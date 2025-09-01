Considering frugality is generally personal and unique to an individuals' goals, finances, and values, it's not surprising that many of the habits and behaviors that follow are also inherently gendered. Everyone has their own unique outlook on life and guiding values when it comes to their money — even when running errands like grocery shopping and paying bills — and women specifically tend to follow uniquely gendered principles.

Many of the things frugal women do at the grocery store that save way more than you'd expect are common for every person who enjoys saving money — regardless of age or gender — but some are unique to their identity, values, and beliefs. From making to-do lists to shopping for generic cosmetics, frugal women know how to be intentional about conserving resources and money.

Here are 11 things frugal women do at the grocery store that save way more than you'd expect

1. They buy staples in bulk

voronaman | Shutterstock

Whether it's cosmetics, hygiene products, or literal groceries, buying these staples in bulk when they're on sale is one of the things frugal women do at the grocery store that save way more than you'd expect.

Rather than buying single-use or small packages of things they'll definitely use over and over again, they look for sales and buy them in bulk to get the best prices.

2. They make a plan

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Many women take on a lot of cognitive labor in their households — things like organizing and planning — compared to their male counterparts, so it's not entirely surprising that planning meals and making lists for grocery trips are some of the things frugal women do to save money.

Of course, meal planning and making to-do lists are incredibly helpful for saving money and time when running errands, because they reduce pressures to overspend or stray away from the plan. Frugal women are able to leverage sales, plan their meals, and consider the items they already have at home if they're willing to put in a little extra effort and time into planning.

3. They carry reusable bags

Alone Pik | Shutterstock

Using reusable shopping bags is one of the things frugal women do at the grocery store that save way more than you'd expect, especially in urban areas where consumers pay extra for plastic and paper bags.

Of course, reusable bags often have more than just money-saving value — they're also a manifestation of frugal people's aligned values. They're eco-friendly and sustainable, a value that many frugal people inherently have while conserving their resources, and tend to promote less waste.

4. They leverage online platforms

fast-stock | Shutterstock

According to a Drive Research survey, nearly 25% of consumers use online shopping platforms for errands like groceries, not just for convenience, but also to save money. Not only are they less likely to fall into the advertising pressures of an in-person shopping experience, they save time, transportation expenses, and occasionally money shopping online.

Online shopping is one of the things frugal women do when grocery shopping to save money, but they also generally leverage their mobile coupons and loyalty programs online more efficiently and effectively, without the pressure of rushing and pulling them up in the store.

5. They keep their pantry in mind

VH-studio | Shutterstock

By keeping their pantry in mind and cleaning it out before they go grocery shopping, frugal women ensure they're leveraging what they already have and only spending on what they need. Whether that means planning out meals and grocery lists before they leave or calling their partner to remind them of what's in their cupboards, it's one of the things frugal women do that save them more money than you'd expect.

Of course, women tend to do more cooking and household work than their male counterparts, in general, so it's not surprising that they're the people managing pantries, groceries, and the kitchen at home.

6. They never shop when they're hungry

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

To avoid overspending and buying things they don't need at the grocery store on an empty stomach, making sure to eat before they leave is one of the things frugal women do at the grocery store that saves way more than you'd expect.

Not only are they more likely to stick to their intentionally planned and frugal list, they're less pressured to go down every aisle or even spend a few dollars on a snack for the car. Alongside a snack before they leave, you'll probably also catch a frugal woman filling a reusable water bottle for the grocery trip.

7. They buy generic products

Romanchini | Shutterstock

Rather than overspending on brand-name foods and products at the grocery store, frugal women opt for their generic alternatives, many of which tend to be consistently cheaper, despite having the same quality.

While their average counterparts, who are less intentional with spending and money, largely prefer the status, prestige, and perceived value of a brand-name item, frugal women are more interested in following and protecting their own values than conforming to the norm.

8. They shop alone

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Shopping alone is one of the things frugal women do at the grocery store that save way more than you'd expect. They don't have friends pressuring them to treat themselves or kids reaching for snacks in every aisle, so they can focus on the task at hand.

Of course, especially for women in relationships and with families, shopping at the grocery store and running errands alone can actually be restful and intentional in itself. With so many things on their plate and responsibilities at home, being out in public and spending time intentionally crafting meals without distractions or pressures — from partners, kids, and friends — can help them both save money and simultaneously reduce stress.

9. They buy seasonal produce

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

According to a 2022 study, women are generally more likely to make purchases and food choices based on health considerations and nutrition, which is why it's not surprising that buying seasonal produce is one of the things frugal women do at the grocery store that saves way more than you'd expect.

Not only are these fruits and vegetables cheaper and more accessible when they're in season, experts from the Mayo Clinic argue they're also more nutrient-dense and healthy for you. So, even if it seems like more effort or work to research seasonal produce and plan meals around them — rather than those out of season and less mature — it's something frugal women don't mind doing for money-saving and health benefits.

10. They use and share coupons

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

According to a survey from Ping Mobile, women are generally more likely to leverage coupons in their everyday lives, but also more likely to spread the love, with 72% of female respondents arguing they'd share a coupon they found valuable with others.

So, couponing and researching a deal, even at the grocery store, is one of the things frugal women do that save way more money than you'd expect, but it's also one of the things that connects them and builds community with others.

11. They multitask

Odua Images | Shutterstock

According to a study from Pew Research Center, women tend to do the majority of grocery shopping compared to their male counterparts in family and relationship dynamics, along with a sleuth of other household chores and responsibilities. Of course, they also tend to work and earn the same — if not more — than these male companions and loved ones, so multitasking is often key for them to protect their own sanity and time.

In addition to multitasking inside of the grocery store — shifting their meal plans to account for sales and making compromises to stay within budget — they also multitask when they leave, running all their errands and checking things off their lists to save on things like transportation.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.