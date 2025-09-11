Having an old-school perspective when it comes to spending money on certain things actually proves to be a really good thing. While most modern-day thinkers prioritize short-term satisfaction, extravagant experiences, and flaunting social status, old-school thinkers prioritize a more humble and long-term approach to spending.

Having this approach is likely to be more beneficial when it comes to long-term financial goals you wish to achieve. It also helps you overcome marketing influence and current societal trends that could potentially lead you into financial instability. Remaining true to your old-school ways, especially when considering whether or not to spend money on these things, is surely to pay off.

If you refuse to spend money on these 11 things, you're definitely old-school in a good way

1. Expensive coffee

If you refuse to spend money on expensive coffee, you most likely view it in a similar light to older generations. Instead of spending excessive amounts of money on something that could be made at home, it is old-school to decide you’ll save the money and not splurge on a small luxury.

Younger generations gravitate toward a mindset that views coffee as more than just an overpriced beverage. They view it as a social opportunity and an exciting outing, making them more likely to splurge in order to have the experience of trying new coffee and meeting new people, rather than make what most would consider a financially smart decision and make it at home.

2. Brand-new cars

Similar to the old-school mindset behind not spending money on expensive coffee, having a more financially conservative mindset towards purchasing vehicles is also old-school. Older generations believe in sacrificing short-term satisfaction for long-term gain. Settling for the used car now means larger savings later.

Older generations also consider how the value of new cars versus old cars impacts how much money you lose overall. If you are more old-school, you will also be aware that a new car loses its value much quicker than a used car, therefore you will know it is financially smarter to refuse to spend your money on brand-new cars.

3. Subscription services

If you possess the old-school mindset that values ownership and not falling into consumer trends, then you most likely refuse to pay for subscription services. It’s not that previous generations didn’t consume media, but rather that the media they consumed actually became something they could own.

Most media outlets now require recurring payments that never lead to ownership, and someone who is old-school would not be okay with spending excessive amounts of money on something they never really get to claim as their own. They also wouldn’t fall into consumer trends. If you have an old-school mindset, you’d think for yourself and choose to save money where you can instead of splurging on what the rest of the world splurges on.

4. Designer clothes

If instead of being concerned with showing your financial status by wearing expensive and designer clothes, you spend your money on more understated yet still quality options, you’re old-school. The old-school perspective prioritizes discreet and quiet luxury rather than being flashy, and they realize that although something may be designer, it doesn’t necessarily mean it's of better quality.

People who are old-school will not simply splurge on clothing items because they have a high-end brand name attached to them. It takes more for them to reason with excessive spending when there are quality options available for less money, and they also don’t mind repurposing clothing and jewelry that has been handed down to them.

5. Social media ads

If you feel weary of online advertising and usually refrain from purchasing items that have been recommended to you through social media ads, you are considered old-school. Younger generations have grown up with social media, so they rarely question whether or not they should purchase from the advertisements, but if you do, your mindset relates more to the older generation.

The older generation not only worries that social media ads are scams, but even if they aren’t, they worry that they’d be spending money on items that are not nearly as good quality as the ad promised they’d be.

6. Newest technology devices

If you don’t rush to the store to buy the newest phones and laptops when they come out, but instead are comfortable sticking with your older phone, you are considered old-school. The old-school perspective prioritizes frugality and does not give in to the pressures of marketing.

This is also an old-school approach because it is more sustainable and does not contribute to e-waste like upgrading does, which is another priority for those with an old-school mindset. Those who are old-school also realize that their happiness will not instantly increase once they’ve purchased the newest thing, which is a major thing those who fall for marketing schemes believe.

7. Food delivery services

While it may seem like the more convenient option for some, someone who is old-school would refuse to pay for fast food delivery services. If you are old-school, you view the extra fees that are included with food delivery as being an extra expense that can be cut out by either driving to pick up the food or cooking at home.

The old-school perspective takes a more cautious approach to spending money, and if something seems to them like it would be a waste of money, chances are they have no interest in paying for it.

8. Luxury hotels and resorts

It is an old-school perspective to refuse to spend money on luxury hotels and resorts. While those who are old-school still appreciate good quality living conditions, they also realize that quality can be found even in hotels and resorts that are not excessively expensive.

The less old-school perspective prioritizes experiences over saving money, making those with this mindset less likely to avoid splurging on a luxury place to stay. If you are more conscious of your spending habits and have a hard time spending money, even when it may mean the experience would be more luxurious, then you are old-school.

9. Unnecessary upgrades for your home

If you resonate with a pre-consumerism mindset, you are old-school. Instead of feeling a need to keep up with appearances and compete with the rest of society, you choose to take pride in your home by keeping up with its maintenance and finding thrifty ways to add character to it.

Instead of spending unnecessary amounts of money on upgrades, you choose to save the money and maintain financial stability. This is an especially old-school way of thinking, and it could potentially provide you with a financial cushion in the future.

10. Fancy dining experiences

If you couldn’t care less about seeming wealthy or short-term satisfaction, you have an old-school mindset. Preferring a less expensive dining experience or a home-cooked meal shows that you prefer to save your money, even if it appears to society that you are not wealthy. You would rather invest in long-term gratification rather than short-term satisfaction.

Someone with a more modern mindset would argue that portraying a more desirable status and giving in to what you want are reasons you should spend money on fancy dining experiences, but those are two things someone with an old-school mindset doesn’t find appealing. Being more money-conscious and not following current societal norms means you’re old-school.

11. Overpriced water bottles

If you aren’t trend-driven and do not easily fall into modern consumerism, you are old-school. Someone who is old-school would refuse to spend money on overpriced water bottles because they view them as unnecessary and another way to show social status.

They believe that any old water bottle will suffice in keeping them hydrated and see no purpose in using one that is overpriced simply to show others that they can afford something from a popular brand.

While it may not fit into the way most modern-day thinkers view spending their money, taking an old-school approach to your spending really will help you save and find your value in more than just what you choose to purchase.

Kamryn Idol is a writer with a bachelor's degree in media and journalism who covers lifestyle, relationship, family, and wellness topics.