While stress in daily life tends to urge people into a survival mindset and conserve their resources — saving more and spending less on non-necessities — there are certain products most people can't help but purchase over and over again. Whether it's seasonal decor or overpriced greeting cards, there are many completely unnecessary everyday items that most people can't stop spending money on.

No matter how we try to rationalize and control our spending habits, many are rooted in inherent emotional and social experiences. We spend on things to cope, find comfort, seek community, feel like we belong, or even to grasp on a sense of control we're missing. It's more nuanced than "financial irresponsibility," especially when it comes to these seemingly harmless everyday purchases.

Advertisement

Here are 11 completely unnecessary everyday items that most people can't stop spending money on

1. Candles they'll never burn

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

So many people spend money on nice things and make investments into material goods, only to keep them tucked away from the light of day forever. They buy nice candles they'll never burn and expensive outfits that linger in their closets, simultaneously wasting their money and missing out on the small joys of appreciating these things.

Advertisement

Joy in our lives truly comes through in the mundane moments. How you spend your days is how you spend your life, and if you're always waiting for the "right time" to appreciate your nice things, you'll be waiting forever.

2. Novelty coffee mugs

Whether it's a sentimental activity or an exercise in poor self-control, it's a common experience to have an overflowing coffee cabinet. Everywhere you go, you come home with a new novelty coffee mug. You don't even have space on your shelf. You don't even drink coffee.

It's one of the completely unnecessary everyday items that most people can't stop spending money on. In most households, especially those with dishwashers, there's no reason to have more than a few coffee mugs, and yet, people are overspending for the thrill of the charge.

Advertisement

3. Single-use water bottles

According to a study conducted by Penn State University, the average person spends nearly $1,300 annually on plastic water bottles, even though accessible, reusable water bottles are a minuscule fraction of that price. It's all about convenience — rather than remembering to fill their water bottle or bring it with them, they can spend a few harmless bucks to get one immediately.

It's one of the completely unnecessary everyday items that most people can't stop spending their money on, despite having near-constant access to fresh water for reusable refills at all times.

Advertisement

4. Subscriptions

Whether it's streaming services or "inexpensive" online subscriptions, many people justify these everyday purchases with cost, even though they quickly add up over time.

The average person spends more than $1K annually on subscriptions alone, according to a CNET study, oftentimes without even realizing it. From missed "free trial" charges to expensive increases in subscription prices month-to-month, these are some of the completely unnecessary everyday things that most people can't stop spending money on.

There's a reason why so many people blame online shopping for struggles in sticking to a budget — it's much easier to overspend online than it is in a store. You're not only constantly pressured to spend by advertisements and social media, but it also takes only a few seconds to spend impulsively without a second thought.

Advertisement

5. Outfits for a specific occasion

LDprod | Shutterstock

Especially in our consumerist culture, which is so focused on material things and the status of objects, it's easy to fall into the trap of overspending. Even if it's pressure to buy a specific outfit or item for a single special occasion, these expenses can add up — especially alongside inflation and rising prices.

Even if people justify these everyday expenses with "coupons" and "money-saving deals," the truth is that overspending isn't tackled by saving money. If you're spending over and over again on trying to "fit in" or seek belonging through trends, you're always going to be wasting money, especially when it comes to new clothes and fast fashion that lack durability and longevity.

Advertisement

6. Brand-name items

Many people fall victim to brand-name advertising, spending more money on items that are typically the same quality and taste as their generic counterparts, but have a higher price tag. From groceries to cleaning supplies, these are some of the completely unnecessary everyday items that most people can't stop spending money on.

They're convinced that these things are worth the money, even if they're essentially spending more on products with the same ingredients and composition as their generic counterparts, with more recognizable, trendy packaging.

Advertisement

7. Pre-sliced produce

Despite shifts in nutrition and food choices across the nation, there's no denying that many fresh food options are inaccessible to the average person. Most people can't even afford to regularly buy fresh fruits, meats, and vegetables because they're already struggling with bare necessities like milk and bread.

However, despite that, some people are overspending on convenience options for these foods, like pre-sliced fruits and vegetables, already individually packaged. While this tendency is more common amongst higher-income households, who buy things solely for the price tag, it's one of the completely unnecessary everyday items that most people can't stop spending on to save time.

8. Convenience meals

Especially as more Americans than ever start working longer hours and experiencing less free time, of course, things like convenience meals are going to become more popular. From ordering meals on DoorDash when you don't have time for cooking to overspending on restaurant food on a break at work, these are everyday purchases that people can't stop spending money on.

Advertisement

A survey from Upgraded Points argues the average person spends more than $1,500 annually on food delivery services alone. So, even if it feels harmless in the moment to "treat" yourself or save time with a convenience delivery, in the end, it's adding up to a huge number.

9. Express shipping fees

Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock

Advertisement

According to a Morgan Stanley study, nearly 80% of shoppers argue that convenience plays an influential role in their spending habits. Whether it's ordering groceries online or paying extra on Amazon to get a package faster, these are some of the completely unnecessary everyday items that most people can't stop spending on.

Of course, everyone can spend their money however they please, but if you're paying extra for convenience that's not essential, you're probably wasting more money every year than you realize.

Advertisement

10. Take-out coffees

Experts argue that making your coffee at home on an everyday basis can reduce annual coffee spending from $1,200 to just $45. Yet, in the name of convenience and "treating" themselves, many people are overspending on overpriced take-out coffees on a regular basis.

It's one of the most common, completely unnecessary everyday items that most people can't stop spending on. Especially if their daily life is stressful and chaotic, this little splurge every morning could be their only way of coping.

11. ATM fees

With ATM fees at a record high, according to a Bankrate study, it's more expensive than ever to rely on these money habits instead of planning ahead. If you need cash, plan the time it takes to go to an in-person branch, instead of wasting money on convenience.

Advertisement

This is one of the most common everyday splurges that people can't stop spending money on, largely because they're stuck in "survival mode" in their lives, and overlooking big picture planning in favor of the "right now."

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.