If you notice any of these 10 items in someone’s home, their financial life is likely collapsing

Much like our personalities and most forms of self-expression, our homes tell other people a lot about who we are and how we are doing, for better or for worse. The belongings we keep in our most personal space can clue people in to our private struggles with our relationships, money, and identity.

Financial worries are known to cause psychological distress, and if you see some specific items in someone's home, their financial life is likely to be collapsing. Noticing these red flags is a sign to step in and offer emotional support or lend a helping hand.

1. Unopened boxes

When people overspend using convenient outlets like online shopping to feed irresponsible money habits, they may feel too guilty to open the boxes full of their purchases when they arrive. Even if it’s an emotional coping mechanism meant to alleviate uncertainty and stress, there’s often no denying the guilt and shame that also come from the financial strain of a personal spending problem.

If you notice unopened boxes piling up in someone’s home, their financial life is likely collapsing. Even the things they wanted to spend money on become overwhelming in the face of economic dread.

2. Unpaid bills in unopened envelopes

If someone is getting tons of letters from credit card companies and clearly struggling to pay their bills in the face of urgent, unopened mail, chances are they’re headed toward financial trouble. They’re not only struggling to keep up with paying for basic necessities, but chances are also they’re spending money they don’t have, and it’s all catching up to them.

If someone isn't opening their mail and actively avoiding even looking at their bills, chances are they’re struggling with money more than you realize.

3. Expensive items in an unstable environment

If someone is constantly seeking wealth, status, and external validation from others, they may overspend on status symbols rather than save their money. They’ll spend money on things they believe will earn them attention, even if it puts their financial security at risk.

Tying your personal self-worth to money is detrimental to happiness. People who place a significant value on their wealth and bank accounts are consistently more disconnected and less happy than those who are more intentional with healthy habits, but detached from the worth of it all.

4. Broken items and appliances that don’t work

Whether it’s a laundry machine or a piece of furniture in their bedroom, if you notice several broken items or appliances in someone’s home, their financial life is likely collapsing. If they’re going out to eat and spending on other things they don’t need, consistently overlooking these necessities, they may not have the maturity to thrive.

Of course, frugality is often about wise financial choices, such as buying quality products you can keep pretty much forever and never have to buy again, such as large appliances and well-made furniture. However, people who are financially irresponsible will avoid upkeep of these things in favor of more convenient and fun alternatives.

5. Expired food

More than 77% of Americans have reported a noticeable change in affordability in the face of rising prices and inflation, especially when it comes to food and groceries. Being able to afford putting food on the table is no longer a given, especially for many middle-class families.

This makes paying for everything else, including basic necessities like rent, a challenge. So, if you notice things like lots of expired food in someone’s house, they’re probably struggling to cope with these financial challenges.

6. Extension cords everywhere

Instead of hiring someone to add more outlets or change the electrical system to make things more convenient and accessible, if someone’s struggling to pay for basic necessities, you’ll likely see quick fixes all over the place.

Whether it’s extension cords floating around the entire house or a million devices piled into a single corner of the room, they’d prefer to save their money for things they don’t really need than these larger investments. Typically, they’re already living paycheck to paycheck, so when it comes to saving for larger things, it’s more than a hassle.

7. Stacks of gift cards

While using gift cards to save money on expenses you’re already making consistently is a wise plan for cutting costs, many people actually blow their budgets out of the water by trying to use all of their gift cards at once. They start going to places they wouldn’t normally go and spending more than they have on the gift card, usually at the expense of bills or comfort later in the month.

So, if you notice someone with a big pile of gift cards they’re constantly reaching toward every day, there’s a chance their financial life is really struggling.

8. A refund pile

If someone has a big pile of items they need to take back to the store for a refund, chances are their financial life is collapsing. Of course, it’s responsible to get your money back and get a refund if something doesn’t work out, but relying on that to eke out some extra spending cash or as an excuse for overspending is a red flag.

So, if you notice a pile of items waiting to be taken back in someone’s home, their financial life is likely collapsing.

9. No visible system for budgeting

Considering the current state of our economy, a lack of budgeting tools or systems is a sign of financial uncertainty. As prices rise and things become more expensive, tracking expenses and making a plan becomes more important for everyone.

Many young people, already dealing with economic turmoil, are taking steps to budget and care for their financial future because of it. They need the security of a budgeting routine to save money and provide financial security, even if it’s nothing revolutionary.

10. A lack of basic household supplies

Whether the toilet paper has run out, there are no paper towels in the kitchen, or the laundry detergent is being rationed, if you notice a lack of basic household supplies in someone’s home, their financial life is likely collapsing.

Even if these are non-negotiable, easy-to-pay-for expenses for the average household, for someone already struggling to make ends meet with groceries or rent, these small cleaning supplies and convenient toiletries may become far from a priority.

