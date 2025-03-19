While money habits, financial literacy, and frugality are often developed specifically across families and upbringings, there are certain generational patterns that contribute to the ways people save, spend, and organize their money. From grocery shopping to picking hobbies and planning their financial futures, there are several frugal Gen X habits people make fun of today that actually work.

These habits help many Gen Xers make bigger investments and look forward to the financial comfort others are yearning for. Considering Gen Xers are collectively less confident in their retirement plans than baby boomers and even many millennials are, it's not surprising that they're turning towards old-school, tried-and-true frugal habits to find stability amid financial uncertainty.

Here are 12 frugal Gen X habits people make fun of today that actually work

1. Only eating out for special events

According to an NCR Atleos article, many Gen Xers are more focused on value and functionality with their spending habits over entertainment and fun. Whether it's dining out, going out on the weekends, or investing in costly hobbies, they prefer to invest in quality and functionality, like groceries over restaurants.

Considering more than half of Gen Xers have both an aging parent and an adult child, according to a survey from Pew Research Center, it's not surprising that many of them are choosing to cut back on dining out or on entertainment to afford the extra expenses associated with caregiving.

While they're not entirely closed off to the idea of special events, they don't prioritize "getting out" to the same extent that younger people like Gen Z may, influenced and pressured by social media and unrealistic societal expectations.

2. Prioritizing quality over quantity

While Gen Zers and other younger people may be more likely to purchase for the sake of status, excitement, or instant gratification, many Gen Xers are more cognizant of the investments they make — from the grocery store, to buying new clothes, and making bigger purchases like buying a car.

Rather than impulse buying, Gen Xers do their research to find the best deals, including investments that help them to prioritize quality over quantity and longevity over style.

3. Putting their money in different accounts and banks

While younger generations may be less financially literate as a result of their upbringing and education than Gen Xers, one of the frugal Gen X habits people make fun of today that actually work is their ability to leverage that knowledge to save money and seek out the best deals.

According to the CEO of University Credit Union, David Tuyo, Gen Xers are more likely to embrace a diverse approach to their banking and financial strategy, leveraging offers, banks, and resources that work best for their situation and aspirations.

While it might seem like more organization and effort than necessary for younger generations with a more simplistic approach to financial stability, it's not uncommon for Gen Xers to complicate their financial reality in the name of frugality and saving money.

4. Reimagining leftovers

Many Gen Xers live by the phrase "cook once, eat twice" to save money with groceries and food expenses. According to the USDA, the average household can even save nearly $400 per person annually simply by reducing their food waste and leveraging leftovers for reimagined meals.

While it might not seem as exciting as a new meal or going out to eat, being able to reduce food waste, plan out groceries, and stretch food across several meals not only helps Gen Xers to budget their monthly spending, but plan for bigger, quality investments later in life like a home or retirement.

5. Doing their own home repairs and yard work

A survey of 100 Gen Zers from Hire A Helper reveals that nearly one-quarter of their respondents would prefer to hire someone than unclog their toilet themselves — and it's not just a plumbing trend. From yardwork, to basic household repairs, and even fixing parts of their cars, younger generations don't have the knowledge to "do it themselves," instead they spend thousands a year buying services.

However, with the knowledge from early in life and their commitment to frugality in anticipation of retirement in the next decade, Gen Xers are more likely to do it themselves, making the time and establishing a routine where they don't have to rely on services to take care of their things.

6. Being cognizant of air conditioning and heat at home

While the tendency for Gen Xers to constantly mess with the thermostat — keeping it freezing in the winter and sweltering hot in the summer — is annoying for adult children and their families, it can truly make a difference when it comes to saving money on your utilities.

Especially as inflationary pressures and costs of rent rise, utility costs will continue to rise, urging people to get comfortable with the uncomfortable when it comes to saving money. While it might take some time to get used to, saving money on these small changes, even if it's a few degrees on the thermostat or a shorter shower, can make the difference month after month.

7. Balancing a checkbook

According to technology and communications expert Sam Cook, in their investigation on changing financial trends, the majority of younger generations don't use checks at all today, which makes the practice of balancing a physical checkbook seem unnecessary. While it's even becoming less common for Gen X — actually using checks — the practice of balancing and maintaining financial awareness has lingered.

At the very least, many Gen Xers have already adopted the habit of reviewing and balancing their account statements, keeping a close eye on transactions and any potential issues. While other generations might be losing money, with random subscriptions and unauthorized payments right under their noses, Gen X is aware and cognizant of what's happening in their accounts.

8. Buying off-brand products

Directly opposing many Gen Zers consumerists' attitude about keeping up with trends, purchasing status symbols, and filling their lives with "stuff," many Gen Xers prefer to rely on offbrand "knock-offs" to sustain their needs. From household products, to hygiene staples like toothbrushes, and even their clothing, they don't mind sacrificing a brand label to save a few dollars.

Not only does this add up into larger savings over time — pinching pennies into dollars — it's not often viewed as a "sacrifice" in their financial lives, as the value of status and name brands is much less pressuring in their generation.

9. Packing a lunch for work

While it might seem like a small and miniscule daily expense to grab a coffee or go out to lunch on your work break everyday, those costs can quickly add up, which is why packing a lunch and using leftovers are some of the frugal Gen X habits people make fun of today that actually work.

Even if you're only spending around $20 on food throughout the day, cutting back on those costs could save you nearly $400 a month. Making meals exciting at work while still being frugal doesn't need to be a hassle. Plan your grocery expenses out to ensure you have something that fits your budget, needs, and time at work.

If that means a microwaveable meal during the day or containers for last night's dinner at work, so be it. While you might have to sacrifice the instant gratification of fast food or going out to eat at work to save some money, you don't have to sacrifice the joy of good-tasting food or the freedom saving money will offer you down the road.

10. Gardening

According to Cindy Haynes, horticulturist at Iowa State University, gardens and growing your own food can be the perfect way to frugally offset the costs of high-priced fresh foods like fruit, vegetables, and herbs.

Especially if you focus on growing foods that are traditionally more expensive in the grocery store and opt to borrow gardening materials and supplies from a community, rather than purchasing them, gardening can save you a great deal of money.

While it might have been one of the frugal Gen X habits people make fun of today that actually work, it's slowly becoming more popular across all generations, especially as the nutritious foods young people like Gen Z value become impossibly expensive as a result of inflation and rising costs.

11. Indulging in no-cost hobbies

From birdwatching, to writing, and even hiking, many Gen Xers invest their time and energy into no-cost hobbies to fill their personal lives.

Rather than fall deeper into the consumerist trap that many younger generations can't help but feed into with hobbies like crocheting or workout classes — that can still be beneficial in other ways — Gen X makes it a point to fill their time with fulfilling, yet still frugal, interests.

Moving your body, enjoying nature, making art, and connecting with other people doesn't always have to cost money, especially if you find unique ways to weave these experiences into your schedule and lifestyle.

12. Using cash for everyday expenses

A survey conducted by Empower argues that many older generations like baby boomers and Gen Xers are more likely to use cash for their daily expenses and purchases, and are nearly 47% more likely to have cash on them than younger generations.

While they may still have Apple Pay or credit cards to rely on, many consider using cash a budgeting technique, taking out a certain amount of money for spending and not exceeding what they don't physically have.

While it might be one of the frugal Gen X habits people make fun of today that actually work — going to a physical bank and taking out cash — it can certainly help people to seek financial stability and healthy frugal habits over time.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.