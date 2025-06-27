It’s 2025. The economy is tanking, layoffs abound, AI is taking jobs left and right, and we’re seeing people scrape every last penny they can. Frugality has become more than a trend. At this point, it’s the basic way for many of us to survive.

If you’ve grown up around frugal people, you already know they’re quite a bunch. They have their ways of doing things that can make big spenders feel awkward, and vice versa, as there are many things people do with money that make frugal people uncomfortable. At times, it can be a little fun to make them wince, but then again, pulling too many of those rude tricks can alienate them from you. Wanna see your frugal friend cringe? Do one of the things below. Want to keep your frugal friend around? Avoid these social gaffes as much as possible.

These are 11 things people do with money that make frugal people deeply uncomfortable

1. Asking to split the bill

Oh man, frugal people hate this with a passion. They often feel overburdened because they actually cut back on what they wanted to get just to lower the bill. Now, they’re likely stuck paying more because someone else wanted to indulge.

If you’re frugal and hate this faux pas, do yourself a favor and ask for a separate check before appetizers are put in during your next bar crawl.

2. Pressuring them to spend money on a date

Yes, we all know that it’s 2025 and most people are okay with going Dutch. Some aren’t. It’s a part of life that remains up in the air, with etiquette varying from culture to culture. Most frugal people are okay with splitting the bill on a date or even paying the full bill as long as they feel it’s an experience worth it. But they are not okay with being guilt-tripped and brow-beaten into paying for luxury experiences.

If anything, that’s a good way to make a frugal person break up with you. And they’re right to do so, since this behavior is almost a step away from an actual romance scam. So, don’t do it. It’s gross.

3. Expecting them to spend money they don’t have after they warned you

This actually happened to a friend of mine. He explained to his date that he was on a tight budget and that he couldn’t do much without risking not having enough gas money. The date said that was fine and that she could pitch in.

She then ordered a fancier meal, to his chagrin. He reminded her that he was not OK with money. When the check arrived and his date looked at him expectantly, he reminded her about the conversation they'd had. She told him that she would be willing to pay for a date on their anniversary, but that she expected him to pay for everything right there at the moment. He quietly excused himself from the table, left without paying, and told the waiter it was on her. I couldn’t blame him.

The person who asks a person out is generally expected to pay for the first date in modern dating. However, if money is tight and a person is upfront about their situation, behaving the way his date did was totally out of line.

4. Pressuring them to spend money on outings they can’t afford

If you’ve ever been the “poor kid” in your circle of friends, you already know what this is like. It hurts when you can’t afford to go on the trips everyone else gets to go on. You end up at this crossroads where you might have to choose your livelihood or your social status.

Do your frugal friends a favor and don’t make a big deal if they can’t make every outing. If anything, offer to visit at home and share some good times there.

5. Criticizing their frugal purchases

As a kid, this was traumatic. I came from a frugal family that didn’t care about brand names. I went to a school that was all about brand names. The end result was awful. Kids regularly made fun of me for not wearing the right clothing or owning the right toys.

I was far from alone in this. In fact, one major seller of school uniforms started selling them because she wanted to prevent others from the bullying she experienced. Even as adults, judging others for the choice to avoid brand-name items stings. It also makes them deeply uncomfortable to have you around them.

6. Not researching major purchases

Few things are as important to frugal people as major purchases. Frugal people will do a lot of research on everything about it, including the brand, the quality, the warranty, prices nearby, and repair costs… the works!

For frugal people, it’s baffling to hear of people who don’t even research basic issues on the cars they drive. Yet it happens every day. A quick read on a site like the FTC or Consumer Reports can save you a ton of money.

7. Not getting a second opinion for repairs

While we’re on the topic of research, we may as well talk about the other major purchase category we never really discuss: repairs. We all hear about crooked repairmen who charge an arm and a leg for fake repairs on cars and homes. They’re scarily common.

Frugal people are aware of this and will often call multiple repairmen to get things fixed. They will ask at least three for their own opinions, then go with the most reasonable one. Hearing of people who blindly trust just one person? Oh, that drives them nuts.

8. Not maintaining their property

You can be the most savvy shopper imaginable, but it won’t do much if you don’t maintain your belongings. Truly frugal people will keep their house clean and running smoothly. They will wipe down their electronic equipment and install updates.

Why? Because they spent a fortune buying those items. They want to make sure those things last.

9. Not bartering and trading

Frugal people are masters at the art of haggling. In most parts of the country, haggling and bartering is looked down upon. But why? It often lets both people get out of a trade with the most amount of profit.

When a frugal person tries to barter or haggle with a typical individual, it’s often not well-received. It can even be taken as an insult.

10. Surprising them with fees

If you want to see a frugal person get angry, wait until you bring them to a car dealership that packs their car sales with junk fees. Junk fees are non-mandatory fees that just go to bloat up a car dealership’s profits.

Most frugal people know this. They do their research. Seeing those fees is an insult to their intelligence. It’s even worse when they refuse to budge on them after they spent hours trying to reach a sale.

11. Paying for status

Frugal people hate status symbols. Or at the very least, they hate status symbols that aren’t wise investments like cars.

If you want to see a frugal person get annoyed, watch their expression when they see a person drop $400 on pants that rip in a heartbeat. It will drive them bonkers, especially since most people buy these things to get friends.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.