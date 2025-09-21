Frugality is a mindset that many people overlook, chalking it up to a "cheap" lifestyle or struggling to comprehend the discomfort of giving up their misguided coping skills. However, frugality is truly rooted in intentionality and conversations. Frugal people make an effort to save money and conserve their resources where they can, so when the first of the month comes around or an unexpected expense happens, they're comfortable and prepared.

Even in subtle conversations and running errands, the way people speak about and spend their money reveals their frugal mindset. In fact, if you refuse to waste a dollar, you'll always say these things out loud. And it alerts other people to the way you view money.

If you refuse to waste a dollar, you'll always say these 11 things out loud

1. 'We have food at home'

If you're the child of a frugal parent or live with someone who refuses to waste a dollar, chances are you've heard a phrase like "we have food at home" a million times. Even if it's annoying in the moment, they're doing you a favor, especially in the wake of rising fast food prices and grocery bills.

So, if you're the person refusing to waste a dollar on food, you may be giving up a little bit more of your time and convenience, but you're saving money that could be better spent on things that truly matter to you — from quality time with your family, to end-of-the-year trips, and emergency savings accounts.

2. 'I'll wait until it goes on sale'

Instead of leaning into the pressures of impulsive spending, especially online, people who refuse to waste a dollar rely on phrases like "I'll wait until it goes on sale" to wait. They may keep things in their cart or come back to stores when they have the money, but they never make excuses for spending beyond their means, even if it's uncomfortable.

Even if waiting for a sale or changing their grocery list to spend less money is the key to long-term savings, they end up having more money to spend how they want at the end of the year, even if it only goes into a retirement fund or savings account.

3. 'I can find it cheaper somewhere else'

By leveraging loyalty programs, using coupons, and scouting out the best price at different stores, people who refuse to waste a dollar can actually save a ton of money. Whether it's groceries, clothing, or a household repair, they don't mind spending extra time looking for the best "bang for their buck" if it saves them a few dollars.

So, if you're one of these people, chances are you say things like "I can find it cheaper somewhere else" out loud often. Even if you get a groan from your kids or an eyeroll from friends while shopping, in the long run, you'll have more money to spend and save.

4. 'I can fix it myself'

When it comes to household repairs, people who refuse to waste a dollar often do them personally. They're not interested in outsourcing labor for a hefty paycheck if they have the tools and knowledge to do it themselves.

Of course, it may take more effort and time — a commodity often larger and more influential than money itself — to complete, but if you hear "I can fix it myself," it's a lifestyle decision, not always a financial choice.

5. 'If it's not in the budget, it's not happening'

If they have a healthy relationship with money — rather than a rigid one, characterized by sacrifice and emotional turmoil — people adamant about saving money can reap a lot of benefits from following a budget. Especially if they have the self-discipline to say "no" to things they can't afford, instead of spending money they don't have, a phrase like "if it's not in the budget, it's not happening" can be effective.

Of course, there's a fine line between an unhealthy, strict budget, where people sabotage their quality of life and relationships for a few extra dollars, and a healthy one.

6. 'That's a want, not a need'

If you refuse to waste a dollar, you'll always say things like "that's a want, not a need" out loud. Whether it's in the grocery store, scrolling through social media, or creating a budget, you're very intentional about only spending on essential things and experiences.

To be truly successful at curbing spending in these areas, frugal people often have to make an effort to look inward — finding community, regulating their emotions, and coping with stress in healthy ways, rather than with money. When they're on social media, they're not impulsively buying things to fit in with other people, but instead making time for self-care, social time, and rest on their own accord.

7. 'It still works'

If it's not broken, a frugal person isn't going to try to fix it. Whether it's a winter jacket, a piece of furniture in their home, or their used car, they'll often use a phrase like "it still works" to justify avoiding unnecessary spending. Even if it chips away at their productivity during the day or their comfort at home, if they refuse to waste a dollar, you'll hear these kinds of phrases often.

Of course, this is the sentiment that frugal people are buying into when they invest in high-quality products — they often intend to buy things once and use them for as long as they can.

8. 'I'll just save up and pay cash'

There are a number of ways that frugal people avoid paying interest on things like credit cards, including paying their bills on time and in full, spending within their means, and being responsible with any credit card expenses. However, a phrase like "I'll just save up and pay cash" is another means for avoiding wasting dollars on unnecessary interest rates.

Of course, not everyone has the luxury of paying out of pocket for everything, especially if they're already struggling to afford their basic necessities, but for things that they can wait to pay for in cash — rather than with a loan or credit card — it can end up saving them a lot in the long run.

9. 'I'll stick with water'

If they do find themselves in a restaurant or celebrating with someone by going out to dinner, a frugal person who refuses to waste a dollar will never order a drink that's not water. Water is free, so why wouldn't you opt for that to save a few dollars?

Of course, there's also the added benefits of always opting for water, like clarity, hydration, and energy, but for frugal people, it's also a financial decision. They can worry less about the investment of an experience at a restaurant if they make several small decisions with their budget in mind.

10. 'I can make that at home'

Whether it's a latte or a new pair of pants, people who are overly frugal in their daily life take pride in learning new skills that can cut back their spending. They don't mind making, fixing, and sewing things themselves, especially if it means they can avoid wasting money on replacements and brand-new things.

According to a study from the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, people who regularly cook at home also spend much less money on food every year than those who rely on the convenience of fast food and restaurants. So, even when it comes to cooking, people who refuse to waste a dollar will always opt to cook a meal at home, even if it means trying to recreate a dish or meal they saw in public.

11. 'If it doesn't last, it's not worth it'

Many people believe that people who spend on luxury high-quality goods are generally "big spenders," but a study from the Journal of Consumer Research found that these kinds of spenders actually save more in the long run. People who spend with quantity in mind have more debt and tend to spend more money, while those who prioritize quality save.

So, if you refuse to waste a dollar, you'll always say things like "if it doesn't last, it's not worth it" out loud. You care more about buying and making things that last, rather than keeping up with the latest consumerist trend.

Although many people consider frugal people to be "cheap," the truth is that they're willing to invest in nice things if they're made to last. They consider spending on cheap and trendy things as a "waste," but buying a nice jacket or a pair of quality boots that will last them for years is an investment.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.