If a millennial buys these 11 items, they're pretending they're richer than they are

Considering millennials are dealing with record levels of loneliness and social isolation, it's not surprising that misguided coping mechanisms — whether that's overspending for comfort or doomscrolling for community — are becoming more prevalent. They're missing out on things like "third spaces" that traditionally spark feelings of appreciation and belonging, and are instead relying on trends, social media, and performativity to seek the same.

Even when it comes to money and spending habits, if a millennial buys these items, they're pretending they're richer than they are. They're desperately trying to seek validation, acceptance, and attention from material things like wealth, because bonding over identity and shared interests with peers is even harder for young people today.

1. Weekend getaways for Instagram photos

Maria Markevich | Shutterstock

Simply for the sake of getting the perfect Instagram shot, millennials and other generations are overspending on vacations and experiences. For many, it's a financial priority for them to make the most of their free time and to leverage experiences over material things. They want to feel like they're not wasting away their time or committing their youth to the corporate world, so they frame their spending in the context of "deservingness" or "self-care."

However, spending money isn't always about whether or not you deserve it. You could deserve a vacation, a new car, or a new wardrobe, but that doesn't mean it's a financially responsible choice to make. Yet, many millennials and younger generations struggling with loneliness, isolation, and chronic stress still make them.

2. Designer clothes they can't afford

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

According to a study from Atomik Research, 76% of millennials get their fashion advice and ideas about trends from social media, so it's not surprising that they also overspend on designer clothes they can't afford. They see influencers and friends overspending — without any of the insecurity or debt that they're personally dealing with — and decide to make the same decisions.

Especially with people who use spending as a coping mechanism, anxiety, isolation, and stress, spending is much easier on these platforms, like TikTok, with built-in e-commerce platforms that profit from their users' impulsive spending habits.

3. Expensive name-brand foods

fast-stock | Shutterstock

Many people who consistently buy name-brand foods and beverages over generic ones — that are not only cheaper, but often taste exactly the same — are doing it for status and prestige. They're only buying things like on-brand energy drinks or trendy new food products for the name, not for the taste, quality, or longevity.

If a millennial buys items like these, they're pretending they're richer than they are for the sake of attention and validation — whether it's online or with visitors at home. Like a study from the Journal of Marketing Research suggests, wealthy people may buy individually packaged foods for the status, but those trying to feign wealth overlook quality and convenience for the sake of name and branding.

4. Trendy home decor

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Whether it's TikTok-famous kitchenware or the "colors of the summer" on their duvets, if a millennial buys these items, they're pretending to be richer than they are. In fact, this desire to "fit in" by feeding into trends is often rooted in a desire for belonging and attention — they overspend with money they don't have to feel like they belong.

Like a study from Frontiers in Psychology suggests, "we buy what we want to be" — if that's trendy, worthy of attention online, and cool at the moment, so be it.

5. Luxury car leases

fast-stock | Shutterstock

A truly wealthy person may overspend on a car that loses its value within the first year, but they have the disposable income to buy it outright. On the other hand, millennials "buying" new cars to pretend they're richer than they are usually lease their brand-new cars, spending more without investing in any kind of permanent ownership.

For the sake of being noticed and having attention on the streets, they spend money they don't have, putting their long-term financial stability and well-being at risk.

6. Exclusive concert tickets

Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock

By using "buy now, pay later" programs or putting concert tickets on credit cards, millennials spend on experiences to prove that they're richer than they are to people watching them on social media. Whether it's an influencer or the average person, they don't mind spending money they don't have for the sake of validation — and sometimes, for the sake of the experience.

According to a survey from Eventbrite, millennials are more likely to spend on experiences than material goods, even those who have the financial security to splurge every once in a while. But that also means that millennials trying to seem richer than they are typically spend more on things like concert tickets, exclusive music festival passes, and trips.

7. Fancy coffee machines

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Even if they have to share it on social media or have guests over to feel important for owning it, a fancy coffee machine is one of the things millennials buy to pretend that they're richer than they actually are.

It's not entirely surprising either, considering that most millennials are willing to overspend — nearly $10 a day on coffee outside the home, according to an Empower report — on coffee regularly, so why not splurge on the niceties for their home? Of course, it's sometimes a frugal expense to buy this kind of coffee machine, especially if it means that they're not going to grab a latte from a coffee shop every day on the way to work.

8. Branded athleisure

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

If you see a millennial buying tons of athleisure or "doomspending," it could be them pretending they're richer than they are, or it could be a deeper issue of community that many young people face today.

"These young people have been key drivers of the activewear market, heavily influenced by fashion trends and frequently updating their wardrobes to align with trends," research analyst Charlotte Fordyce explained. "Additionally, this age group is more health-conscious, prioritizing fitness and wellness. Their high use of social media platforms has also further influenced the popularity of activewear."

So, buying into athleisure and "doomspending" isn't just about seeming richer, it's also sometimes about fitting in — feeling like they belong and have a community to cope while facing chronic loneliness.

9. Premium subscriptions

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

According to a report from PYMNTS Intelligence, nearly 40% of millennials rely on subscriptions for shopping — whether that's food and groceries, hygiene products, or general spending on things like clothes, fun, and experiences. They appreciate convenience, like most people do, but what sets them apart from other older and frugal counterparts is their willingness to overspend on it.

Even if they're putting their financial stability at risk, they're willing to indulge — sometimes, for the sake of purporting a richer narrative about their life, and other times, simply for the comfort of instant gratification.

10. Luxury water bottles

Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Whether it's glass luxury water bottles from the convenience store or status-symbol reusable alternatives, if a millennial buys these items, they're pretending they're richer than they are. Especially if they make an effort to stay on-brand with their purchases, buying the most expensive or flashy reusable options, they make it obvious.

According to a DigDeep survey, the average consumer spends nearly $1,300 on plastic water bottles, so a validation-seeking millennial may be setting themselves up for financial instability by continuously buying the more expensive single-use water options.

11. Workout classes

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Simply for the sake of posting their athleisure outfit or taking an Instagram photo in the yoga studio, some millennials overspend on workout classes to pretend they're richer than they are. This is exactly why social media influencers and narratives tend to feed into the collective feeling of "being behind" amongst younger generations.

They're seeing all the flashy vacations, material things, and spending of their friends and idols, but never any of the financial struggle, context, or debt that comes along with it. They want to feel like they belong, so they overspend — even if it means setting themselves up for failure later on in life.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.