to the crowded mall to pick up a gift, or delivering a package become a thing of the past when you have the option to have someone else do it and focus on staying wealthy.

4. They aren't living paycheck to paycheck

Many of us know that feeling of waiting for our direct deposit to drop at 12:01 am on payday. We are one paycheck away from homelessness and despair, and when we get paid, it's just in a nick of time. People who have a surplus of money are not sitting around waiting for it to appear in their accounts.

As a matter of fact, they hardly notice individual transactions. They already have enough and know that anything additional will be there when they need it. Those who are well-off don't need to watch their money daily and are confident that all of their finances will be effectively accounted for because they have implemented the right checks and balances.

5. They don't care about brand names

Rich people don't wear their money, meaning they are not concerned with the latest fads and trends. They got where they are by understanding the true value of money and would rather invest in things that appreciate in value, rather than those that depreciate.

A clear indication of someone who has lots and lots of money is that they don't feel like they have to advertise it by grabbing the more expensive labels and shoving their wealth in the faces of the less fortunate. They prefer to wear sensible, comfortable clothing that meets their needs. They would rather put money into their own pockets than the owners of extravagant brands.

6. Their bills are on autopay

Those who struggle financially typically choose not to have their bills on autopay. They know that their ability to have those funds in their accounts by the due dates is questionable and prefer more flexibility in case they need an extension. People who have lots and lots of money set it and forget it. They don't want the hassle of managing bills, so automatic payments are ideal.

Rich people view these regularly timed payments as just another convenience in a life full of them. Anything that can be automated will be so they can spend time on the things that really matter to them instead of paying bills online.

7. They give back

Most people would love to give to the less fortunate, but many consider themselves a part of that demographic and are only able to take care of their own needs. People with extreme wealth have money to burn and choose to participate in various philanthropic causes.

When your money is long, you have an understanding that you are blessed and privileged. You have an empathetic heart and compassion for people who have less than you do, and you help out wherever you can. The act of paying it forward makes them not only rich in finances, but also rich in spirit.

8. They have a rich aura

There is a distinct energy that some people walk into a room with. You can tell that they are classy, or dignified, or poor, or rich, or confident, or otherwise. That atmosphere or quality that everyone gives off is their aura. Each person has their own unique aura or energy field that encircles them everywhere they go.

People with lots and lots of money definitely have the aura to match, whether they showcase their riches or not. Something about them just smells like wealth and expensive habits. They move slowly and methodically, not in a rush to get anywhere fast. You get the feeling that we are all on their time, and they know it.

