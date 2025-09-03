There's nothing wrong with being envious of rich people, as they typically get their money from their family due to generational wealth. From celebrities to actors and everyone in between, a lot of these individuals made it big by chance or, more often than not, through connections and people they know.

But just because they're living the high life doesn't mean you can't be successful in your own right. Unfortunately, a person's mindset often stops them from reaching their full potential. And as the phrases broke-minded people say that rich people would never show, when someone is struggling to make ends meet, it can be hard to find the light at the end of a tunnel.

Here are 11 phrases broke-minded people say that rich people would never

1. 'I'll never be able to afford that'

YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV | Shutterstock

Life is expensive nowadays, between rent, grocery prices, and even basic necessities. But wallowing in misery isn't going to make the situation any better. As harsh as it may sound, people have to either adjust to their circumstances or find ways to escape them.

For many, it might be tempting to place blame on external factors, rather than doing what they can to escape their struggles. However, complaining without finding ways to make an active change isn't just useless, it's harmful.

Some could argue it's human nature to keep thinking about the same thing over and over again. As psychotherapist Nancy Colier said, "80% of our thoughts are negative, and 95% repetitive. Strangely, the more negative an experience, the more we return to it."

If someone wants to be successful in life, learning to control these thoughts is essential. Even if it's hard, never give up or succumb to dark thoughts. While this economy is testing everyone, finding ways to make the situation better is a much better use of time.

Advertisement

2. 'I'm just being realistic'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether they're looking at a price tag or inspecting the menu, one of the phrases broke-minded people say that rich people would never say is "I'm just being realistic." Perhaps they grew up in a low-income family or made it out of poverty as adults, but they still have this mindset.

Thanks to their resilient and optimistic nature, these individuals never allowed themselves to succumb to their dark thoughts. Even if it was hard, they kept pushing and never gave up, despite the challenges thrown their way. However, even if spending money on certain things may not be "realistic," it's still an indication that they're stuck in the past.

Advertisement

3. 'That's just how things are'

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet | Shutterstock

Life isn't always easy, and sometimes things are going to happen regardless of how much we try to prevent it. But just because life hands us lemons doesn't mean we have to give up. In the end, it's all about what people make of it, which is why a phrase like this is something rich people would never use.

People can't magically wish for things to get better and expect it to happen, but they can focus on the present. As psychologist Sherrie Bourg Carter explained, "Living in the present and letting go of the past promotes self-growth and enhanced productivity." Now, is it always easy to fix one's circumstances when they're caught in the middle of things? Absolutely not. When someone is working to make ends meet, it can be hard to add classes or a side business on top of things. However, when all else fails, remember this: when there's a will, there's a way.

So, whether that means rooming with friends, moving in with family, or hustling and taking out loans during college, almost anyone can change their circumstances with the right amount of help and planning.

Advertisement

4. 'Money doesn't buy happiness'

Dorde Krstic | Shutterstock

Money isn't the answer to everything. Despite how much money some people have, they will always be miserable. And for anyone who has ever said money doesn't buy happiness, they're likely wealthy or slightly delusional.

Sure, money doesn't triumph over actual connection, but it's important. From taking mental health days to being able to afford the bare minimum, money is crucial for ensuring a person's well-being is as good as it can be. So, while it might sound cruel or discouraging, hobbies can always be explored, but affording rent is a non-negotiable.

Advertisement

5. 'It's too risky'

spixel | Shutterstock

If someone wants to get out of a poor financial situation, a little bit of risk is necessary. Whether it's borrowing a loan or traveling to another state for a job, rich people will never say this is too risky.

If given the option to choose what's familiar and what's new, most people would prefer what's familiar. According to a social psychologist Amie M. Gordon, "We like things and people more as they become more familiar to us. This is known as the mere exposure effect."

But, just because it's familiar doesn't mean it's good for us. Life isn't meant to be safe and comfortable, and while it might be tempting to stick to the safest bet, things won't change without a bit of risk-taking.

Advertisement

6. 'It must be nice'

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the phrases broke-minded people say that rich people would never say is "It must be nice." Yes, living in luxury is nice, but just because someone else is thriving doesn't mean they should be looked down upon. The mentality should always be to feel encouraged, not envious of someone else's success.

People should find ways to achieve their own success, rather than spending their time looking at what other people have. In other words, don't look at someone else and think, "How did they get that?" Always look at someone and think, "If they can do it, so can I."

Advertisement

7. 'I don't have time'

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

When people are struggling to make ends meet, they'll often say they don't have time to do anything else. Whether it's working overtime or feeling completely burned out, rich people would never say they don't have time, whereas someone with a broke-minded mentality would.

There are only so many hours in the day to get stuff done, but if someone truly wants to escape the cycle of bad finances, it's important that they let go of their doubts and figure out a way to invest in themselves.

According to multiple studies, having high self-efficacy can help people pursue their goals, cope with stress, and boost psychological wellness. That being said, it requires a highly disciplined person to make the time to start their own path to success.

Advertisement

8. 'I could never do that'

fizkes | Shutterstock

People should never sell themselves short, no matter how impossible it may seem at first. Whether it's moving up the corporate ladder or going back to school, anyone can do anything as long as they put their mind to it. Unfortunately, "I could never do that" is one of the phrases broke-minded people say that rich people would never say, which ends up holding them back.

Even if it seems like things are going poorly now, hard work and ambition get people far in life. It's difficult, but what's worse than trying and failing is never trying in the first place.

9. 'If I work harder, I'll get richer'

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

Companies don't always care about how hard someone works. Even if they commit themselves, work overtime, and destroy their mental health, most CEOs won't acknowledge someone's hard work until they rage quit after a couple of years.

So, it's always better to work smarter, not harder. Never do more than expected, always try to leave around when you're supposed to and, when all else fails, quit once you gain the experience necessary.

It sounds harsh, but in a world where company loyalty gets you nowhere, remember to put yourself and your mental health first. As physician Sandro Galea said, "It is important to note that if mental illness is not treated early, it can increase the risk of other disorders throughout life."

10. 'I can't change how things are'

simona pilolla 2 | Shutterstock

In life, there are things people won't be able to change, no matter how much they wish they could. From the family they are brought up in, to the area they live in as kids, people can't always change their surroundings with the snap of their fingers. But as they get older, most adults have better control over their lives.

Even if it doesn't always feel that way, people have the choice to start a business, go to school, or pick up a trade. Yet having the mentality that they can't change anything will always prevent them from reaching their true potential.

By focusing on the present, people can slowly adapt and change their everyday behavior. And while it might not feel like much, by being consistent and working towards a goal, almost anyone can slowly improve their life.

11. 'It's too late to start over'

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

It's never too late to make a change. No matter how old someone is, it's never too late to follow their dreams, whether it's starting their own business, going back to school, or honing skills. Despite what others may think, there are plenty of instances of people finding success later in life.

From Linda Gray to Alan Rickman, people can find success so long as they keep on being consistent. As researcher and author Alice Boyes explained, "Simply put, consistency is one of the most reliable ways to succeed." So, when people use consistency as a tool to achieve, only then will they start to see change.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.