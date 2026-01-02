As someone grows older, life will start feeling and looking different. Our society often associates becoming older with slowing down and living a simpler life. Not everyone adheres to this standard, of course, but many people retire and make time for all the things they wish they could have done during their younger years. But when it comes to finances, there are certain interesting things most people stop buying once they turn 60.

No one can really claim to love change, but there are some benefits to the changes that occur when you hit your 60s. According to health writer Danny Bonvissuto, about one-third of people in their 60s said they were “very happy,” which is more than the number of people below 35 who felt the same way. One of the reasons for that increased happiness could be the opportunity to downsize and adjust spending habits.

Here are 11 interesting things most people stop buying once they turn 60

1. Big cars

Chances are, people over 60 aren’t going to be buying the biggest, flashiest cars anymore. For one thing, they just don’t need them. They’re becoming empty nesters, so there’s no need for a new minivan.

Older people are also just more likely to stick to a solid, reliable option for their car instead of feeling the need to shell out a ton of money on some kind of sports car. They’re not concerned with impressing people anymore.

Professor of geriatric medicine Dr. Stuart Lewis pointed out that a lot of people struggle with getting into and out of cars as they age. “The less you have to move out of your usual plan of movement, the less you have to bend down or step up, the easier it’s going to be [to enter/exit a vehicle], because both of those things are or can become challenges,” he said.

This is one of the reasons people need to choose their cars with care once they turn 60. A sporty model that’s low to the ground just wouldn’t be practical. Neither would a huge truck with jacked up wheels. This is really a time in one’s life when it’s best to make comfort and practicality the number one priority instead of appearance.

2. The newest technology

While there are exceptions to every rule, the latest technological items are interesting things most people stop buying once they turn 60. They often find that they aren’t very adept at using tech at all and, honestly, in a lot of cases, they’re probably not very interested in it either.

If they aren’t working anymore, they don’t need all of the technology that comes along with that. Smart TVs and Apple Watches aren’t really their thing. Instead, they’re happy with just being able to entertain themselves and keep in touch with loved ones.

In a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, which examined seniors’ attitudes towards being introduced to new technology, researchers noted, “Overall, participants acknowledged the importance of adopting technology to ‘move on’ and be able to communicate better with younger generations. However, they were concerned about younger people’s lack of interaction and communications. Some noted that nowadays people rely too heavily on technology, which is too complicated, and voiced a preference for simpler devices.”

The stereotype of people over 60 being completely helpless when it comes to technology certainly isn’t true. However, many do find that they just don’t love using a lot of new gadgets when they’re used to a more analog lifestyle. Sure, they may text and FaceTime their family, but staying completely connected in the way that younger people do just isn’t a priority to them.

3. Lots of home decor

One common experience people share as they age is the need, or at least the desire, to start downsizing. When someone turns 60, they’re probably also around the period of their life when the last of their kids is moving out and starting their own adult lives.

Some people take this a step further by selling their homes and purchasing new ones that are smaller. That’s a lot of work, though, so some stay in their houses but just don’t spend a ton of money on home decor.

The whole idea of downsizing your house really isn’t as popular among older people nowadays. A Redfin survey found that 33.5% of baby boomers do not plan to sell their homes at any point, and another 30% said they wouldn’t sell in the next decade. Meanwhile, 44.6% of the silent generation said they’ll never sell.

It makes sense that someone would want to stay in the home they know and feel comfortable in. But there’s really not a need to put a lot of money into decorating the house with the latest trends. A lot of people 60 and over opt for timeless, classic decor pieces instead that will always work, and they don’t undergo any stressful major renovations.

4. Trendy clothes

This doesn’t mean that people just stop dressing fashionably once they turn 60, but they do tend to have different habits when shopping for clothes. Many people have to begin prioritizing comfort over style when they get older.

Additionally, as someone ages, there’s less of a chance that they’ll be interested in the idea of fast fashion and chasing after every single trend that pops up. Their wardrobe becomes more timeless, just like their decor.

Professor of marketing Charles Taylor reported on a survey conducted by Age of Majority, a company that focuses on marketing to older customers. Their findings were that 53% of participants thought that people over 50 were being overlooked by marketers. “The main reasons cited for older consumers being underserved are ageist stereotypes, the idea that younger consumers are easier to relate to, and an underestimation of their spending power,” Taylor said.

So, it seems like part of the problem may be that older people just aren’t targeted in marketing campaigns. While they definitely do focus more on comfort and high quality than their younger counterparts, it’s possible that people over 60 aren’t making waves in the fashion industry because they just haven’t been given the chance to.

Whatever the reason, people over 60 are more likely to be seen at the department store instead of Urban Outfitters.

5. Business items

From business attire to briefcases and work bags to office supplies, people usually slow down their purchasing of business items once they turn 60, if not stop it altogether. This doesn’t mean that everyone retires when they turn 65, but it has become pretty customary.

Unfortunately, some people don’t have the option to stop working from a financial standpoint, but those who do aren’t going to be spending their money on things they would need for work when they only have a few years of working left.

Associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch Aimee Picchi shared that while 65 is the traditional retirement age in the U.S., many workers actually retire earlier, with the median retirement age being 62. The Employee Benefit Research Institute found that Americans are retiring earlier for reasons that they have no control over. “For instance, about one-third cited a health issue or disability for their earlier-than-expected retirement,” Picchi said.

Of course, retirement is a luxury that not everyone has, especially with the economy in the state it’s in currently. But for those who can afford to, or have no other choice, there’s no need to continue purchasing items they would have used at work, whether it’s clothes or paper clips. That’s just not part of their life anymore, or very soon won’t be.

6. The latest makeup releases

Similar to no longer spending money on the most trendy clothes anymore, new makeup releases are some of the interesting things most people stop buying once they turn 60.

People don’t just stop wearing makeup as they get older, but most have fallen into a routine of using certain favorite products and they just don’t feel the urge to try every new release anymore. Whereas going to Sephora and gawking at all the newest makeup used to be fun, it just feels unnecessary now.

Assistant professor of psychiatry and epidemiology Stephen Smagula led a study on the roles that routines play in the lives of aging adults. “There’s something about getting going early, staying active all day, and following the same routine each day that seems to be protecting older adults,” he said. “Lo and behold, those same adults were happier, less depressed, and have better cognitive function than other participants.”

Of course, Smagula is referring to the idea of routines, in general, not specifically keeping up a certain beauty routine. Still, older adults are known for their preference for routines, and it seems to have many benefits for them. They carry this attitude into their cosmetics shopping and aren’t usually checking TikTok and Instagram for the latest recommendations from influencers.

7. Fancy appliances

Once people turn 60, they stop buying fancy appliances as well. Just like you can upgrade your phone or laptop pretty frequently, you can also upgrade to a new fridge or oven that has all the latest technology.

Older people just don’t feel the need to do that. If something breaks, it may need to be replaced, but just replacing appliances for the sake of getting the newest model doesn’t appeal to them anymore.

One of the reasons for this comes from the fact that, as we’ve already established, older adults just aren’t really selling their homes like they used to. Home ownership expert Daniel DeClerico said that upgrading things like appliances, countertops, and flooring in your kitchen can increase your home’s value by 3 to 7%.

Some people may enjoy replacing appliances just because, but if what they have is working and they aren’t trying to sell their home, there’s really no need to. Older Americans really aren’t looking to sell, and they probably don’t want a fridge that comes with a touchscreen they have to learn to use either. Instead, they just stick with what they’ve got.

8. Family vacations

When someone is younger and their kids are growing up, there’s a good chance they’ll want to make family memories by going on trips together. However, once someone turns 60 and their kids are grown up, that’s less of a priority.

Their kids are probably starting families of their own that they want to start traditions with, and wrangling multiple nuclear families with separate schedules into one vacation just isn’t feasible. This is also following a larger trend in the U.S.

Economics correspondent Abha Bhattarai noted, “Americans are downsizing their summer vacations — taking shorter trips, driving instead of flying, and generally staying closer to home in an uncertain economy.” Diane Swonk, the chief economist at KPMG, added, “Consumers are stressed, and this is where we’re seeing it first: in domestic flights, hotels, and a lot of other service-sector spending.”

This isn’t surprising given the fact that Gallup reported that its Economic Confidence Index fell to its lowest point since July 2024 in November. People just don’t have the money to spend on family vacations anymore. With people turning 60 trying to save for retirement, they don’t have much to spare, and they certainly can’t treat their kids’ growing families to a trip.

9. Concert tickets

This doesn’t mean that people just stop going to concerts once they turn 60, but they do so in a different way. There’s a point in your life when you’re younger and you go to as many shows as you can, whether you’re super familiar with the artist or not. Even if you don’t know their music well, it’s a chance to broaden your horizons and spend time with friends.

But when someone is older, going to a concert can be more difficult because they get tired more easily. The National Institute on Aging said that fatigue can be a symptom of many medical problems older adults experience, like rheumatoid arthritis and kidney disease. It can also be a result of emotional struggles from the changes they are facing in life.

It may sound stereotypical, but as someone ages, their desire to go out at night usually decreases. Going to concerts isn’t at the top of people’s lists once they hit 60 unless it’s an artist they really love. Just going to concerts to have something fun to do is typically a thing of the past.

10. Kids’ supplies

Naturally, someone whose kids are moving out of the house isn’t going to need to add new children’s supplies to their collection of possessions. From toys to games to children’s books, those things aren’t necessary anymore, and are more than likely being donated or passed down instead of purchased new.

At this point, kids are starting their own lives, so parents are supporting them in other ways. A Savings.com survey found that 50% of parents of adult children helped their kids out with financial support. This usually equaled about $1,474 per month.

Regardless of your opinion on parents helping their adult children with financial assistance, it’s clear that they are spending their money on their kids in a new way once they turn 60. The days of needing to buy every new Barbie, action figure, or gaming system have passed. Kids’ supplies aren’t a priority anymore because that’s the natural order of things.

11. Nightlife activities

One last thing people tend to stop buying once they turn 60 is anything related to nightlife activities. Whether that means throwing a party, going to a club or bar, or having a late dinner at a nice restaurant, aging typically means people keep their nights a little bit quieter. This isn’t a blanket statement, of course, but older adults are not usually the ones you see going out on the town.

According to the National Institute on Aging, “As you age, how you sleep changes. Older adults tend to go to bed earlier and wake up earlier than younger adults, and the amount of time spent in each type of sleep decreases. Sleep tends to be shorter and lighter, and you may wake up more often during the night.”

People just naturally turn in earlier as they get older, so they don’t spend money on nightlife-related things anymore. There would be no reason for them to. Nights become a quieter, calmer affair, and older people enjoy getting that early bit of rest. They leave keeping the city buzzing well after midnight to younger generations instead.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.