People Who Can’t Give Up These 11 Things Stay Broke No Matter How Much Money They Make

Some people believe that the more money they make, the easier it will be to indulge in the habits that bring them happiness. While earning more money can help people live certain lifestyles, it doesn’t guarantee that you'll be living this wealthy lifestyle, or that you'll even be able to live a stable one, too. Some people double their income and still find themselves living paycheck to paycheck. This often becomes the reason why people struggle financially, as despite the large size of their checks, their money habits still require significant improvement.

It's truly about what you do with your money that matters. If you're always spending, avoiding budgeting, and using your money to live a particular lifestyle that will appease others, you will find yourself in the red month after month, no matter how many zeroes are on your paycheck. That's why it's important to be knowledgeable about your finances and learn the habits that are just dragging you under. That starts with being able to identify the patterns that need to be broken and move forward from there. There should be zero shame, but rather allowing yourself to change, grow, and make better financial decisions.

People who can't give up on these 11 things stay broke no matter how much money they make

1. Short-term pleasure for long-term wealth

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

The worst thing that someone can do with their money is living in this mindset that because you work hard, you deserve to spend it on frivolous things. Unnecessary spending after having a rough day means that you're just saying yes to everything and anything that involves swiping your card. That dopamine hit might feel good in the moment, but the financial consequences are harder to live with.

"The best way to provide the most meaningful self-care is to improve our relationship with ourselves and treat ourselves with more loving kindness. True self-worth stems from a deeper connection to our highest and best selves, not possessions," explained psychotherapist Joyce Marter.

Wealth doesn't ever arrive all at once. It's built through actually being consistent and making choices that might not feel exciting but are worth it. It's about saving money so you can actually build that long-term wealth instead of indulging in the short-term pleasures.

Advertisement

2. The need to impress people

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

When people are constantly thinking about spending their money to wear certain clothes, live in a fancy house, and drive a fast car just to appease others, it ends up taking a toll on their bank account. It's suffocating to live this life of extravagance when you know that it's not doing your wallet and bank account good. When your financial decisions are driven by how other people perceive you, you end up in this cycle of always overspending and comparing yourself.

"Instead of making decisions based on what others will approve of, start making them based on what’s right for you. When you make conscious choices about how to spend your time and are committed to doing what’s valuable to you, you’re able to create your own life," explained psychotherapist Ilene S. Cohen.

You're never satisfied with the things you have because you know that in order to get the reaction you want, you need to keep spending and keep elevating. However, until you confront your own insecurities and this desire to prove that you're someone of importance to others, you'll never find yourself breaking free from this toxic cycle.

Advertisement

3. Blaming external circumstances

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Placing the blame for why you may be financially irresponsible on other factors can keep you stuck in the same cycle. While blaming the economy or the fact that you aren't earning enough at work can be valid reasons, considering that's what most people are experiencing, there's. Also, the truth is in being able to look at what you can. That can be hard, of course, when you look at the available data.

According to a Bank of America survey, the share of Americans saying they live paycheck to paycheck has been growing fairly steadily for the past two years.

While the economy and cost of living is to blame, there will never be perfect conditions that get rid of the financial obstacles you're facing. When you're constantly blaming everything around you, you're no longer taking power over your financial future and taking the necessary steps to improve it. Blaming these external circumstances may protect your pride in the moment, but it robs you of being able to make the progress you actually want to make for the long term.

Advertisement

4. The idea that hard work alone brings wealth

NDAB Creativity | Shutterstock

Working hard is never enough, no matter how badly some people wish it were the case. Many of us were taught that if we hustle hard enough, put in the hours, and actually grind harder than others, we'll have the wealth and security we need. There are many people who work incredibly hard, whether they're pulling back-to-back shifts at work or juggling two jobs just to make ends meet.

In fact, at least 5% of the American workforce has a second job, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). A record high of approximately 8.9 million Americans stated they work multiple jobs.

It's not because they're lazy or that they lack discipline, but because they're up against an impossible system. Hard work without actually having dedication or even an end goal means you'll end up trapped in this cycle of working for money that doesn't allow you to get the financial freedom you desperately want. People who stay broke believe that struggling is proof you're doing something right, but you need the right tools to actually succeed.

Advertisement

5. Surrounding yourself with toxic people

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Not only can being around toxic people drain your energy and self-worth, but it can also impact your bank account. They aren't just manipulative, but they're also the type of people who will constantly borrow money and never pay you back. They'll even pressure you into overspending or make you feel guilty for wanting to hold onto your money instead of going out to have fun.

"Anyone who has experienced a toxic relationship will agree that it's not a wise investment. They are draining and damaging to your soul. Yet, we continue to pour in, hoping for change. In other words, we continue to invest in the face of signs that we are losing capital," pointed out licensed psychologist La Keita D. Carter.

Toxic people just end up creating environments where you feel obligated to put up with your needs before even thinking about your own goals. Over time, prioritizing their financial needs impacts your ability to actually save or just stay disciplined with your money.

Advertisement

6. The fear of risk and failure

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Living with a fear of taking risks and experiencing failure can sometimes be one of the biggest roadblocks when it comes to building wealth. When you're someone who clings to what they know and refuses to step outside of their comfort zone, you find yourself stuck in the same financial patterns all of the time. Playing it safe means you'll never be able to reap the benefits of what happens when you allow change to come into your life.

"Acceptance helps with the process of transforming these fears into normal parts of life that you can handle. Start small with less risky decisions and build up to bigger things when you become more comfortable with the process," encouraged licensed psychologist Yesel Yoon.

When you're afraid of failing, you end up sticking with what works for you without realizing that by doing so, you'll never achieve valuable change and growth. While not every risk pays off, they can lead to some sort of progress. The people who never stay broke are the ones who understand that when it comes to building financial independence, it means sometimes taking that leap without looking.

Advertisement

7. The idea that money is bad

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

Believing that money is inherently bad or evil ends up being more damaging than you may realize. Staying in that mindset ends up creating a barrier between wanting financial freedom and actually getting it. We're taught to associate money with selfishness and even corruption, and while that may be true for certain wealthy people, it doesn't have to be the case for you.

You don't have to wish for extreme wealth, but just enough to live comfortably and take care of those around you. Money can be seen as a tool rather than something evil that will only bring you down. It can build or even destroy, depending on how you use it, but a lot of good can come from it as well. Letting go of the belief that money is bad can end up proving to be a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

8. Refusing to set financial boundaries

voronaman | Shutterstock

By being the person who's always picking up the bill or loaning money to others that you can't afford to lose, you'll only end up doing yourself a disservice by not having financial boundaries. If you know that you don't have it like that, the best thing is to be honest with yourself and those around you.

Over time, allowing others and even yourself to take advantage of your finances means you're putting yourself in more of a hole. It's better to learn and put into place these clear boundaries where you don't have to overextend yourself and your wallet. The clearer you are about communicating, the easier it will be to create a life that's more comfortable for both you and others in your life, too.

Advertisement

9. Refusing to budget

fizkes | Shutterstock

If you're someone who refuses to keep track of your spending and do all of the other necessary components that come with budgeting, you'll find yourself stuck in that financial uncertainty. Most people avoid budgeting because they don't want to restrict their expenses, but budgeting is not about trying to punish yourself.

It's about having clarity about where your money is actually going. By having a budget, you're able to get a clear view of the things that you can say "yes" to with confidence, and you can avoid having to stretch your paycheck. You can start planning long-term, and before you know it, that financial anxiety you feel every time you check your bank account will disappear.

Advertisement

10. Shopping when you're bored

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Shopping for your wants should be something that you're doing once in a blue moon instead of something you do when you're just bored. By becoming a pattern of seeking retail therapy to soothe your stress, it'll end up just creating more stress because you're spending money that you don't have.

By shopping out of boredom, you're just buying things you don't need and not really thinking about the impact that it'll have on your bank account, meaning you're going to end up broke. Shopping just shouldn't be used to fill a void because you're not actually addressing the root issue and simply throwing money at it, hoping that'll do the trick.

Advertisement

11. Fear of saying 'no'

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Learning how to say no will make such a difference to your wallet and spending habits. If you're someone who says "yes" to everything, whether it's going out to dinner with your friends or lending money to family members who are in a financial hole, it's setting you back on reaching your own financial goals. By being able to put your foot down, you are more responsible with your money.

Similar to setting financial boundaries, knowing when you should just stay home means finally breaking that cycle of wanting to please others. You'll end up protecting both your sanity and money. Plus, it makes going out much more fun when you can actually comfortably afford it.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.