Doesn’t it feel like everything costs money, even breathing air? If you’re like many people, you might feel like it’s impossible to actually afford to have fun, but that isn’t true. People have been having fun for free since time began. All it takes is a little bit of imagination.

Many of the things frugal people like to do for fun are actually way better for you than most expensive hobbies. Don’t let snobs tell you that you need to splurge in order to enjoy yourself. These options are low-cost or free, and are perfect for days when you just feel a little bored.

These are 11 things frugal people do for fun that are way better for you than most expensive hobbies

1. Reading at the library

Let’s kick things off with some good news. Did you know that the United States is seeing a sharp uptick in library usage and library memberships? The Institute of Museum and Library Services reports that there are now around 155 million library users in America, roughly one-half of all people living near a library.

Libraries are awesome because they offer free (or near-free) books, movies, comic books, magazines, and even games. If you tend to spend a mint on books, hit up the library instead. You might be surprised at how many people you might link up with while you’re there.

2. Hiking and walking

By now, most people have seen Instagram posts of friends hiking through nature trails. It’s not just your imagination: everyone seems to be hiking. A recent article from Backpacker revealed that hiking is now America’s most popular outdoor activity, and its popularity is still growing.

Snobs might want to get those luxury hiking boots or those fancy hiking backpacks, but make no mistake about it. You don’t have to be a Lululemon aficionado to be able to enjoy a hike along a local trail. All you need is sunscreen, a map, and sneakers.

3. Gardening

As a person who grew up in a wealthy neighborhood, I’ve heard people snob gardening fans quite frequently. (“Gardening?! Do I look like I garden!? That’s for the landscaper!”) However, those guys are wrong. Gardening and horticulture are pretty cool, surprisingly satisfying, and frugal hobbies that can (literally) bear serious fruit!

The Bigger Garden 2023 research roundup revealed that gardening is officially more popular than ever before. A whopping 55% of all Americans now do some form of gardening as a hobby. So if you’re at a friend’s house and those tomatoes taste garden fresh, it might just be because they are!

4. Journaling and paper crafts

Here’s one that I do on a fairly regular basis as a way to warm up for my work as a creative writer: journaling. Journaling is a uniquely smart hobby because it doesn’t just stay affordable (unless you’re a person who insists on those $70 journals I love so much), but it also comes with legitimate benefits.

Journaling has been repeatedly proven to be a low-cost, effective way to help manage mental illness. It makes sense, too. A journal doesn’t judge. There is no wrong way to journal. Paper craft just goes along with it, simply because it’s the artistic way to use journal papers when writing doesn’t quite work.

5. Knitting

Knitting is often dismissed as old-fashioned, boring, or unproductive by people who equate hobbies with spending money or showing status, but frugal people understand something deeper. Knitting turns time into tangible value. Instead of paying premium prices for scarves, blankets, or gifts, knitters create functional items with minimal ongoing cost.

Psychologically, this taps into what researchers call intrinsic motivation, which is the satisfaction that comes from creating something useful with your own hands. Studies on craft-based hobbies show they increase feelings of competence and control, which are strongly linked to long-term well-being.

Frugal people gravitate toward hobbies like knitting because they provide calm, focus, and a sense of progress without draining bank accounts. To someone who measures worth by spending power, knitting may seem lackluster, but to someone who values sustainability, patience, and quiet confidence, it’s a skill and an investment that pays off every time a handmade piece replaces something they didn’t have to buy.

6. Cooking

I’ll say it before, and I’ll say it again: cooking is one of the handiest, most useful hobbies you can have. It’s one of the few hobbies you can do every day. Homemade meals are proven to be healthier than store-bought or restaurant-made meals.

Being a good cook is a great way to slim down, impress friends, and work meal-prep magic. It can even cut down on your grocery bill. If you ask me, that’s a sign that you should really sink your teeth into it!

7. Crafting

To absolutely no one’s surprise, crafts of all sorts have become popular (and frugal) hobbies for everyone. If you check online, it seems like almost everyone has at least one craft they like. Sewing, crochet, felting, and even woodworking have become immensely popular in the last 10 years.

If you’re down on cash and have been hoping for a way to make gifts for a friend, then leaning on your crafting skills is a smart way to do it. The supplies can be expensive, depending on the craft. However, the outcome is always higher quality than what you’d get from a store shelf.

8. Foraging

If you’re not a gardening type but still want to have totally natural food, fear not! There’s another hobby that’s booming throughout the world: foraging. Foraging is the act of going into nature (or even parks) and grabbing natural plants, fungi, and herbs that can be used to make food.

It comes with risks, including the risk of accidentally eating something poisonous. However, if you get a foraging mentor or a good teacher, the risks are minimal. Better still? You get to eat free, exotic berries and enjoy salads with plants that you picked yourself.

9. Yoga

Despite all the hype from Lululemon and other bougie athleisure brands geared toward “yoga moms,” you do not need to be a millionaire to be a yoga aficionado. At its core, yoga remains one of the least expensive sports in the world. All you need is a cheap yoga mat and a willingness to calm your mind.

It’s possible to find hundreds, if not thousands, of free yoga tutorials all over YouTube. There are even free yoga apps you can try out. Many towns also offer low-cost or no-cost yoga classes. So, if you’re new, don’t worry. Yoga is for everyone, and you’re welcome to join in.

10. Board games

Most people forget how popular board games were back in the days before the internet. Almost every family had a handful of board games they adored sitting in a corner of their living room. Scrabble, Twister, and even Uno were great for parties.

The key thing about this hobby is that it brings people together without costing everyone a fortune. Moreover, board games are more frugal than video games because you don’t have to pay more than once to get the basic set. Once you own a board game set, you can play it for as long as you want.

11. Dancing

This one is a very obvious choice for this list, simply because it doesn’t cost a dime to move your body. All you need is music (like the stuff you stream on Spotify or YouTube) and some basic guidance on what to do. At times, you don’t even need guidance.

With that said, not all dance forms are going to be equally frugal. For example, if you want a highly structured dance option like ballet, you’ll need lessons and (likely) pointe shoes. You do not need an instructor to look good dancing, though. After all, breakdancing started off with people just free-styling cool stunts on a cardboard box on the street. Nowadays, it’s a major showstopper, even at top concerts.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.